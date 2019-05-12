They say that the third time's the charm, so perhaps Daenerys Targaryen will be able to keep her third and final dragon, Drogon, alive throughout the rest of the series. Since there are only two episodes left in Game of Thrones Season 8, the clock is ticking for what Dany and her surviving dragon can accomplish against Cersei and Euron Greyjoy, whom the Mother of Dragons is supremely pissed at right now. So whatever happens in the remaining episodes, here are some compelling Drogon Reddit theories, which could help predict what's about to go down.

Since the HBO series started back in 2011, Drogon has grown from a dormant egg to a bona fide fire breather. And although he's always been the biggest of the three, it's still unclear whether he's going to make it through Episode 5's big showdown. But whatever the case, it promises to be explosive — especially after Missandei's fiery last words at the tail-end of Season 4. As Emilia Clarke said on Jimmy Kimmel Live, "Episode 5 is bigger," advising fans to "find the biggest TV you can." So with the Dragon Queen herself giving that advice, it's bound to be explosive. Here are six theories as to what will happen with Khaleesi's remaining dragon.

Drogon Is Now a Female

GameofThrones on YouTube

Redditor Justzxcvbnm laid out an elaborate theory which involved Dany's remaining dragon changing sexes. They point out that in Game of Thrones Season 5, Drogon goes missing for a long period of time. So what what he doing during that time? [Note: the following quotes has been edited for punctuation and spelling] "[Drogon is] actually laying eggs and is in fact a female — that's why he was burning fields full of sheep, goats and etc. to feed the baby dragons," Justzxcvbnm theorized, pointing out that Drogon was the only one who peaced out.

But how in the world could this happen? The post continued, pointing out two things. First of all, "Septon Barth believed that dragons had no sex defined, meaning that they could change sex if needed." The Redditor pointed to a second theory, which said that "there is no way of knowing the sex of a dragon — only if they laid eggs. In [the] Targaryen family, there was a dragon named Vermax and everyone though that he was a male because of his name, but then one day, he laid eggs." Hmmm interesting!

There Are More Dragons

Justzxcvbnm continued in the same post, using the Season 8, Episode 5 promo as evidence. In the short clip, audiences see Euron Greyjoy looking up at the sky, where a faint dragon roar can be heard. Justzxcvbnm explained that the Ironborn looks afraid, which isn't characteristic of the Greyjoy. "Since he has seen the dragons for a long time he wouldn't be scared for just a dragon, but what if there's more dragons?"

If the first theory holds true — that Drogon is female — couldn't she have had babies at some point?

Gendry Is Making the Dragon Armor

HBO

As vir804 pointed out, "In the preview for next week, they showed Euron looking up with an expression like 'oh God oh f*ck'. It's totally Drogon in f*cking dragon armor and I cannot wait. It's gonna be so f*cking metal." If that's the case, it's about damn time those dragons — er, dragon — got some suitable protection. Jolteonboy872 had a similar theory in the A Song of Ice and Fire subreddit, writing, "I think Tyrion will design the armor, paralleling his design for Bran’s seat in season 1."

Dany's Going To Burn King's Landing to the Ground

This was already foreshadowed in Episode 4 when Missandei was murdered, so it's pretty likely that Dany is going to go on the warpath to avenge both her beloved Rhaegal and her advisor. Furthermore, Twisted8999 reminded audiences of that dream Dany had in House of the Undying back in Season 2, Episode 10. The vision depicted the Mother of Dragons approaching the Iron Throne through what looked like snow falling. However, as the Redditor pointed out, "It was never snow... it was ash!"

And if Dany really is the Mad Queen, as some fans have predicted, she may want nothing more than to burn the whole thing to the ground, and take the throne for herself.

Drogon Will Roast Varys For Treason

Helen Sloan/HBO

DC133 pointed out a conversation between Dany and Varys, where she swore to burn him alive if he betrayed her. While he's been on the good side for the past while, Varys is a notoriously slippery character, with his little birds all over the kingdom. And as rnewton963 predicted in the comments, perhaps Varys may send ravens to all of the lords in Westeros, breaking the news about Jon's parentage. After all, he seems to be warming up to the idea of Jon Snow on the Iron Throne and not Dany.

Drogon Will Die

In the A Song of Ice and Fire subreddit, flyman95 predicted a fairly straightforward Game of Thrones ending. "Don't assume the writers are clever. Don't assume they respect your intelligence. Assume it will be a basic by the numbers finale with 'epic moments,'" the Redditor advised. As a result, flyman95 thinks that not only will Dany go mad and burn Euron's fleet, but Drogon will die "stupidly" — perhaps in wildfire.

But whatever may or may not happen with Drogon in the upcoming two final episodes of Game of Thrones, Episode 5 promises to be an even bigger than the Battle of Winterfell. And if the writers are going to introduce any plot twists, now is certainly the time.