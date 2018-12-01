60 Weird But Genius Things On Amazon With A Cult Following

When it comes to the weirdest products on Amazon, you'd be surprised by just how many of them have straight up fan clubs. Take a look through some of the reviews sections and you'll see what I mean. You'll spot long, six-paragraph testimonials about shoe deodorizers or literal odes to lunch boxes and foot files. Lots of these products with serious cult followings fall into the category of what I call "weird but genius." These items may be ordinary in concept — things like pillows, baking mats, broom organizers — but there's something about them that stands out and makes them bizarrely effective.

Sometimes of these fascinating finds are uniquely built to work better than their generic counterparts. A hair brush, for example, with extra short bristles so you can't grab too much hair and pinch yourself. Or a sweater shaver that removes lint so you don't have to use those gross sticky rollers. Other times it's an innovative formula that simply does the job better than most. A shampoo that gives you extra voluminous hair or a facial toner that really gets your skin glowing.

All of the items on this list I've put together have something special that's prompted thousands of Amazon customers to sing their praises. Check out these weird but genius products on Amazon with true cult followings.

1 These Brilliant Acne Pads That Prevent You From Picking At Your Skin Nexcare Acne Cover $6 Amazon See On Amazon The non-medicated pads cover the affected spot, absorbing excess oil while preventing you from picking at the skin. They're easy to apply — just wash your face like you normally would, peel back the liner, and press down. When it begins working, the color will change from clear to white. Over 2,500 reviewers have sung the praises of these affordable acne patches.

2 These Easy-To-Use Ankle Weights That Tone Your Legs & More Healthy Model Life Ankle Weights Set $30 Amazon See On Amazon Loaded with 5 pounds of weight on each side, these effective ankle weights offer a great way to tone your muscles and get your body in shape. The versatile fitness accessories can be used during running, walking, aerobics, Pilates, and more. They feature extra padding to keep them comfy and durable double stitching for longevity.

3 An Affordable Makeup Organizer That Turns 360 Degrees Jerrybox 360 Degree Rotation Makeup Organizer $19 Amazon See On Amazon Able to rotate 360 degrees, this strategically-designed makeup organizer allows you to view all of your cosmetics at once. The large-capacity container can hold 30 makeup brushes, 20 bottles of skin care products, and tons of accessories including eyeliners, mascaras, lipsticks, blushes, foundations, and others. Over 1,100 five-star reviewers say this is a truly genius invention.

4 This Biotin Shampoo That Promotes Voluminous Hair Growth Biotin Shampoo for Hair Growth $13 Amazon See On Amazon Made with rosemary, green tea, mulberry root, evening primrose oil, and argan oil, this hair growth shampoo stimulates hair follicles to help you grow a full, voluminous head of hair. On top of that, the formula is chock-full of biotin and coconut oil, which moisturize dry skin and clear away flakes and dandruff. With 4.3 stars and nearly 2,500 reviews on Amazon, this shampoo is tried, true, and has actually worked for those suffering from hair loss.

5 This Wobbly Cushion That Increases Your Core Strength At Work Bintiva Inflated Stability Wobble Cushion $19 Amazon See On Amazon Designed to improve your balance while also increasing your core strength, this inflatable wobble cushion is a great way to keep your muscles engaged while sitting at a desk. The ergonomic design helps relieve back pain and improve posture. In addition to its office applications, you can use the cushion to stand on, moving through a variety of exercises that target balance, strength, and sensory reflexes.

6 A Powerful Blender That Pulverizes Fruit & Veggies SharkNinja 400-Watt Blender And Food Processor $32 Amazon See On Amazon With simple one-touch operation, this astonishingly powerful 400-watt blender is capable of chopping, blending, mincing, and dicing the toughest fruits and veggies. It's equipped with a splash guard that prevents smoothie explosions, along with a spout for easy pours. Best yet, the base is built with a grip so you don't have to worry about the blender sliding or slipping off the counter and creating a mess.

