6 Signs Your Pain Is Caused By Inflammation

Inflammation can seem like a scary word. But not all inflammation in the body is bad. As Victor Laluz, MD, internal medicine primary care physician for Loma Linda University Health, tells Bustle, "It's the body's response to some form of irritant." Inflammation shows up in many different ways. One of the more common symptoms of inflammation is pain.

"Pain is thought to be a signal from our bodies that the injured area needs to be protected from excessive use or touch so that healing can occur," Dr. Laluz says. That's when the inflammatory response kicks in. For instance, a loss of function caused by swelling in the bones might be important for "good healing" to occur. Due to inflammation, the bone will be kept straight so it'll heal properly

Again, not all inflammation is bad. Chronic inflammation can be lifelong and may require long-term anti-inflammatory or immunosuppressive treatment in order to prevent damage. But healthy inflammation usually ends within a few weeks.

It's important to note that pain isn't always due to inflammation. So it's vital to talk to your doctor and get the necessary tests done so you can get the right treatment you need. But here are some common signs that your pain is caused by inflammation, according to experts.

1. There's Swelling Ashley Batz/Bustle Swelling is a key indicator of an ongoing inflammatory process, especially in your joints. This is one sign you'll easily notice since swelling can lead to stiffness. "If you can't bend you joint completely, there's a good chance that inflammation has set in," Dr. Thanu Jey, clinical director of the Yorkville Sports Medicine Clinic, tells Bustle. If the pain isn't in your joints, you can tell there's swelling by looking for pitting. "If there's a pit when you press the area with your thumb and the skin doesn't go back to normal in five seconds, there's swelling," primary care physician, Dr. Shubhra Jain, tells Bustle.

2. There's Redness Ashley Batz/Bustle If you are experiencing pain, redness can indicate inflammation. "Look under natural sunlight and compare the inflamed area with the other side of your body," Dr. Jain says. There will be redness due to more blood flow.

3. There's Warmth Ashley Batz/Bustle Like redness, an increase in blood flow to the area will cause the area to get warm. According to Dr. Jain, using a cold compress can help to alleviate the pain and make you feel better.

4. It's A Constant Pain Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Pain from inflammation is more of a constant pain. "It doesn't really change with position and movement will typically increase it," physical therapist, Matt Huey, tells Bustle. "There's a chemical reaction going on, so to relieve it you have to use chemicals such as medication (steroids, etc) or ice."

5. You're Also Experiencing Night Sweats, And Fatigue Andrew Zaeh for Bustle "Pain caused from inflammation, especially over a long period of time, is also associated with other constitutional features such as [...] night sweats, and fatigue," Fotios Koumpouras, MD, Yale Medicine rheumatologist and director of the Yale Lupus Program, tells Bustle. Anemia can also be developed in chronic inflammatory states. If you're experiencing pain along with any of these other symptoms, it may indicate chronic inflammation.