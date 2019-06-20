Nothing tickles my pickle like my weekly shopping trip at Trader Joe's, and this month brings all sorts of new goodies. If you're drafting up your grocery list, here's Trader Joe's new products for June 2019, wrapped up neatly for your perusal and tied with a metaphorical internet bow. Unsurprisingly, they are all as perfect for summer as most of Trader Joe's products are perfect for your mouth.

Joe must be a mind-reader, because he always knows exactly what we need. Every fall, he gifts us with treats like apple cider jam and maple leaf cookies. I'm salivating. When the holidays roll around, he's got his dark chocolate-covered peppermint Joe-Joe's and advent calendars — and advent calendars for dogs. Dogs! I'm going to need a minute alone here.

The seasonal offerings, the Hawaiian print shirts, the cheerful employees who seem to never have a bad day, ever... what's not to love about Trader Joe's? BTW, did you know that if you ever want to sample something before buying it, they let you open up the package and have a little snack? No joke. Free snacks before you purchase! I call that a win.

And their return policy is unparalleled. They ask no questions and you don't even need a receipt, although something must be wrong with you if you ever want to return something to Joe in the first place. Come on.

There are two things I look forward to every month: getting paid and seeing what TJ's is introducing to the menu, and it's a toss-up which one gets me more excited. June is looking like a real beauty at your friendly neighborhood Trader Joe's. Here are the new products you should be on the lookout for.

1. Soft Baked Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies Trader Joe's They're soft. They're chewy. They'll melt in your mouth. Joe's soft baked peanut butter chocolate chip cookies are like a little piece of heaven right here on earth. Pair them with your favorite milk or milk alternative and enjoy the sweet squishiness. Hey Oreos, sleep with one eye open.

2. Organic Cold Pressed Green Juice Beverage Trader Joe's Joe's organic cold pressed green juice beverage is basically a garden in a bottle, minus the soil. It's made with cucumber, celery, grapefruit, lettuce, kale, spinach, parsley, mint tea, and lemon. Normally, that wouldn't sound very appetizing, but Joe has a way with vegetables. Being healthy is fun! Sometimes.

3. Green Tea Mochi Trader Joe's You haven't lived until you've experienced green tea mochi, and as of this month, you can get it at Trader Joe's. As an added bonus, they contain only natural flavors and colors, unlike some other green tea mochi products out there, who shall remain nameless. These are the *perfect* after-dinner treat. And after-breakfast and after-lunch.

4. Bloody Mary Salsa Trader Joe's No, there's no alcohol in it, but don't underestimate Joe's new bloody Mary salsa. It gets an extra kick from horseradish, red jalapeño peppers, and green chile peppers. Then, they add Worcestershire sauce, capers, onions, lemon juice, vinegar, garlic, sugar, and salt to the mix. It might make your nose run, but you're going to have a really good time with it.

5. Peonies Trader Joe's You won't be able to resist Joe's white, pink, purple, and red peonies. They're so vibrant and beautiful, and yes, they will look absolutely divine on your coffee table this season. Don't wait for someone else to do it — treat yo'self to some flowers. You deserve it.

6. Honey Pale Ale Mustard Trader Joe's Pale ale and mustard? It's basically summer in a jar. You'll quickly realize that Joe's honey pale ale mustard is a season staple. Spread it on your hot dog or hamburger. Hell, dip your soft-baked pretzel in it. HELL, eat it from the jar with a spoon. We won't judge. The flavor is oddly intoxicating, and you won't be able to put the lid back on.