7 A Soft Silicone Microwave Cover That's Fully Collapsible Tovolo Easy Grip Collapsible Microwave Cover $8 Amazon See On Amazon If you're sick of the food tornado you always leave behind on the microwave walls when you quick-heat your dinner, this clever silicone and plastic cover will stop all of your future headaches. The squishy yet durable lid is designed with multiple holes in the top to allow steam to escape while keeping your food moist. It's built with grips on either side so you can easily pick up the top to remove it, and it can withstand heat up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. Best of all, the handy kitchen gadget is fully collapsible, moving from 3.5 inches in height down to just 1 inch for compact, easy storage.

8 A Versatile 11-In-1 Multi-Tool That's The Size Of A Credit Card SE MT908-1 11-Function Stainless Steel Survival Pocket Tool $4 Amazon See On Amazon This convenient pocket gadget offers almost a dozen uses all in one compact tool the size of a credit card. You can use it as a can opener, wrench, a blade, screwdriver, bottle opener and so much more. It comes in a sleek black leatherette case with a built-in keychain hole for instant accessibility. One fan raved, "I am always the lifesaver at parties when no one can find a bottle opener... I also fixed a bike, all my door hinges, and many other little things."

9 An Exceptionally Soothing Bio-Gel That Relieves Pain Without Chemicals Biofreeze Pain Relief Gel $12 Amazon See On Amazon Made with 100 percent all-natural ingredients, this soothing Biofreeze gel is a wonderful way to calm sore muscles without the use of chemicals or pharmaceutical treatments. It's formulated with lemon balm, green tea, and aloe to provide effective pain relief while also hydrating and conditioning your skin.

10 An Exfoliating Foot Peel That Leaves Your Skin Soft & Silky AsaVea Exfoliating Foot Peel $17 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you want to treat callouses or simply enjoy the relaxing feel of a spa treatment, these exfoliating foot masks will leave your skin feeling soft, hydrated, and refreshed. To use them, wrap a mask around each foot, attach them in place with the supplied adhesives, and put on a pair of socks. Sixty to 90 minutes later, rinse the masks off and watch your skin shed over the next two weeks, revealing a smooth layer of baby soft skin underneath.

11 This Best-Selling Fabric Shaver That Removes Lint From Clothes & Upholstery House of Wonderful Wonder Sweater Shaver And Lint Remover $37 Amazon See On Amazon Your sweaters and other lint-attracting garments are in for a treat with this genius fabric shaver. The clever contraption works to remove pilings via a strong 5-watt motor and sharp stainless steel blades. The device is safe for use on most fabrics, including wool, cotton, and Lycra. Better yet, it can also be run over furniture and home items like curtains, sheets, and blankets that tend to draw lint to remove any fuzzies.

12 A Dead Sea Mud Mask That Reduces Blemishes & Makes Your Skin Glow InstaNatural Dead Sea Mud Mask $15 Amazon See On Amazon This detoxifying facial mask uses a powerful combination of minerals to lift impurities from your skin and hydrate your pores down to the deepest layers. The effective formula relies on a natural blend of ingredients including organic shea butter, jojoba oil, aloe vera, and hickory bark extract. The result is skin that has fewer blemishes and a healthy, radiant glow.

13 This Genius Closet Hanger That Organizes Your Ties & Belts Rubbermaid Configurations 30-Hook Tie and Belt Organizer $12 Amazon See On Amazon With more than 30 hooks for ties, belts, and scarves, this convenient accessories organizer will morph your messy closet into a neat, organized space. The titanium-coated hanger, which is equipped with sturdy ball bearings to hold it in place, features a simple pull-out design so you can access the items without removing it from the rod. On top of that, reviewers rave that this device is truly easy to install.

14 A Powerful Vegan Facial Scrub That Gives You Radiant Skin ACURE Brilliantly Brightening Facial Scrub $8 Amazon See On Amazon This all-natural facial scrub uses ocean-based exfoliants to leave your skin soft and toxin-free. In addition to nutrient-rich sea kelp, the formula contains French green clay and Madonna lily which clean and clarify, respectively. Best of all, the nourishing blend restores your skin using only fully vegan, cruelty-free ingredients.

