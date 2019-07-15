In an ideal world, productivity would be a natural instinct that doesn't require too much thought. Unfortunately, procrastination and other mental blocks can often get in the way of a productive work day. Although, for those who struggle with keeping their mind focused on the job at hand, why not take a chapter out one of the world's most ambitious fashion designers? These Victoria Beckham productivity hacks will have you ticking off those pesky boxes on your to-do list in no time.

Since starting her brand in 2008, Beckham has stuck by a strong work ethic that has let her passion and creativity shine. "I wanted to prove to myself that I could do it. I don't have to work. I need to work," she explained to Elle in 2013 for their March cover. "All these people [her fellow fashion designers] they've not just been given anything. They've worked hard. And I've never been given anything either." She added:

"But I have a good work ethic. I believe you can achieve anything if you work hard enough to get it."

So if you want to work it like Beckham, here are 5 productivity hacks that have helped her become her own boss.

Be An Early Bird

There's something magical about it getting up just as the birds start singing, and by the end of the day you'll appreciate how much you've spent of it awake and doing things. When you've got a busy life like Beckham, early mornings are a must to get things done.

"I get up quite early, around 6 a.m., and do an hour in the gym before the kids get up, then I give them breakfast and David or I take them to school."

Her work day starts at around 9 a.m., as she details in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, and "[f]rom the minute [she] gets into work, it's pretty non-stop."

Self Care Is Key

Always look after yourself before work, in whatever shape that may be, to avoid burnout. For Beckham, it's putting in two workouts before 9 a.m. "Victoria explained that she loves hitting the gym because it's the only time all day that she gets some quality 'me' time," as the Sunday Times writes via Glamour.

Self care can be whatever you like — whether that's setting some time aside to indulge yourself in a book or video game, or socialising with friends and family. Whatever calms your mind will lead to better productivity in the long run.

Utilise Your Wardrobe

Many studies have shown that colours can change your mood and influence how you feel, which is something Beckham takes into account when choosing her outfits. After being complimented on her red dress during an interview with Elle, the designer discussed the importance of colour choice in her routine. "I picked it because now's a time to be positive and optimistic," she said. "For me, when I wear colour, that's how I feel. Red is a strong, happy, optimistic colour, and I like having fun with it, you know?

"Like when colours clash — I love that strangeness. I mean, my colours today are kind of strange! You could think of these shades as not particularly nice, but that's exactly why I'm drawn to them. Just to be different."

Love Your Craft

When you love what you do, it shines through what you create — which is certainly the case for Beckham's brand.

"I'm involved in everything. I just wanted to create beautiful clothes, good quality clothes I wanted to wear myself," she explained to the New York Times. "And then I wanted to create handbags, because I couldn't find the right handbag that I wanted to carry. Then I couldn't find the right sunglasses, so I decided to make my own sunglasses."

In Beckham's case, the love she has for her craft adds a personal connection between her and her customers, which in turn has made her brand one of the most respected in the fashion world.

Be Your Own Boss

If you're in the position that Beckham is in where you're managing your own business or team, being your own boss and having control can actually boost your productivity if you have the right mindset. "It's all about managing time and having a good team of people around you. It's not easy," she told Elle.

"I'm a bit of a control freak. I do love what I do, and I always want to be the best — whether that's designing an amazing collection, putting on the best fashion show, creating a make-up collection, being the best mum, the best wife."

If you combine a love for work with the ability to "cut out distractions and [make] small changes", you'll find yourself with a more productive mentality even when doing everyday tasks at home.