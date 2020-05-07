Bustle

6 Plus Size Summer Dress Trends You'll See Everywhere This Year

By Ryan Gale
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Summer is nearly here and with it, comes warm and sunny days that have you craving for a new and updated wardrobe. First up? Dresses. Summer and dresses are practically synonymous as the effortless staple feels especially perfect for warmer weather. The best kind of summer frock is one that can be dressed up with heels, dressed down with sneakers, made edgy by adding a leather jacket or preppy with a blazer or cardigan sweater. It comes in every length from mini to midi, and every fabric from denim to tulle. But like with most clothing items, plus size summer dresses are harder to find than average.

While there are a selection of dresses on the market in extended sizes, they don't always feel trend-conscious or fashion-forward — and when it comes to shorter hemlines or flourishes like puff sleeves, the options have been few and far in between.

This Summer will be different. Thanks to brands like 11 Honoré, Eloquii, and ASOS Curve, you can find some of today's hottest trends in extended sizes. Think slip dresses, minis, floral print frocks, and the list goes on. These distinct, but equally stylish, trends will be your go-to all summer, whether you're headed out on a morning coffee run or a late-night date to a drive-in movie theater.

Ahead, find the top 6 summer dress trends for extended sizes at every price point.

Puff-Sleeve Dress

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Indulge in the trend that nods to fancy-free childhood at its best. Whether you’ve opted for a short hemline or prefer a flowing silhouette, consider a dress with a slight puff sleeve this Summer.

Mara Hoffman
$550
|
11 Honoré
Good American The Wrap Body Dress
$179
|
Good American
Eloquii A-Line Dress with Puff Sleeves
$110
|
Eloquii
Banana Republic Linen-Cotton Puff-Sleeve Dress
$64
|
Banana Republic
ASOS Design Curve Trapeze Midi Dress with Lace Up Back
$0

Floral Dress

Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images

Nothing says Spring and Summer quite like floral dresses. They’re perfect as a throw-on-and-go piece, styled with sandals and sneakers alike. You can add a little preppy appeal with a blazer on top or even make the feminine look edgy by slipping into a leather jacket for those fickle brisk evenings.

Loft Plus Garden Ruffle Pocket Dress
$90
|
Loft
Anna Sui Rosine Rose Lace Dress
$574
|
Anna Sui
Bobeau Floral Print Ruffle Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$30
|
Nordstrom Rack
Eloquii Mixed Print Tie Neck Fit and Flare Dress
$110
|
Eloquii
Torrid Rose Pink Floral Challis Off Shoulder Midi Dress
$70
|
Torrid

Shirt Dress

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Borrow from the boys with a shirtdress this season. With a collared neckline and button-down front, you can opt for a multitude of styles.

For a more casual look, consider an oversized shift that takes a few liberties from an actual boyfriend-style oxford button-down. Or for a more stylized vibe, consider one with a nipped-in waist made of a flowing silk or boasting an allover pattern that wows.

Pretty Little Things Plus White Oversized Puff Sleeve Shirt Dress
$49
|
Pretty Little Things
Modcloth Daytime Dynamo Shirt Dress
$60
|
Modcloth
Universal Standard Hannah Denim Shirt Dress
$95
|
Universal Standard
Torrid Taupe & White Stripe Poplin Shirt Dress
$66
|
Torrid
ASOS Curve Short sleeve Shirt Maxi Dress
$51
|
ASOS

Scoop-Neck Tank Dress

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Never has there been an easier dress to wear — or style — than the scoop-neck tank dress. With an open neckline and skin-baring sleeve, it’s just the thing to ensure you can quickly master that sun-kissed Summertime glow.

Tanya Taylor Noreen Knit Dress
$297
|
Tanya Taylor
Reformation Kaila Dress Es
$98
|
Reformation
Modcloth Casual Conviction Sleeveless Dress
$59
|
Modcloth
Universal Standard Katherine Side Tie Knot Dress
$130
|
Universal Standard
Eloquii Ribbed Tank Maxi Dress
$90
|
Eloquii

Mini Dress

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Show off those legs this season with mini hemlines that span a multitude of dress silhouettes. Choose everything from a shirt dress to puff-sleeve floral in the style and it's doubtful you'll ever opt for anything else.

Good American The Button Up Sweater Dress
$149
|
Good American
Tanya Taylor Effie Dress
$237
|
Tanya Taylor
Missguided Plus Size Sage Button Front Mini Tea Dress
$26
|
Missguided
Public Desire Curve Bardot Dress with Extreme Ruching in Cotton
$64
|
ASOS
ASOS Design Curve One Shoulder Stitch Detail Knit Mini Dress
$42
|
ASOS

Slip Dress

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

‘Tis the season to dip your toe into the boudoir-inspired trend that has taken the fashion world by storm. Most often made of silk, this spaghetti-strap style is the slinky lingerie look that you can wear to brunch with a denim jacket, on a date with a pair of heeled sandals, or even to run errands with low-top sneakers.

Reformation Seville Dress Es
$98
|
Reformation
Missguided Plus Two-Piece Satin Shirt Dress
$40
|
ASOS
Simply Be Midi Slip Dress with Lace Trim
$46
|
ASOS
Eloquii Slip Dress with Lace Trim
$90
|
Eloquii
West Kei V-Neck Tie-Dye Shift Maxi Dress
$40
|
Nordstrom Rack