There is honestly no better excuse to fork out for a brand new candle than it being Valentine's Day. If you're in a relationship, you can totally justify it by buying one as a gift for your partner, or simply for setting the mood on 14 February. On the other hand, if you're single, why not use this time to treat yourself and remind yourself how awesome you are? There are a bunch of rose-themed candles that have been brought out as limited-edition Valentine's specials, plus there are the long-standing favourites that are part brands' permanent collections. Let's take a look at the six best Valentine's Day candles for 2019.

Perhaps most excitingly are the offerings from Diptyque, the scent specialists that bring out Valentine's-themed candles every year. While usually the brand brings out one extra-special limited-edition candle, this year they went all out and released two candles and an extended collection complete with the most gorgeous romantic packaging.

My favourite candle by Boy Smells (named Kush) has also had a Valentine's Day pink makeover, and Yankee Candles has a lot of rosey options. Other brands such as Oskia, Jo Malone, and Bella Freud have V day options as part of their core collection, which will never let you down either.

Let's run down the best six candles for Valentine's Day 2019:

Oskia Rose De Mai Candle £40 Oskia Not just your average rose scented candle, this offering from Oskia burns to create a beautiful oil that can be poured onto skin and massaged in. Perfect for partners or for giving yourself a little self care and TLC.

Diptyque Limited Edition Centifolia Scented Candle £53 Liberty Every year, Diptyque brings out its limited-edition rose Valentines-themed candle, but this year is special, with an entire collection dropping for 14 February. My personal favourite is the Centifolia candle, which comes in two sizes. Check out the whole collection, though, as there's another scented candle and other luxe bits.

Boy Smells Valentine's Kush candle £42 Selfridges Boy Smells candles are the absolute best, and my all-time favourite, Kush, is one of the scents that has had a super-chic Valentine's pink makeover. Featuring white musk, tulip, amber, and florals from the cannabis flower, this is highly unique.

You might fancy some of these for your own bedroom too, so don't be afraid to treat yourself too. You deserve it.