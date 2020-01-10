6 New Beauty Products Out This Week, Including Fenty Beauty's Full Frontal Mascara

We're only ten days in, but 2020 is already knocking it out of the park when it comes to beauty releases. Instead easing into the new year, brands are fearlessly launching some of their most exciting products yet, many of which are sure to see you through the entire year, and which are pretty much on their way to reaching cult status already. Here are just six new beauty launches that I've spotted this week that are already impressing beauty fans all over the world.

The most exciting releases are undeniably coming in the makeup category; hot off the heels of its Snap Eyeshadow palette launch, Fenty Beauty has finally brought out its very first mascara, meaning the perfect flutter has never been easier. Wear it alongside your chosen Snap palette, or you could even invest in the new Anastasia Beverly Hills palette, which sees the brand collaborate with global influencer Amrezy. Seriously, the colours are insane. Finish off your look with a swipe of SUQQU's new liquid highlighter, which is as eye-catching as it is subtle.

The remaining three launches this week are just as exciting. The Inkey List's new overnight mask uses a powerful blend of acids and vitamins to brighten skin, and is particularly brilliant for those suffering with uneven skin tone and texture. Plus, it's under £15. Score. Then there's a daily treatment packed full of antioxidants and brighteners by Allies Of Skin that'll blow your mind. And last but certainly not least is Jo Malone London's first launch of the year, which is warm, rich and unsurprisingly luxurious. Buy it now and enjoy for the rest of 2020.

Keep reading to find out more about these six new launches.