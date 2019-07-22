International pop super icon. Head of a fashion house. Mother of four. General legend. Victoria Beckham wears a whole load of hats. And I don't mean like Janelle Monae at the Met Gala. No, something very different but equally fabulous. This is a circus-style-plate-spinning-act-she-makes-look-easy-AF kind of hat. One of her most important jobs is of course being an amazing family woman. Super mum and seemingly, like, the cool mum too. So anybody who is thinking of sprogging should check out these parenting tips from Victoria Beckham to get the lowdown on how everything from manners to being firm when the little'uns get out of line.

Yes, the queen herself is kind enough to occasionally spill how she manages to be supermum to Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo, and Harper. And like they all seem pretty well adjusted and the older few are very focussed on their careers. I mean, despite all being under legal drinking age in the U.S., they are probably more career minded than you. Brooklyn for example has already published a photography book, had his work published in several magazines, and even nabbed an internship with Rankin. All with the seemingly expert support and parenting skills from Victoria and David.

So, guys, if you want well adjusted, potential superstar kids who think you are the bees knees, take a look at some tiny tidbits from the poshest of all the spices.

1. Manners are vital Both David and Victoria have been outspoken about how important it is to her that their kids are polite. So you are likely to get a whole load of please and thank you's from the Beckham clan. Hello reports that when appearing on Good Morning Britain, Victoria said: "It was very important to me and David that our kids had manners."

2. Quality time is key Like I said before, how in the name of gawd does she even manage to see her family at all? Well, the way she manages it is, no matter what, they ensure quality family time together. Speaking to Grazia, Victoria shared that prioritising it is an absolute must for her and her clan: "I am blessed to have a wonderful husband and beautiful, healthy, happy children. Yes, we travel a lot with our respective businesses and charitable commitments, but we always make time for each other as a couple and as a family."

3. Lead by example Victoria and David definitely work super hard, and they seem to foster that attitude among their kids, too. For, example back in May 2019, the whole family got involved when David played a charity match for the Manchester United Foundation. Speaking to Grazia, Victoria explained that not only hard work but awareness of their privilege is important to her. "David and I both have a strong work ethic and I believe that’s a good example to set our children," she said. "David and I explain to the children what privileged lives they lead. We tell them that in many places in the world children are hungry, homeless and sick. They all understand how important it is to help others." When it comes to Harper, VB has some especially wonderful advice. Speaking to Elle, she explained: "I say to her, 'Harper, it's not who's the prettiest girl in the class, it's not even who is the smartest girl in the class, it's who is the nicest and most hard-working girl in the class.' I don't like her to focus too much on her appearance."

4. Be firm but supportive Victoria has been open about her belief that you need to set boundaries and rules for kids. As it's in their interest in the long run. Speaking to E News on the 10th anniversary of her fashion label, she gave her advice: "We are strict with the kids. You have to be, but at the same time still allow them to have fun and express themselves."

5. Education is vital but pressure is not Victoria spoke in an interview with Elle about how important education is in her home. However, she looks more at empowering children as opposed to pressuring them, having found that makes for a more well rounded school experience. "Very few children want to do their homework! I think it's important that they try their best. But, especially in London, there's a lot of pressure on children academically, being tutored and fighting for school places," she said in her interview. "There is an upside to that, of course, but you can also put a child off learning. I don't know if I'm doing it right, but for me it's about empowering and supporting the kids."

6. Try to guide them about what to do, as opposed to what NOT to do Speaking to Elle, Victoria explained that when you tell a child what they can't do, it can lead to rebellious behaviour. And can actually push them to do exactly what you don't want them doing. It's a tough balance to find but, once you do, you'll be whistling Dixie. "I think it's getting the balance right, not stifling them and then ending up with a child that rebels," VB explained to the magazine.