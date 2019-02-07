When it comes to your love life, astrology can reveal a lot. For instance, it can tell you if the person you're with is a good match or what you need in a partner to make you happy. Best of all, your zodiac sign can reveal if you're the type who's likely to get into a long-term relationship.

"Some zodiac signs carry more independent characteristics, and others are more prone to compromise and collaborations," Spirit Daughter, Jill Wintersteen, tells Bustle. "Likewise, certain signs rely on solitude and quiet contemplation to center their energy, while others prefer the company of another to bring them home."

For instance, signs who tend to value their independence are Aries, Sagittarius, and Aquarius. According to Wintersteen, Aries are all about the "journey of the self, while "Sagittarius are all about finding adventure. They need freedom, in every area of their life, to pursue their heart’s desires. If they find someone who can keep up with their wanderlust, then they might commit, otherwise they’re more likely to resist settling down."

Finally, Aquarius likes to beat to their own drum. According to Wintersteen, they're the most free-spirited sign among the entire zodiac. They're also more likely to get into unconventional relationships than more traditional ones.

Aries, Sagittarius and Aquarius are all about doing their own thing. But according to astrology, the following five signs tend to be more relationship-minded.

1 Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus is a practical and grounded sign who looks for a partner who makes sense. As a fixed sign, they can be resistant to change, which means they tend to seek out partners interested in something long-term. Once they find that right combination of passion and stability, astrologer Rachel Lang, tells Bustle, "They tend to dig their heels right in." Since they're ruled by Venus, the planet of love and romance, Taurus make great partners. They enjoying treating their partners to meals and surprising them with gifts. "These are ways Taurus expresses love, and they help Taurus keep the romance alive long into the relationship," she says.

2 Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Cancer is very sensitive and in-tune to their emotions. So they're not going to waste their emotional energy on a relationship that doesn't have a future. According to Lang, they tend to prefer deeper connections and need emotional security in relationship. Cancer is the sign of home and family, so they'll always prioritize that above everything else.

3 Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Libra, another Venus-ruled sign, is associated with partnership. Because of this, being in a relationship is important for many of them. "They can have a tendency to fall in love with the idea of being in love, therefore, they have what it takes to keep romance alive in a long-term relationship," Lang says. They try to stay away from the intense ups and downs of being in a relationship and prefer to have things pretty well-balanced. They have a natural sense of charm and can be flirtatious. However, cheating is not their thing.

4 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle "Scorpio is a fixed sign, which means once they commit, they tend to hold on through all the ups and downs," Lang says. They even have the tenacity to stay in a relationship long after the expiration date has passed. According to Lang, they may not actively seek out long-term relationships. But once they do find someone they can trust, they're all in. "Trust can be one of Scorpio's challenges in relationships," she says. "They tend to need emotional security, and they want a partner with whom they can share their deeper thoughts and feelings."