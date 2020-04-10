6 Spring 2020 Necklace Trends To Upgrade Your Jewelry Collection

As Spring 2020 jewelry trends go, necklaces are really enjoying their moment in the sun this season. From a sparkly statement to add to your black tie look, to something extra special that makes your bright white T-shirt a little more glam, necklaces are an easy way to amp up your otherwise drab outfit as you transition from Winter wardrobe into summer.

What’s more, as much of the world is now working from home with schedules packed with Zoom meetings, a necklace is just the thing to make you look pulled together, even if you are still wearing your pajama bottoms.

This Spring, it’s time to shop in your grandmother’s jewelry drawer for necklace inspo. The ‘70s and ‘80s favorites are being reinvented, and jewelry lovers across the globe are layering up with unique and vintage items that play off of one another with ease.

Whether you’re looking for an affordable way to kick your jewelry collection up a notch, or ready for a luxe new splurge to kick you out of your Winter rut, these are the trends that you should shop now. From chunky chains to dainty diamonds by the yard, classic pearls to ancient coins, shop the below necklaces that you’re about to see everywhere, right now.

Chunky Chains Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Most often seen in gold, chunky chains are edgy and regal at the same time.

Diamonds by the Yard Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Why wear one diamond when you can wear five? Whether true brilliant stones or more affordable cubic zirconia, this wrap necklace can be worn a million ways and then some, adding just the right amount of subtle glam to your every look, day or night.

Dog Tags Getty Images Dog tags are one of the most unique ways to keep a moment close to your heart, whether by engraving a name, nomogram, date, or the like. Large or small, add them all to a chain like a charm bracelet, making your necklace of the season more like a family heirloom you’ll keep for generations.

Pearls Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The most classic of the stones, pearls were once considered more valuable than diamonds. The milky-white rounds have come back this Spring, both in tiny strands and oversized chokers alike. Not only are pearls a great addition as a single strand, but they layer like a pro.

Coins Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Harkening back to the vintage Bulgari coins that were trendy in the ‘80s, coin necklaces were cast aside for a few decades before the style set categorized them as a classic. And classic now they are, shopped both antique originals as well as inspired pieces reproduced by other designers.