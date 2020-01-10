Bustle

6 New Beauty Products Out This Week, Including Fenty Beauty's Full Frontal Mascara

We're only ten days in, but 2020 is already knocking it out of the park when it comes to beauty releases. Instead easing into the new year, brands are fearlessly launching some of their most exciting products yet, many of which are sure to see you through the entire year, and which are pretty much on their way to reaching cult status already. Here are just six new beauty launches that I've spotted this week that are already impressing beauty fans all over the world.

The most exciting releases are undeniably coming in the makeup category; hot off the heels of its Snap Eyeshadow palette launch, Fenty Beauty has finally brought out its very first mascara, meaning the perfect flutter has never been easier. Wear it alongside your chosen Snap palette, or you could even invest in the new Anastasia Beverly Hills palette, which sees the brand collaborate with global influencer Amrezy. Seriously, the colours are insane. Finish off your look with a swipe of SUQQU's new liquid highlighter, which is as eye-catching as it is subtle.

The remaining three launches this week are just as exciting. The Inkey List's new overnight mask uses a powerful blend of acids and vitamins to brighten skin, and is particularly brilliant for those suffering with uneven skin tone and texture. Plus, it's under £15. Score. Then there's a daily treatment packed full of antioxidants and brighteners by Allies Of Skin that'll blow your mind. And last but certainly not least is Jo Malone London's first launch of the year, which is warm, rich and unsurprisingly luxurious. Buy it now and enjoy for the rest of 2020.

Keep reading to find out more about these six new launches.

Amrezy x ABH Palette
£49
|
Cult Beauty
Anastasia Beverly Hills has once again worked with superstar influencer Amrezy to create this vibrant palette, which will see you right through 2020. The palette features neutrals as well as more amped-up shades, so it's the perfect year-round option. Out 14 January.
Jo Malone London Vetiver & Golden Vanilla Cologne Intense
£78
|
Jo Malone London
Using ingredients sourced from the coast lines of Madagascar, this new addition to Jo Malone London's Intense range is rich, creamy, and warm. It's the perfect self-care luxury to treat yourself to in dull, dry January.
SUQQU Shimmer Liquid Highlighter
£26
|
Harrods
I'm a total sucker for a liquid highlighter, and this one looks totally unreal. It promises to give a subtle shimmer and sheen, and is infused with jojoba and sunflower seeds to ensure a nourishing, soothing formula. Oh, and it comes with a pump, which is super handy for perfect application every time.
The Inkey List Tranexamic Acid Overnight Treatment
£14.99
|
Cult Beauty
Another day, another affordable yet brilliant cult skincare product from The Inkey List. This one may sound complicated, but it's really pretty simple; Tranexamic Acid is a powerful brightening ingredient, which when paired with vitamin C as it is here, aids areas of dullness and pigmentation like a dream.
Fenty Beauty Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara
£21
|
Boots
It was only a matter of time before Fenty Beauty brought out a mascara, and it's no surprise that it looks larger than life. The mascara promises to give the wearer eyelashes which Rihanna herself would be proud of, and features a unique 'fat to flat' brush, which promises volume, lift, and curl on both sides. Out 16 December.
Allies Of Skin Firming Daily Treatment
£112
|
Space NK
It may be pricey, but the results this new daily treatment offer are seriously otherworldly. It's packed full of goodness, with seven Brighteners and nine Antioxidants, and a repair complex that stimulates collagen production. In short, it's a bit of a wonder product that needs to be tried to be believed.