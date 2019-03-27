62 Brilliant Things On Amazon Every Adult AF Woman Needs

Contrary to popular belief, "adulting" doesn't mean that you're capable of handling everything, all the time, entirely on your own. Quite the opposite, actually. It means that you know when to accept help — whether that help be from people, or from a few clever items that every adult AF woman needs. In this case, it's both, because if I have any worthwhile information to share, it's the names of these products that make my life so much easier on a daily basis.

When it comes to appearing as if you've got everything all together, I've got a few pro tips. Stay organized so you can find your essentials, invest in a few great cleaning products, and always be prepared for emergencies — whether it's as serious as an accident, or as fixable as a red wine stain on your white rug. Last but not least, always invest in your mental health. Fill your self-care arsenal with a few genius products that'll help you chill the F out, so when stress inevitably strikes, you can handle it. These purchases cover all that stuff and more.

So whether you're shopping for yourself or you're searching for a practical gift for the grown-ass woman in your life, these 64 brilliant items can seriously help with the pressures of adulthood.

1. This Set Of Magnetic Nesting Utensils That Actually Fits On Your Counter Joseph Joseph Nest Utensils $25 Amazon See on Amazon Showcase your favorite utensils all in one sleek, magnetic stand that fits effortlessly on your counter top. This nesting utensil set comes with a slotted spoon, slotted spatula, regular spoon, a spaghetti server, and a ladle. Best of all, it's dishwasher safe and heat-resistant up to 392 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. A Genius Car Charger That Has Five Other Built-In Tools Car Phone Charger Adapter Tool 5 in 1 Emergency Car Escape Tool $29 Amazon See on Amazon At first glance, the five-in-one car emergency tool looks like your average USB car charger. Look closer, and you'll see four other tools that keep you safe during an emergency including a flashlight, a hidden glass breaker, and a seatbelt cutter. It even has a built-in 2,200 mAh power bank to charge your phone if your car won't turn on.

3. This Over-The-Door Organizer For Your Hair Tools mDesign Over-Cabinet Hair Care Tools Holder $16 Amazon See on Amazon The mDesign hair tools holder has a brilliant over-the-door construction that allows you to store your blow dryers, hot irons, curling irons, or straightening brushes without creating clutter in packed drawers or overflowing cabinets. And since it's made of steel, it's also a safe place to let them cool down.

4. A BPA-Free Water Bottle With A Built-In Filter KOR Nava Filter Water Bottle $22 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're at the gym or in another country, the KOR Nava filter bottle gives you access to clean water anywhere. It has a built-in coconut carbon filter that removes the chlorine, bad tastes, and other contaminants commonly found in tap water. It's also BPA-free and made from FDA-approved materials.

5. This Kit With Everything You Need For A Strong Brow Game Aesthetica Brow Contour Kit $29 Amazon See on Amazon "I've never had an easier time shaping my own eyebrows," reviewers are saying about the Aesthetica brow kit. It comes with everything you need to shape, contour, and emphasize your brows — including pencils, powders, brushes, tweezers, wax, highlighters, and concealers.

6. An Adjustable Organizer For Pots, Pans, Cutting Boards, Lids, And Trays VDOMUS Pan Organizer Rack $30 Amazon See on Amazon When your drawers and cabinets are overflowing with cookware, the VDOMUS organizer rack makes the most out of minimal storage space. Its fully-adjustable tiers allow you to personalize the shelves for varying sizes of pots and pans — or they can be used horizontally for lids, cutting boards, and trays.

7. This Oral Rinse That Actually Helps Sensitive Gums And Teeth TheraBreath Healthy Gums Oral Rinse $17 Amazon See on Amazon This is not your average mouthwash. TheraBreath oral rinse uses special oxygenating compounds to inhibit the growth of bacteria, as well as zinc to naturally freshen breath. And, best yet, it doesn't use artificial colors, flavors, or alcohol, so it helps "bleeding gums and sensitivity" instead of worsening it.

8. This Swiveling Tray That Clamps To Your Desk For Extra Storage Space Stand Steady Original Desk Potato Clamp $30 Amazon See on Amazon If you're limited on desk space, the Stand Steady original clamp is a life-saver. It ensures that your essentials — like your electronics, keys, pens, or sticky notes — are never too far away. It even swivels 360 degrees, so you can hide it under the desk when it's not in use. (No room for your mouse? It also comes in a mouse pad version.)

9. A Spoon Rest With A Suction Cup, So You Can Secure It Anywhere Spoon Buddy $13 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you suction-cup it to your stove, your counter, or your pot lid, Spoon Buddy prevents drips and messes anywhere. Thanks to its catch tab and extended arm, it fits most utensils, and it's made from heat-resistant silicone so it won't melt or warp. You can get this must-have kitchen gadget in red, blue, or black.

10. This Set Of Six Soothing Essential Oils For Just $11 Pusonic Essential Aromatherapy Oils Gift Set $11 Amazon See on Amazon You'd be hard-pressed to find a value like this anywhere else. This essential oils set comes with six popular oils, including peppermint, lemongrass, tea tree, and lavender oils, all for just $11. If you know someone who's interested in growing their aromatherapy collection, this is an amazing way to kick-start it.

11. This Adhesive Card Case That Sticks To The Back Of Your Phone Alban Stick-On Cell Phone Wallet $10 Amazon See on Amazon This stick-on phone wallet makes a genius gift for runners, explorers, and those who like to travel light. It's made from a stretchy material that sticks right onto your phone to hold your money, house key, cards, and ID. It also has an elastic band that doubles as a finger loop, and it blocks RFID waves for identity safety. You can get this one in black, blue, pink, floral, or colorful abstract.

