Is there such a thing as too much chocolate? No. In my chocolate loving expert opinion, there is not. Therefore, have no shame on your next grocery haul from Trader Joe's when your cart is 99% chocolate products. Especially because there are many new things at Trader Joe's all chocolate lovers should try.

Trader Joe's keeps grocery shopping interesting by adding an abundance of new products to shelves constantly. Every season we're introduced to an appropriate new snack or dip or frozen dinner item. There's pumpkin spiced everything in fall, gingerbread spiced somethings in winter, Peony Blossom Scented Candle in spring and lemon based beverages throughout summer. Lucky for us blessed with a sweet tooth, chocolate season is year round.

The new chocolate centric products at Trader Joe's will compliment your day. Keep a box of soft chocolate chip cookies in your desk drawer for snacking between e-mails. Crunch on dark chocolate covered pretzels on your commute home from work. Bake a mochi cake for dessert. Heat a slice of fudgy quinoa cake up for breakfast. Chocolate lovers know how to incorporate silky, smooth satisfaction into every eating opportunity throughout the day. Chocolate lovers, brace yourself for what Trader Joe's literally has in store for you.

Soft Baked Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies Trader Joe's If you'd like a chocolate chip cookie that achieves fluffy and chewy status without having to spend the time baking them yourself, look no further than Trader Joe's Soft Baked Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies. A new pantry favorite, this nutty cookie is freckled with chocolate chunks. Dip them into milk or directly into your mouth. Retailing at $2.99, you'll find these cookies sitting pretty with the rest of the cookie packs at your local Trader Joe's.

Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Covered Mini Pretzels Trader Joe's I truly, with my whole heart, do not believe there is a better snack than chocolate covered pretzels. Whether you go dark or stay milky, the smooth depth of the chocolate flavor combined with the salty crunch of the pretzels is bliss in a bite. Make those pretzels mini and forget about it; this bag doesn't stand a chance lasting the day. Find a bag of these in the candy aisle, retailing for $3.49.

Mochi Cake Mix Trader Joe's Okay, full disclosure, the Mochi Cake Mix does not retail as chocolate. However, as the picture suggests, the Mochi Cake Mix is a canvas for the chocolate lover to explore their cocoa craft. Add cocoa powder and chocolate chips to fill out the potential of this gluten free cake. A 15-ounce box retails for $3.99.

Organic Chocolate Chip Cookies Trader Joe's Organic. Bite size. Chocolate chip. Cookies. Need I elaborate?! Add these chocolate filled cookies to the top of your ice cream sundae. Outfit your birthday cake with them. Invite them to work with you. Or, just keep them in your pantry for late night cravings. An eight-ounce box of these dangerously delicious cookies will cost you $3.49.

Milk & Dark Chocolate Butterscotch Bits Bar Trader Joe's Chocolate lovers are polarized between milk and dark options. Not anymore. Trader Joe's Milk & Dark Chocolate Butterscotch Bits Bar combines the two, and adds butterscotch bits, for the ultimate confection. This sophisticated candy bar retails for $1.79.