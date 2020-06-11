Some hairstyles require more upkeep than others. Touch-ups every four to six weeks can get old after a while, but there's good news for those who don't want to spend the time (or money) on a dye job so frequently: Low-maintenance is in when it comes to summer 2020 hair color trends. And although they may be easier to keep up, they're just as gorgeous as more high-maintenance looks.

While not everyone is changing their hair color as dramatically as celebrities have been lately (here's looking at you, Hilary Duff), seasonal shifts — like trying lighter hues as the weather warms — are still common and relatively expected. But you'll also find newer styles emerging: From a particular way to color (think a shadow root or balayage) or specific tones and shades (like blonde-browns and warm hues), surprise looks still pop up within common summer hair changes.

For those who want to change things up this summer, Bustle spoke with celebrity hairstylists and color experts to hear their predictions for the season's biggest trends. If you need a little hair inspo for your hair-themed Pinterest board, here's what you may be seeing come warmer weather.

Brunette

While you may expect summer hair color trends to lean toward lighter locks, stylists believe brunette styles will be in for 2020.

Krista Depeyrot, co-owner of Salon Bisoux in Washington, D.C., predicts people will want to wait longer between color appointments and opt for styles that take less time inside the salon. "Expect to see a return to rich, dark brunettes and all-over colors that require low maintenance," she tells Bustle.

Garnier celebrity hairstylist Millie Morales says your natural color can help you choose a shade of brown if you're coloring your hair at home, and she recommends going up or down just a shade or two. "If you want something more dramatic," she says, "you would need to bleach it and look into other processes."

Roots

Roots are another low-maintenance look that stylists predict will be hot come summertime — and natural roots are always a good idea, says Anthony Holguin, stylist at Nine Zero One in Los Angeles. Even better? The style looks great with any hair color, so just ask your stylist to take your locks a few shades lighter, no matter their hue. If you're choosing to color your hair at home, just do the same thing.

Depeyrot agrees and says highlights that allow your roots to show are ideal, since they can add dimension while cutting the amount of time you spend in a salon chair.

Face Framing Color

Face-framing hues are also easy and effective, according to Holguin and Depeyrot. You just lighten the front sections of your hair by a few shades using foil sheets, according to Holguin.

Holguin recommends styles that require minimal bleaching during the warmer months, just to keep your hair coloring low maintenance. Depeyrot agrees, explaining, "I expect highlighting services to be quicker, as well as services that allow your color to grow out well so you can minimize the time spent in a salon."

Luckily, getting face-framing strands is super easy — and achievable just with toner. "Toner is less expensive," Holguin tells Bustle. "It takes less time, and it’s easily maintained and cancels unwanted tones, such as brassiness."

Bronde

Holguin points to Kylie Jenner's recent hair change as an indicator of another summer trend — bronde — and the color, a brown and blonde combo, is exactly what it sounds like.

Depeyrot says the shade is particularly good for those looking to go longer in between appointments. She says adding gold and amber lowlights can add dimension while allowing for a grow-out that'll still looks shiny and bright, even if you have darker hair.

Plus, says Holguin, toning's the only maintenance you need.

Balayage

Balayage coloring never really went anywhere, but it's going to be even more popular this summer. The process involves hand-painting color onto the hair in order to create a dark to light ombre effect. It's easy to grow out, so you spend less time at the salon, and you can also embrace your hair's natural roots.

Holguin explains that balayage's subtlety is partially due to how its created. Unlike traditional highlighting, balayage doesn't use heat — the color is painted onto the hair in two-inch sections and, unlike highlighting, no foils are involved. Due to the lack of heat, you can only go a few shades lighter than your natural color.

Warm Tones

Alongside a return to darker hair, stylists are also predicting a trend toward warmer tones. Selena Gomez' caramel balayage within her dark locks, the deeper butterscotch tones in Gigi Hadid's blonde, and Jennifer Lopez's red-gold highlights are all examples of how warm tones can be used.

"I'm seeing a lot of warm tones," Holguin says. "For those super bright blondes, I see more neutrals and beige blond, and for more golden blondes, I see a bit of a caramel highlight or caramel tone."

Meanwhile, Morales cites how warm browns can help hair look healthy. "Those warm tones and oh-so glossy finishes will be the sensation everyone wants," she says. "Those rich brown colors look fantastic with everything you wear, especially with bright summer colors."