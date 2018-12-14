Can you believe Christmas is less than a fortnight away? I can't. And while more time goes by, I continue to panic about what I'm going to pick up for those last few on my Christmas present list. If you're anything like me, you'll be the same, leaving a few sacred few to the last minute. Luckily for us all, I've rounded up the best newest beauty products launching this week, which could all act as great presents for last minute beauty fans. Be it skin, makeup, body or hair, I've got you covered this week.

Body and hair-wise, I've found my new favourite shower routine by using the a new Goop re-energising shower gel, followed by a slathering of Sanctuary Spa's new rose gold-themed body oil. On my hair, it's all about the new Olaplex Bond Maintenance Shampoo and Conditioner, both of which help to maintain the brilliant benefits of the in-salon Olaplex treatment.

For makeup, I suggest you all run out and invest in the new Glossier Makeup Set, which contains everything you need for cool girl minimalism. On the other hand, if you're getting ready to party like it's 2019 come Dec. 31, why not try Huda Beauty's incredible new shimmery lipsticks for the boldest pout ever?

My favourite new launch of this week has to be Weleda's lighter version of its Skin Food formula, which is perfect for oily skin or for anyone who finds the original formula a little heavy.

Keep scrolling to read more about these brilliant new products.

Goop G.Day Ginger + Ashwagandha Energy Body Wash £28 Cult Beauty Find it hard to stagger out of bed in the morning and get ready for the day ahead? I've found the ultimate energising shower gel to awaken your tired body, and soul. Containing pink peppercorn, Japanese shiso leaf and ginger and ashwagandha root, this is a revitalising new year must have.

Olaplex No 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo £24 Cult Beauty I owe my healthy-looking locks to Olaplex: the in-salon treatment that helps to keep dyed hair happy and shiny. Two new additions have just arrived at the brand: a shampoo and conditioner, both of which help to maintain the brilliant benefits of the Olaplex treatment.

Huda Beauty Power Bullet Metallic Lipstick £18 Cult Beauty Huda Beauty's first foray into traditional lipsticks, these metallic hues are perfect for an unforgettable New Year's Eve pout. They come in three shades (a pink, red and purple, pictured and my favourite) and offer a highly pigmented shimmery finish.

Weleda Skin Food Light £7.95 Weleda Weleda's Skin Food is beloved by anyone who's anyone in beauty. Makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes even uses it to prime her skin before makeup, but most find it's best for super dry skin that's suffering. I've always loved the stuff, but this lighter formula is much more agreeable with my oily skin.