15 A Miniature Laptop Desk That's Made With Soft Memory Foam Sofia + Sam Oversized Memory Foam Lap Desk $34 Amazon See On Amazon If you like to use your laptop in bed or while reclining on the couch, this ergonomic mini desk will prevent your lap from overheating while offering extra space to place things like a notepad or computer mouse. It's even built with a breathable cooling fabric and soft memory foam for cushioning. "The absolute best investment I've made for doing my school work," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "Perfect size, comfortable wrist pad, and it's not heavy."

16 This Convenient Tool Rack That Hangs Mops & Brooms To Save Space Home-it Mop And Broom Holder $11 Amazon See On Amazon This handy tool rack is designed to hold mops, brooms, and sporting equipment, allowing you to free up space in your home. And, if you have any doubts if this will work with your specific tools, relax: It boasts easy rolling balls that automatically adjust to the thickness of the handle they're gripping. Each secure grip can hold up to 7.5 pounds of weight, so you can store pretty much any household tool.

17 A Hydrating Facial Toner That's Made With Pure Rose Water Teddie Organics Rose Water Facial Toner Spray $11 Amazon See On Amazon Made with nothing but pure rose water, this fragrant facial toner hydrates and refreshes your skin with just one spritz. The lightweight formula does exactly what you'd expect: It balances the pH of your skin while soaking up pore-clogging dirt and oils. But, it also features anti-inflammatory properties that manufacturers say can even help soothe sunburns, no matter what type of skin you have. As a bonus, you can add the serum to shampoo to make your hair extra shiny, put it in bathwater for a relaxing soak, or dab it around your temples for stress-melting aromatherapy. With nearly 5,000 glowing reviews, this toner is a fan-favorite you'll be glad is in your medicine cabinet.

18 A Genius Door Hanger That Keeps Your Pantry Items Organized SimpleHouseware Crystal Clear Over The Door Hanging Pantry Organizer $13 Amazon See On Amazon Featuring 15 transparent pockets that are sized for anything from spices to coffee filters, this hanging pantry organizer will save you serious space in your kitchen. Its lightweight design allows it to hang on any standard door without hardware or special installation. It also works great in the bathroom for things like toiletries and cosmetics. "This was just what I needed," wrote one Amazon user. "We are just renting right now, and our kitchen and master bathroom are both tiny with very minimal storage space. These helped declutter a lot."

19 This Wonder Balm That Cures Athlete's Foot Naturally Puriya Wonder Balm Antifungal Cream $34 Amazon See On Amazon Featuring tea tree oil, eucalyptus, beeswax, and lavender, this all-natural anti-fungal cream is a refreshing alternative to standard pharmaceutical treatments. This blend of ingredients offers strong antimicrobial properties that also reduce inflammation and minimize itching. Reviewers say it works fast (some say just a few weeks of using it twice a day will clear up any issue), and it's safe for application all over your body, from your toes to your scalp.

20 This Simple But Brilliant Chrome Rack That Stacks Cans SimpleHouseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer $20 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're stacking cans of chicken noodle soup, chili, or green beans, this practical can rack will keep them organized and easy to sort through. The three-tiered contraption is capable of storing 36 cans of varying sizes. It even has six plastic dividers you can adjust to keep them from sliding around. Best of all? It can be assembled in under a minute with no tools or special hardware needed.

21 These Soft Yet Firm Lacrosse Balls That Give You A Massage With Gravity Kieba Massage Lacrosse Balls $10 Amazon See On Amazon While a lacrosse ball might not immediately strike you as a relaxing self-care essential, these soft but sturdy massage balls soothe neck and back pain. Simply by leaning or rolling on them, the durable balls knead knots and release pressure from your body. With over 1,500 reviews and a 5-star rating, these are the key to a tension-free body.

22 A Lavender-Scented Pillow Mist That Helps You Fall Asleep Soundly Positive Essence Lavender Linen and Room Spray $13 Amazon See On Amazon Use the soothing scent of lavender to help you drift off to sleep with this astonishingly relaxing linen spray. To apply it, just spritz the mist directly onto your pillow right before you go to sleep at night and watch how it calms your mind. The multi-purpose spray can also be used as an air freshener, aromatherapy tool, or bathroom spray.

