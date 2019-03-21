6 Zodiac Signs That Have Great Friendships But May Have Difficulty With Relationships

Every zodiac sign has their share of strengths and weaknesses. When it comes to relationships, some zodiac signs are better suited for long-term commitment while others thrive when they're single. According to astrologers, there are a certain few signs who are great at friendships, but not as great in relationships.

"Some signs are better suited for relationships because of their ruling planets," Theresa Reed, "The Tarot Lady," tells Bustle. For example, Taurus is Venus-ruled, which basically means they can "speak the language of love fluently." They're romantics at heart and know how to be good partners. So it's no surprise that this sign is more likely to be in a long-term relationship than anything else.

On the other hand, astrologer Olga Verk, tells Bustle, Fire signs tend to be geared towards their own needs and desires first. Therefore, it can take a bit of effort to make both friendships and relationships work. "But of course, you need to look at someone's natal chart as a whole to determine it all," she says. Someone may have other aspects in their chart that can make them better partners than you might have initially thought.

So here are the signs that tend to be great at friendships, but not as great in relationships, according to astrologers.

1 Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle "Gemini is a great Sun sign to be friends with because their bubbly personality always guarantees a fun time," Verk says. They're curious and down for any adventure that may come their way. So if you've been wanting to try something new but you don't want to go at it alone, ask a Gemini. Chances are, they'll say yes. Geminis are always on the move. So they won't always provide the sort of stability that's needed for a long-term, seirous relationship. "It's not that Geminis aren't looking or wanting that, but if their partner is more slow-paced, they might feel a Gemini isn't interested to bond on a deeper level," Verk says. If the relationship becomes too stable and routine, a Gemini can get bored and might start looking to move on. So if you're a Gemini, it's important to find a partner who intellectually stimulates you and is down for exploring new things just like you. That way, you always have a partner who challenges you and keeps things interesting.

2 Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Tina Gong/Bustle "Virgos can be loyal, steadfast pals," Reed says. If you’re in trouble, you can count on a Virgo to come through, every single time. They’re also intelligent and love to help, which means they're great to turn to if you're ever in need of advice. However, Virgos are notorious for being perfectionists. That can make finding love and keeping it, sort of a challenge. "If you're dating one, you've got to live up to their standards," Reed says. "When you don’t, the criticism can be brutal." There's really nothing wrong with having standards. But if you're a Virgo, don't be so quick to write people off before you really get to know them. Remember that nobody is perfect, even you.

3 Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Libra is a sign that's all about partnerships, but friendships tend to come much easier for them. "They love to have fun, and have a great night on the town," David Palmer, "The Leo King," tells Bustle. Whenever they get unbalanced, their loyal circle of friends will be there to pick them right up. But relationships can be a little more challenging for them. According to Palmer, whoever they choose is going to have to be there for them when they fall or become unbalanced. "Your relationship can turn into more of an emotional job or therapy," Palmer says. "They're enticing, but they can sometimes make you wish you just stayed friends." If you're a Libra, it's important to remember that your partner is not your therapist. It's good to have someone there for you whenever you're feeling off. But relationships require a balanced amount of give and take. Since your sign is all about balance, you can definitely make that happen if you stay mindful of it.

4 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorns want it all, and will work hard to have it all. "They're secretly plotting to take over the world, but need alliances and a great list of people on their contact list," Palmer says. They don't typically like to get stuck on "emotional issues" in relationships because it can hold them back from achieving their goals. But they are good at making and keeping friends. They're also great networkers. According to Palmer, Capricorns are typically more loyal to a group and a cause than they are to just one person. If you're a Capricorn, having a good work-life balance is important. It's OK to take a break, have fun, and make genuine connections with other people. It won't hurt your success in any way. If you do want a relationship, you can find a partner out there who will support you and your goals.

5 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarius make really great friends because they're accepting, intellectual, and trustworthy. "When they say they have your back, they mean it," Reed says. "They have friends from all walks of life and treat everyone with respect." But when it comes to relationships, they like to "filter their emotions through their razor-sharp minds," she says. This can sometimes cause them to lose touch with their feelings and pull away from people they have feelings for. "They're not cold," Reed says. "They just have trouble with the emotional stuff and prefer to put their energy into intellectual pursuits instead." If you're an Aquarius, it's OK to explore your feelings. Not everything in life needs to be thought out or explained rationally.