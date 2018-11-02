The November 2018 new moon is all about you, but not in the way you might think. Scorpio's dark sky isn't about being the star of the show; it's about spiritual self improvement. This knowledge, along with other November new moon spiritual meanings, will help you successfully navigate this time of uncomfortable self examination. And as is true with most things, when it comes to harnessing cosmic energy to develop your spiritual side, you get as much as you give.

"This cycle represents an opportunity to rid ourselves of the 'junk' in our lives — material and spiritual. With this potent Scorpio energy, we have the chance to make important changes in our lives," Cafe Astrology explained on its website. "One of Scorpio’s 'lessons' involves learning to dig deeper into the mysteries around us instead of always being content with the status quo. Taking the time to understand others’ motives can enrich our feelings of intimacy, forgiveness, and sense of meaning."

If you've been content to take things at face value, the November 2018 new moon is a reminder that what you see is not always what you get. If you want to deepen your spiritual practice, you're going to have to consider that everything you thought was true may have been nothing more than a perfect illusion. Ready to take a deep dive into the spiritual meanings of the November 2018 new moon? Here's what you need to know.

1 Look Behind The Mask Giphy The past two years have been kind of bewildering to say the least. Corruption is the rule rather than the exception, but all of that is about to change. When the new moon enters Scorpio Nov. 7, just one day after the 2018 midterm elections, people will be forced to drop their proverbial masks as Jupiter gets ready to exit Scorpio. "Gigantic, massive Jupiter is the truth telling planet," Astrologer Belinda C. Dunn wrote on her website Crystal Visions. "Collective emotions are raw and exposed; similar to a wound that starts to heal only to be torn off again. In fact, Scorpio’s evolutionary job is to surface residual trauma and repressed emotion so the organism can finally heal. When the time is ripe, the process naturally occurs as a healing release that cannot be denied or ignored." Embrace this healing energy to set the stage for a positive new beginning.

2 Death & Rebirth Giphy In astrology it's important to know that death doesn't mean an actual death will occur. Use this as a metaphor to identify what needs to end in your life. Where aren't you being your most authentic self? In which relationships are you settling for less? It's time to make a clean break to create space for new possibilities and opportunities. If you want to reinvent yourself, there has never been a better time. This especially true for fixed zodiac signs Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius, according to Cafe Astrology.

3 Dreams Giphy The November 2018 new moon is going to present you with some dreams to decode. Just like death and rebirth, these dreams should not be taken literally. "Before you go to sleep, tune yourself into your most ambitious plans and desires for the upcoming lunar month, but they must be constructive, otherwise you might hurt yourself," the Om Journal explained on its Lunar Calendar. "Tonight you may have dreams, which will show you what to expect next month, but these dreams are just sketches. [... ] If in your dream you see something you want in your real life, do not forget to include it in your plan for the lunar month. These plans have to be written every new moon; some of the dreams can then be fulfilled."

4 Connect To The Divine Feminine Giphy According to the Power Path, the November 2018 new moon is anchored in feminine energy, and it's an ideal time to reflect on your creative power as well as examine instances in which you have given that power away. "Do something for yourself that represents taking that power back in the areas of healing, nurturing and creativity. Set an intention during this new moon to follow your own inner feminine wisdom."

5 Nurture Your Emotions Giphy The November 2018 new moon in Scorpio will strip away everything you've been hiding behind, which means you're basically going to be baring your naked soul to the world. For some people, this could be an extra emotional time. "This is a time when you find yourself looking within, seeking to understand yourself more truly," Mystical Raven explained on its blog. "Look at the areas in your life that need healing. Some of it may be physical, but much of it is probably emotional. Contemplate the way you respond to any situation or crisis."