23 A Clear Nail Polish Holder That's Organized & Portable Makartt Universal Clear Nail Polish Organizer $25 Amazon See Amazon This sleek nail polish holder, which can hold up to 48 jars of nail polish in varying shapes, colors, and sizes, lets you give yourself pro-level manis from the comfort of your own home. The container displays each nail polish in an easily accessible row with a fold-down lid that keeps them dust-free. The handy organizer saves space on your countertop while also making it easier to find the color you're looking for. Plus, if you want to do your nails at friend's house it's portable and easy to carry.

24 A Simple Ice Cream Maker That Produces Frozen Treats In Under 20 Minutes Cuisinart ICE-21 1.5 Quart Frozen Yogurt-Ice Cream Maker $42 Amazon See On Amazon With a smooth mixing paddle, this easy-to-use ice cream maker will crank out your favorite frozen delights in under 20 minutes. Whether you're interested in fruit sorbets or rich chocolate treats, it's a fabulous way to control the ingredients you eat, save money, and have fun, too. The machine comes with a double-insulated freezer bowl that eliminates the need for ice and an extra large spout so it's simple to add ingredients.

25 A Temperature-Regulating Lunch Box That's Perfect For Work Or School OmieBox Leak-Proof 3-Compartment Bento Lunch Box $40 Amazon See On Amazon If you're someone who takes your lunch to work or school, this insulated bento box will regulate the temperature of your food, keeping the hot items hot and the cold items cold. For fruits and veggies, the double-walled, air-insulated container will seal in the temperature to keep them chilled without a separate ice pack. For soups or rice bowls, the thermos area will keep the hot meals ready to eat without relying on a microwave. All of the compartments are fully leak-proof with an extra wide bowl for easy access.

26 A Sturdy Storage Container That Keeps Your Car Neat & Tidy Drive Auto Products Car Trunk Storage Organizer $25 Amazon See On Amazon This convenient trunk organizer prevents your car from becoming overrun with clutter and chaos. The useful back-seat container features sturdy straps with steel tips that latch on to practically anything. The sides are made of robust material, so the walls don't cave in. On top of that, the bin has simple carry handles and a fully collapsible design, so it's portable when you need it to be.

27 A Streak-Free Self-Tanner That Works With Practically Any Skin Tone Fake Bake Self Tanning Liquid $16 Amazon See On Amazon This tropical-scented self-tanner delivers even, streak-free color without leaving behind a sticky feeling or pungent odor. The formula is quick-drying and develops in four to six hours. Best of all, the ingredients work with your skin’s natural pigment so it can be used with any skin tone.

28 This Simple & Effective Knife Sharpener That Only Takes Three Swipes SunrisePro Supreme Knife Sharpener $15 Amazon See On Amazon Never again deal with dull blades that can barely slice through anything. This three-swipe knife sharpener creates razor-sharp edges in seconds on even the dullest knives. It's built with a strong suction pad and a no-slip rubber base that ensures it won't slide out from under you. In addition to that, it has durable material and a compact design, so it doesn't hog up space in your drawers or cupboards.

29 A Unique Popcorn Popper With A Stirring Mechanism That Prevents It From Burning Great Northern Original Stainless Steel Popcorn Popper $26 Amazon See On Amazon Featuring a clever contraption that lets you stir the bowl, this popcorn popper ensures you'll never munch on black and smoky kernels again. With a vented lid to let out moisture, it boasts elegant wooden handles and a sleek stainless steel design. You can make up to 5 quarts of popcorn with this, making movie night easy and effortless.

31 This Clever Hair Removal Tool That Gets Rid Of Unwanted Facial Fuzz Bellabe Facial Hair Remover $16 Amazon See On Amazon This simple hair removal tool lifts unwanted hair from its roots to leave your skin smooth and soft. The device is fast, convenient, and super easy to use. "This really works!" wrote one Amazon reviewer. "In just a few minutes I had removed the fuzz on my upper lip and cheeks that has gotten more noticeable since having kids. Much easier to do as needed at home than going to be waxed."

32 An Innovative Shoe Deodorizer That Kills Odor-Causing Bacteria Before It Gets Stinky Rocket Pure Mint Shoe Deodorizer $14 Amazon See On Amazon Instead of masking foot odor with fake aromas, this all-natural shoe deodorizer neutralizes the smells by killing odor-causing bacteria. The result is that you can walk around all day or even play sports and exercise while maintaining fresh-smelling feet. Just squirt a couple of spritzes inside each shoe and let the peppermint, eucalyptus, thyme, and tea tree ingredients work their magic.

