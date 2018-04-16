6 Zodiac Signs That Are Cat People More Often Than Not
Astrologically, the stars can tell us a lot about how we handle things. But something you may not realize is they can also indicate why you're so darn obsessed with particular animals.
Yes, all pets are honestly equally lovable and completely adorable. But some of us are definitely a little biased... toward our feline friends. There are some zodiac signs that tend to be cat people. Not saying that doggos or hamsters or bunnies are out of the question, but these signs just magically connect with the proud and graceful cats. Your animal nature might be mirrored in the ways cats conduct their nine lives.
This could have something significant to do with the element and quality that rules your sign. Some earth signs (Capricorn, Taurus, Virgo) might like the stability that a kitty can offer, and the fixed signs (Leo, Aquarius, Taurus, and Scorpio) can find these complex creatures a challenge to befriend (that they're willing to take on). In any case, your sign can say something about your choices in animal companionship.
I personally am an earth sign, and I've always found cats strike my fancy in a lot of ways.
Here's to the kids that love the cool cats:
Leo
You're a proud creature, and it's no wonder. Your symbol is the lion, so you connect to the spiritual ways of the kitties. Don't make 'em mad, because they can get feisty real fast. But when they like you, they'll purr up a storm and make you feel real special. You're pretty much like that with people yourself, so you can definitely relate to them on a next level basis.
Taurus
Your symbol is the bull, so you've got being stubborn down pat. Cats are also creatures of habit who don't like their routines being disturbed. You can lead predictable lives together and get to know each other's boundaries. You're both able to love, but in doses that are manageable. They're animals that just get you, and that's pretty remarkable.
Capricorn
You're kind of a hard-ass when it comes to your standards of perfection. Cats are also a little cold when it comes to being selective about who they give their hearts to. So you guys can get along in this way. Once a kitty has your affection, you'll be sure to shower them thoroughly in it. And same goes for you — a feline who loves you is a friend for life.
Virgo
Your earthy, fussy self likes cats for their ability to pick up cues. You two are both smart, and can spend a quiet evening in together. Cats are pretty low-maintenance, so you love that they don't need to be walked either. Give them a litter box and a scratching post, and they'll be able to spend quality time by themselves while you attend to the details of life. What a great dynamic.
Scorpio
Cats can handle your intensity in a way many humans can't, and you Scorpios are certainly an intense bunch. If you ever are going through a crisis, cats are surprisingly intuitive. They'll follow you around if you're in a low mood and make sure you're doing okay, and that's such a meaningful and perceptive way to be. You love kitties for helping you through the lows, but they're also there with their quiet, strong energy during the highs. Your darkness is something they weirdly, perhaps psychically, understand.
Aquarius
You're a social creature, but you're also detached in a lot of ways. Cats are basically the same way. You can spend a lot of time with them and never feel like you know everything there is to know about them. They are mysterious. Like you! Isn't it nice to have someone else in your life who's like that? Let a kitty be that someone.