6 Plus Size Summer Dress Trends You'll See Everywhere This Year

Summer is nearly here and with it, comes warm and sunny days that have you craving for a new and updated wardrobe. First up? Dresses. Summer and dresses are practically synonymous as the effortless staple feels especially perfect for warmer weather. The best kind of summer frock is one that can be dressed up with heels, dressed down with sneakers, made edgy by adding a leather jacket or preppy with a blazer or cardigan sweater. It comes in every length from mini to midi, and every fabric from denim to tulle. But like with most clothing items, plus size summer dresses are harder to find than average.

While there are a selection of dresses on the market in extended sizes, they don't always feel trend-conscious or fashion-forward — and when it comes to shorter hemlines or flourishes like puff sleeves, the options have been few and far in between.

This Summer will be different. Thanks to brands like 11 Honoré, Eloquii, and ASOS Curve, you can find some of today's hottest trends in extended sizes. Think slip dresses, minis, floral print frocks, and the list goes on. These distinct, but equally stylish, trends will be your go-to all summer, whether you're headed out on a morning coffee run or a late-night date to a drive-in movie theater.

Ahead, find the top 6 summer dress trends for extended sizes at every price point.

Puff-Sleeve Dress Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Indulge in the trend that nods to fancy-free childhood at its best. Whether you’ve opted for a short hemline or prefer a flowing silhouette, consider a dress with a slight puff sleeve this Summer.

Floral Dress Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images Nothing says Spring and Summer quite like floral dresses. They’re perfect as a throw-on-and-go piece, styled with sandals and sneakers alike. You can add a little preppy appeal with a blazer on top or even make the feminine look edgy by slipping into a leather jacket for those fickle brisk evenings.

Shirt Dress Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Borrow from the boys with a shirtdress this season. With a collared neckline and button-down front, you can opt for a multitude of styles. For a more casual look, consider an oversized shift that takes a few liberties from an actual boyfriend-style oxford button-down. Or for a more stylized vibe, consider one with a nipped-in waist made of a flowing silk or boasting an allover pattern that wows.

Scoop-Neck Tank Dress Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Never has there been an easier dress to wear — or style — than the scoop-neck tank dress. With an open neckline and skin-baring sleeve, it’s just the thing to ensure you can quickly master that sun-kissed Summertime glow.

Mini Dress Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Show off those legs this season with mini hemlines that span a multitude of dress silhouettes. Choose everything from a shirt dress to puff-sleeve floral in the style and it's doubtful you'll ever opt for anything else.