6 Physical Signs You’re Not In Love Anymore

Falling out of love with someone can be confusing, and you might not even realize it's happening at first. In these cases, you may even experience some physical signs you're not in love anymore before your mind catches up to you. Since our mental health and physical health are connected, your feelings of fear, dread, or apathy can manifest themselves physically, and it can help to check in with your body to see what could be brewing subconsciously in regards to your love life.

"Our bodies are smart," psychologist Dr. Kate Balestrieri, Psy.D., CSAT-S, tells Bustle. "We experience physiological cues to our emotions long before we become consciously aware of what those emotions are or how they came to be. Physical cues may be a pit in one’s stomach, a fluttering heart, or feeling sweaty or lightheaded. Practicing mindfulness exercises daily can help people learn the vocabulary of their bodies with more ease, allowing their physical cues to serve as a compass for emotional understanding, measured thinking, and autonomy in choices."

It's important to listen to your body's clues and try to get to the root of why you are feeling a certain way, especially if it's towards your partner. Here are six physical signs that you may not be in love anymore, according to experts.

1 You Feel Dread Andrew Zaeh for Bustle If you become filled with dread when thinking about spending time with your partner, that's a clear-cut sign that something is off with your emotions. Dread can be mental, but it can also be physical. "Often these symptoms are an empty pit feeling in the stomach, a headache, or a general inability to relax in their presence," psychologist Dr. Ashley Hampton tells Bustle.

2 You Retreat From Displays Of Affection Andrew Zaeh for Bustle If you find yourself pulling away from intimate moments, like hugging or touching, it's likely a sign that you're not feeling the same way about your partner. "Think back to the beginning of your relationship," Dr. Hampton says. "What did you do? Are you still doing the same things? These body language things could include holding hands, whispering to each other, sitting beside each other, and even hugs and kisses. The disappearance of these could be a physical sign that you aren't in love anymore."

3 You Have Digestive Issues Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Changes in your appetite — or even stomach aches — can be an indication that the love is gone. Anxiety can manifest itself in the body through digestive issues, psychologist and relationship expert Dr. Ann Schiebert, tells Bustle. "Track if you are experiencing any of these symptoms and note if you have them when you are away from your partner," she says.

4 Your Sleep Patterns Have Changed Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Like stomach troubles, issues with sleep can arise as a side effect of anxious feelings, especially if you share a bed. "What once felt like an insatiable craving for your partner may begin to feel like disgust," Dr. Balestrieri. says "Proximity is not only less desired but can evoke a repulsion response." If you've got something on your mind that's bothering you, it might prevent you from getting to sleep.

5 You Feel Revulsion Andrew Zaeh for Bustle "Are you feeling repelled by your significant other?" Dr. Schiebert says. "Does the very thought of being in their presence create feelings of revulsion? If so, your body might not welcome being touched, hand-holding, kissing, or any invitation to be affectionate or to receive affection. Some of these feelings have been referred to as having the 'heebie-jeebies,' which is a state of nervous fear."