Modern romance novels don’t just model consent, they make it sexy, and that’s what young people need to see. The more they experience how consent should be clearly, affirmatively, and enthusiastically obtained, the more they will expect and encourage that for themselves.

Explaining consent can be stiff and awkward. Modeling consent makes it easier to understand how it can be a series of nonverbal signals and dirty talk that also serve as foreplay. Here are a few exceptional books that model consent:

The Beyond Series by Kit Rocha

A post-apocalyptic bisexual love army kicks ass when they’re not having kinky orgies in The Beyond Series. In Rocha's gritty, brutal world, the consent is striking because the stakes are so high, there are many types of relationships to navigate, and the characters have experienced so much trauma. It’s handled masterfully, and without ever pulling the reader from the story.

A Prince on Paper by Alyssa Cole

In this novel, Nya finds herself in numerous hilariously compromising positions with Johan, the Tabloid Prince, but Johan’s decency means that even with a fake engagement between them, the consent is crystal clear (and unbelievably sexy!) every step of the way.

The Right Swipe by Alisha Rai

Alisha Rai can always be counted upon to write books sexy enough to melt your e-reader, but she still manages to model consent in a way that’s thoroughly relatable. This one addresses issues young women need to hear — like dealing with unsolicited dick pics and navigating boundaries in the complicated world of dating apps.