33 A Rotating Shower Brush That Effortlessly Cleanses And Exfoliates ToiletTree Products Face And Body Brush System $35 Amazon See On Amazon With a powerful yet soft rotating head, this cleansing shower brush exfoliates your skin while lifting away dirt and oil. It comes with four interchangeable heads, including a large body brush and a pumice sphere for rougher skin around your feet. The battery-operated device is fully water-resistant with a hanging strap for easy storage. It comes in six colors: pink, purple, green, blue, gray, and black.

34 This Electronic Foot File That Smooths Away Callouses With A 360-Degree Head Amope Pedi Perfect Electronic Foot File $18 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you have thick, calloused skin or simply enjoy at-homes pedis, this electronic foot file will leave your feet feeling soft and smooth so you can skip the manual pumice stone sessions. The device rotates a full 360 degrees, removing rough skin and callouses with its coarse roller-head. It has an easy-grip handle and comes with all four batteries included.

35 A Specially Designed Brush That Detangles Thick Hair Without Pulling Knot Genie Teeny Detangling Brush $13 Amazon See On Amazon If you have a head of hair that's prone to tangles and matts, this genius detangling brush — aka the "Knot Genie" — is made for you. Designed for kids who hate having their hair brushed, it's specifically meant to work through the toughest tangles without pulling. It has shorter bristles, so you can't grab a large amount of hair at once, making it gentler and less painful. As a bonus, it works great on pet hair, too.

36 A Dry Skin Brush That Promotes Circulation Throughout Your Body Wholesome Beauty Dry Skin Body Brush $10 Amazon See On Amazon Made with soft, all-natural bristles, this dry skin body brush increases blood flow while improving circulation. But that's not the only health benefit — it also stimulates your lymphatic system, clearing out impurities and releasing toxins. On top of that, it removes dry skin and reduces clogged pores, making them better able to soak up nutrients. The brush is made of sleek polished wood and comes with a convenient travel bag.

37 This Relaxing Foot Soak That Also Treats Fungus And Odor Purely Northwest Tea Tree Oil With Epsom Salt $13 Amazon See On Amazon This luxurious foot soak doesn't only feel soft on your skin — it also treats common foot afflictions such as toenail fungus and athlete's foot. Best of all, it does so with all-natural ingredients, such as epsom salt and Australian tea tree oil. The silky solution will relax your sore and achy feet while killing bacteria, cleansing your skin, and reducing odor. The result is that your feet will feel soft, smooth, and aromatic.

39 These Brilliant Baking Mats That Help You Make Perfectly Round Macarons AmazonBasics Silicone Macaron Baking Mat $14 Amazon See On Amazon Never again take your macarons out of the oven to discover that they're uneven and misshapen. These genius baking mats have the outlines sketched onto the surface like stencils, helping you make perfectly round, properly-sized macarons every time. They're made from oven-safe silicone that can withstand heat up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit with 30 guidelines on each sheet.

40 An Exceptionally Hydrating Foot Cream For People With Dry & Cracked Skin O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream $8 Amazon See On Amazon Made especially for people with extra dry, cracked skin on their feet, this hydrating foot cream offers a concentrated solution that moisturizes and heals every layer of your skin. The cream, which often yields results within a few days, works using a potent combination of ingredients. Glycerin draws in moisture while paraffin creates a hydration barrier, and allantoin softens the tough exterior skin.

41 These Felt Pads That Protect Your Floors From Marks & Scuffs X-Protector Premium Furniture Pads $10 Amazon See On Amazon Protect your hardwood floors, as well as surfaces like laminate or tile, with these easy-to-use felt pads. The stick-on accessories, dubbed "furniture coasters," provide a robust barrier that shields your floor from scratches, scrapes, and scuffs. Each packet comes with a total of 133 gliders in a combination of brown and beige.

