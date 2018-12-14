6 New Makeup, Fragrance, & Skincare Products To Buy As Last-Minute Christmas Gifts
Can you believe Christmas is less than a fortnight away? I can't. And while more time goes by, I continue to panic about what I'm going to pick up for those last few on my Christmas present list. If you're anything like me, you'll be the same, leaving a few sacred few to the last minute. Luckily for us all, I've rounded up the best newest beauty products launching this week, which could all act as great presents for last minute beauty fans. Be it skin, makeup, body or hair, I've got you covered this week.
Body and hair-wise, I've found my new favourite shower routine by using the a new Goop re-energising shower gel, followed by a slathering of Sanctuary Spa's new rose gold-themed body oil. On my hair, it's all about the new Olaplex Bond Maintenance Shampoo and Conditioner, both of which help to maintain the brilliant benefits of the in-salon Olaplex treatment.
For makeup, I suggest you all run out and invest in the new Glossier Makeup Set, which contains everything you need for cool girl minimalism. On the other hand, if you're getting ready to party like it's 2019 come Dec. 31, why not try Huda Beauty's incredible new shimmery lipsticks for the boldest pout ever?
My favourite new launch of this week has to be Weleda's lighter version of its Skin Food formula, which is perfect for oily skin or for anyone who finds the original formula a little heavy.
Keep scrolling to read more about these brilliant new products.
Sanctuary Spa Rose Gold Radiance Precious Glow Body Oil
Sanctuary Spa has just unveiled its most millennial product yet — this dry body oil that features diamond dust and rose quartz. My rose gold obsession just got dialled up a notch.
Goop G.Day Ginger + Ashwagandha Energy Body Wash
Find it hard to stagger out of bed in the morning and get ready for the day ahead? I've found the ultimate energising shower gel to awaken your tired body, and soul. Containing pink peppercorn, Japanese shiso leaf and ginger and ashwagandha root, this is a revitalising new year must have.
Olaplex No 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
I owe my healthy-looking locks to Olaplex: the in-salon treatment that helps to keep dyed hair happy and shiny. Two new additions have just arrived at the brand: a shampoo and conditioner, both of which help to maintain the brilliant benefits of the Olaplex treatment.
Huda Beauty Power Bullet Metallic Lipstick
Huda Beauty's first foray into traditional lipsticks, these metallic hues are perfect for an unforgettable New Year's Eve pout. They come in three shades (a pink, red and purple, pictured and my favourite) and offer a highly pigmented shimmery finish.
Weleda's Skin Food is beloved by anyone who's anyone in beauty. Makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes even uses it to prime her skin before makeup, but most find it's best for super dry skin that's suffering. I've always loved the stuff, but this lighter formula is much more agreeable with my oily skin.
Containing three Glossier makeup icons for a pocket-friendly price, this set is new to the brand's family. It features the incomparable Boy Brow brow pomade, Cloud Paint cream blusher and Lash Slick mascara: everything you need for pared-down beauty perfection.