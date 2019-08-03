Starbucks is so much more than a coffee shop. It's where friends meet to catch up on life. It's where hipsters go to work on their memoirs. It's where you go to just short of inject caffeine directly into your veins. And, thanks to technology and the Starbucks gods, you have all sorts of customization options right within the Starbucks app to help in that cause.

To give credit where it's due, Starbucks is always one step ahead of keeping things convenient for its customer base. They sensed that more of us were going to start saying "meh, no thanks" to dairy products, so now they offer milk replacements. And they probably knew that we'd want options when it comes to how we're sweetening our drinks, so they gave us a whole slew of them.

And it's not just the drinks, either. Let's talk about the breakfast sandwiches. Let's talk about the egg bites. Let's talk about the oatmeal with dried fruit and nut medley, making oatmeal taste more delicious and less like drywall. And don't even get me started on the vegan superberry açaí. It's a dream.

If you have the Starbucks app (which you should) and want to order something delicious from your neighborhood location (which you should), don't forget that you have all sorts of ways to customize your order — here are six in particular that you shouldn't be sleeping on.

1. The Flavor Of Juice You Use

One would assume that when ordering the Iced Peach Green Tea Lemonade, you'd only have the option of getting peach juice. One would assume wrong. Starbucks will let you customize it with apple juice, a blueberry juice blend, or even a guava juice blend.

2. Your Choice Of Sweetener

Because Sbux knows that every customer is unique, they offer a variety of ways to add a sweet touch to your drink.

For instance, if you're ordering the Iced Cocoa Cloud Macchiato on the Starbucks app, you'll notice that you can choose from sweeteners like honey, Sugar in the Raw, Splenda, and even a Stevia and monk fruit sweetener blend.

3. Toppings To Suit Every Mood And Personality

The drink toppings might be the best part. Log in to the app and select the Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino, and you'll see exactly what I mean. Options include:

Caramel drizzle.

Whipped cream.

Caramel crunch topping.

Mocha drizzle.

Powders! Chocolate, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla.

Cascara.

Cinnamon dolce sprinkles. Sprinkles, you guys!

You'll never get bored.

4. Add-Ins For Your Cold Brew

The Nitro Cold Brew is to die for, but sometimes, it needs a little extra... something. Thankfully, Starbucks has all kinds of milk and milk alternatives that you can add to your cold brew.

Aside from regular cow's milk — and other dairy options, like cream, heavy cream, whole milk, and nonfat milk — they've also got coconutmilk (one word, please), soymilk, and almondmilk.

Even if you don't like dairy or it gives you the belly gurgles, you still have a big selection to pick and choose from within the Starbucks app.

5. Flavored Syrups

Syrups are fun, because they'll take your drink from drab to fab. Looking at the Iced Guava White Tea Lemonade, for example, you've got:

Caramel.

Cinnamon dolce.

Classic.

Hazelnut.

Peppermint.

Raspberry.

Sugar free cinnamon dolce.

Sugar free vanilla.

Toffee nut.

Vanilla.

I'll have one pump of each, please and thank you.

6. More Flexibility With Using Your Stars

If you're a Starbucks Rewards member, then you already knew that you can redeem your Stars for drinks and snacks. Bring on the cake pops.

But wait. It gets better.

Did you know that you can also redeem your Stars for select Starbucks merchandise? That's right. Once you've earned 400 Stars, you can get your hands on items like a tumbler or even a mug.

I don't know about you, but I could definitely use a new Starbucks mug.