42 This Tension-Releasing Acupressure Mat That Melts Away Stress & Back Pain ProSource Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set $20 Amazon See On Amazon With a time investment of just 10 to 30 minutes per day, this miracle acupressure mat significantly reduces back pain and relaxes tension simply by lying down on it. The therapeutic mat works via acupressure points that press into your muscles, releasing endorphins that block pain and melt away stress. It's made from soft, cushioned foam and comes with a matching pillow so you can treat your neck, too.

43 This Hands-Free Umbrella That Closes Inside-Out BAGAIL Reverse Folding Umbrella $20 Amazon See On Amazon It's no surprise that this Bagail umbrella has over 1,300 reviews on Amazon. The C-shaped hoop on the handle allows you to use both of your hands and still keep the umbrella in place, while its unique design enables the umbrella to be closed inside-out, ensuring that rain won't follow you in when entering or exiting a vehicle. These features make it a major upgrade over the umbrella in your closet.

44 A Pair Of Gel Socks That'll Relieve Your Cracked & Dry Feet NatraCure 5-Toe Gel Moisturizing Socks with Aloe $12 Amazon See On Amazon Relieve dry, cracked feet with a pair of these moisturizing gel socks. Amazon reviewers have praised this product for its slow-release gel lining that's infused with aloe, shea butter, and vitamin E to help keep skin smooth and moisturized. "I have really [problematic] feet and I've tried everything ... These moisturizing gel toe socks are the best remedy that I have found, and the five toe design address all the areas where other remedies have failed," wrote one fan.

45 This High-Quality Nose Hair Trimmer That Is Built To Last ToiletTree Nose Trimmer with LED Light $18 Amazon See On Amazon With over 7,000 Amazon reviews to its name, this high-end cordless nose hair trimmer is a fantastic buy worth every penny. It's built out of heavy-duty stainless steel, has a lightweight rotary blade, and has a built-in LED light to help make pesky nose hairs more visible. Said one fan: "I cannot say enough good things about this product. It is 100 percent painless and gets the job done effortlessly. I could not be more pleased."

46 A Rechargeable Light That Makes Reading In The Dark Much Easier LuminoLite Rechargeable LED Book Light $13 Amazon See On Amazon Night owls, take note. This rechargeable reading light makes reading in the dark significantly easier on your eyes. It contains six soft LED lights and several different brightness modes. (On its lowest level, the built-in battery can last up to 60 hours before needing to be recharged.) Plus, this small, lightweight lamp has an adjustable neck and a clamp so that the light is exactly where you need it to be.

47 This Nail Polish Solution That'll End Nail-Biting & Thumb-Sucking For Good Mavala Switzerland Mavala Stop $16 Amazon See On Amazon Need to break a nail-biting habit, or know a child who won't stop sucking his thumb? This Mavala Switzerland product has been described as "life-changing" by its many fans. Safe for use on children over four years old, this is a clear enamel that you brush onto nails and fingers like a polish. Its bitter but harmless taste will dissuade anyone, child or adult, from putting their fingers in their mouth.

48 This Hypoallergenic 'Shampoo' Specifically For Cleaning Makeup Brushes Ecotools Makeup Brush Cleansing Shampoo $5 Amazon See On Amazon Made of water-based formula that's free of parabens, phthalates, and sulfates, this hypoallergenic makeup brush shampoo works wonders on brushes with caked-on makeup. "This cleanser is great! It fully removes all makeup from the brushes without leaving them feeling beat up...It has a nice lather but very nicely and easily rinses out," said one of the product's over 1,800 Amazon reviewers.

49 A Portable Water Filter That's Ideal For Camping, Hiking, & Emergencies LifeStraw Personal Water Filter (2-Pack) $40 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're an outdoor enthusiast or are simply always prepared for anything, these portable and lightweight water filter straws are a must-have tool to keep in your emergency kit. Each straw can filter out 99.99 percent of bacteria and protozoa from up to 1,000 gallons of water without the use of chemicals. They're also simple to use, require no batteries or power source to work, and are BPA-free.

