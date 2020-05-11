While you should certainly be protecting your eyes 12 months of the year, there’s a definite argument to be made for Summer 2020 sunglasses trends. After all, you're spending more time outside — if only in your own backyard or on a walk down the street — and the sun is shining brighter than usual. As such, it’s time to update that accessory drawer of yours now that the warmer half of the year is right around the corner.

Sure, aviators, tortoise frames, and wayfarer styles will always be a timeless classic, but you can certainly try out a runway trend or two while you're at it. This season, designers have really turned up the heat on the whimsicality, embracing trends like color, futuristic side shield looks, and chunky chain straps to accessorize your shades. There is nothing boring about these sunglasses. They will be sure to amp up your every look this season, no matter how dressy or casual.

Slip them on with a pair of jeans and a T-shirt, throw them in your bag when you’re headed to the park, or be sure to add them as a final accessory to that after-hours look — just for show. Ahead, shop 6 trends to step your sunglasses game up this summer.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Taste the Rainbow Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Embrace color this Summer with a pair of brightly colored shades. Whether it’s a classic tortoise frame with red lenses, or an acrylic set of sunglasses in sky blue, invest in a head-turner to shield your eyes this season.

Side Shields Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images For a little extra UV protection and a futuristic appeal, consider a pair of sunglasses with a side shield this Summer. Along with this extra detail, you can choose a pair of shades in a wide range of trends, from fun shapes to timeless classics and beyond.

Slim Shady Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Go minimal this Summer when it comes to your accessories, opting for a pair of sunglasses that are super slim in height. Be they brightly colored, classic tortoise, cat-eye, or rectangular in shape, the sky’s the limit — as long as you make sure to keep them micro mini.

Chains Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images No matter what sunglass trend you indulge in this season, accessorize them with a chunky chain. Sure, they serve a practical purpose, but they also look playful and retro when added to your look.

Shape of You Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Be bold with your shape choices. After all, why stick to just Aviators and cat eyes? Opt for oxagons, triangles, hexagons, and more.