50 This Reusable Silicone Food Bag That's Dishwasher Safe Stasher Reusable Silicone Food Bag $10 Amazon See On Amazon A self-sealing silicone bag, like this one from Stasher, is an eco-friendly and healthier alternative to using plastic baggies. This product comes in a variety of colors as well as three sizes (snack, sandwich, and storage) and is also free of PVC, latex, and petroleum. In addition, these bags are nearly indestructible. They can be frozen, microwaved, boiled, and heated in the oven up to 400 degrees. And, unlike Ziplocs, a Stasher food-grade silicone bag is reusable and dishwasher-safe, ensuring that you won't ever need to throw it out.

52 This Ankle Compression Sleeve That Provides Relief & Support TechWare Pro Ankle Compression Sleeve $18 Amazon See On Amazon For anyone struggling with ankle, heel, or foot pain, this Techware Pro compression sleeve can make a world of difference in your comfort level. Made of a thin moisture-wicking material, the sleeve's design helps keep inflammation at bay without impeding mobility. It also works great as a preventative stabilizer for people prone to rolling their ankles.

54 This Interlocking Puzzle Floor Mat That Can Conform To Any Space ProSource Puzzle Exercise Mat $21 Amazon See On Amazon You can create a workout space no matter where you are with this puzzle exercise mat. Made of thick EVA foam, the mat provides a soft layer to exercise on and comes with six interlocking pieces (24 by 24 inches each) that can be customized to fit your needs. Easy to assemble, the pieces form a safe, non-skid floor that helps reduce noise and make exercises like crunches and leg lifts much more comfortable.

55 A High-Tech Vacuum Sealer For Preserving Food NutriChef Vacuum Sealer $60 Amazon See On Amazon It's never been easier to freeze leftovers with this Amazon best-selling vacuum sealer. Proven to help preserve food by enclosing it in an airtight bag, the vacuum sealer is easy to operate and has a simple touch design. In addition, the product comes with a bundle of reusable bags and other accessories, making it a great deal. One of nearly 4,000 reviewers raves, "I can't say enough good things about this item. It is sturdily built, has touch response panel controls just like on a smartphone display (no mechanical switches to wear out), the bags are reusable, and it looks great sitting on a counter top."

56 A Drain Snake That Can Eliminate Tough Clogs Vastar Drain Snake (3-Pack) $6 Amazon See On Amazon Need to unclog a sink or shower drain? These drain snakes are a simple but highly effective solution that have won thousands of fans on Amazon. Each is made of flexible plastic and designed to grab ahold of debris when fed into a clogged drain. Plus, these drain snakes are eco-friendly and quite affordable when you consider that they come in a pack of three.

58 A Set Of Stainless Steel Extraction Tools For An At-Home Facial BESTOPE Extractor Tool Set With Metal Case $8 Amazon See On Amazon For a fraction of the cost of a professional facial, you can clear your own skin with this set of stainless steel extraction tools that has over 1000 rave reviews on Amazon. The kit comes with five tools to help remove unwanted blackheads and blemishes, including an extraction needle and pimple-squeezing loops, as well as a storage case to help keep the tools clean in between each use.

59 A Genius 3-In-1 Slicer That Can Easily Pit Your Avocados OXO GOOD Grips 3-In-1 Avocado Slicer $10 Amazon See On Amazon Preparing avocado toast is no easy feat — especially when you don't have a genius avocado slicer like this one. Not only can this slicer cut your favorite avocado in half, but it can pit and even score it, as well. Built with a non-slip grip, this slicer is safer than using your generic kitchen knife, and has thousands of reviews that can attest to this: "I'm not even kidding when I say this is one of the best things I have ever purchased. I used to have to use a fork, a knife and a spoon for avocados and it just became a sloppy mess and of course the pit always rolled away. This thing makes it so much easier, I LOVE IT."

60 This Charcoal Bag That Eliminates Odors & Purifies Your Air Moso Natural Charcoal Air Purifying Bag $10 Amazon See On Amazon Filled with natural charcoal that eliminates unpleasant smells, this air purifying bag can freshen up any space — from a car, to a closet, to a bathroom. How it works: The bamboo charcoal soaks up moisture to prevent any bacteria from growing in your space and thus prevents odors and smells. Over 3,000 reviewers love this method of air freshening. Once a month, pop these bags into the sunshine so they can dry out and then you can reuse them for up to two years.