12. This Versatile Heated Brush That Can Curl Your Hair Or Straighten It SwanMys Iron Brush $29 Amazon See on Amazon "I have had so many curling iron brushes and can positively say that this is the best by far," one reviewer raves about the SwanMys brush. Its nano ceramic barrel releases even heat and negative ions to style and smooth hair while you brush, but the anti-scald nylon bristles glide easily through strands without burning you. Since it's rounded, you can both curl your hair or straighten it with ease. You can get it in either a 1-inch or 1.25-inch barrel size.

13. A Life Planner That Has It All — Goal-Setting, Inspiration, And Scheduling The Change School Change Planner $30 Amazon See on Amazon So change isn't your strong point. (Is it anyone's?) Luckily, This planner is specifically designed to help you redesign your life through mind maps, goal-setting exercises, journal reflections, and inspiration pages. It also has room for creativity as well as daily, weekly, and monthly pages to keep track of dates and to-dos. No wonder it has a perfect five-star rating so far.

14. These Quirky Multi-Purpose Bands That You Can Use To Organize Everything ABZON Magnetic Cable Clips $10 Amazon See on Amazon Say good-bye to tangled headphones and cords with these brilliant silicone organizers. The stretchy but durable material bends to wrap around cords, devices, pages, and money — so you can use them as wire organizers, phone stands, bookmarks, and money clips. Since they're magnetic, they transform into instant, damage-free hooks for your fridge and other appliances, too.

15. A Great Two-In-One Vacuum For An Unbelievable Price HoLife Stainless Steel Egg Cooker $17 Amazon See on Amazon All grown-ass people need a reliable vacuum — but you don't necessarily have to spend hundreds on it. The HoLife two-in-one stick vacuum gives you a lightweight upright and a super convenient handheld for just over $40. It comes with multiple attachments, swivels in and out of tight places, and has a strong HEPA filter that works on dust, dirt, and pet hair.

16. This Flexible Spatula That Flips, Chops, And Acts As Its Own Spoon Rest Dreamfarm Chopula $16 Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers say they "have better control over the food frying in the skillet" with the Dreamfarm Chopula than they do "with any other spatula" in their collection. Its smooth silicone construction bends for easy control and has a large face for effortless flipping — but it also chops with its beveled side and won't dirty your counters when it's set down. Get it in six bright colors, or classic black or gray.

17. These Heated Hand Mitts For Relaxed, Moisturized Hands Conair True Glow Heated Hand Mitts $25 Amazon See on Amazon Get softer, smoother hands while pampering yourself. Conair heated hand mitts offer three even temperatures to open up the pores in your hands, allowing lotions and moisturizers to more effectively soak in. Some reviewers also use them for their feet, and they make a great addition to your at-home spa manicure routine.

18. These Multi-Functional Trivets That Are Perfect For Cooks In The Kitchen Tenta Kitchen Foldable Trivets $17 Amazon See on Amazon Made from heat-resistant silicone, these colorful foldable trivets are just a great thing to have around the kitchen. Use them to place hot pans down on the counter, prop up your phone while reading recipes, or hold a ziplock bag up while you fill it.

19. This Colorful Way To Expand Your Culinary Knife Collection Cuisinart Colored Knife Set $24 Amazon See on Amazon Despite the fact that they're only $24, reviewers say that these Cuisinart colored knives are "extremely sharp" and "[hold] up wonderfully" to day-to-day use. They have stainless steel blades, a ceramic non-stick coating, and are color-coded to prevent cross-contamination. With this set, you get a chef knife, a serrated bread knife, a slicing knife, a Santoku knife, a utility knife, and a paring knife.

20. This Aromatherapy Eye Mask That You Can Microwave For Warmth Flax Seed Filled Lavender Eye Pillow $18 Amazon See on Amazon Unfortunately, adulthood doesn't stop for headaches and stress. The FOMI eye mask is weighted, lavender-scented, and filled with flax seeds that you can microwave — so you can tackle your migraines, sinus pain, or tension and get back in the game. It's even adjustable, so it'll fit virtually anyone.

21. A Four-Compartment Toiletry Bag That Rolls Up To Save Space 4kits Roll-Up Makeup Bag $18 Amazon See on Amazon Whether they use it for makeup, toiletries, electronics, or first aid, buyers are thrilled with the 4kits roll-up makeup bag. The four individual compartments are "a decent size," but the whole thing rolls up "to save on space." Since the compartments are transparent and shallow, you can see and access what you need without digging through everything.

22. This Colander (Or Dish Drain) That Collapses For Easy Storage Glotoch Express Kitchen Collapsible Colander $12 Amazon See on Amazon This kitchen colander is BPA-free, heat-resistant, available in three colors, and can hold up to 6 quarts at once — but it collapses into a flat, disc-like shape to save space in your cabinet. Since it has extendable arms that fit over the sink, it's also great for use as a temporary dish drain when your counter space doesn't allow for one.

23. This Silk Pillowcase So You Can Be Practical And Pampered Simultaneously ZIMASILK 100% Silk Pillow Case $24 Amazon See on Amazon Few things combine practicality and luxury quite like a silk pillowcase. This one from ZIMASILK is made from 100 percent real Mulberry on both sides, and reviewers say it feels great on your skin, helps to preserve your hairstyle, and is "lovely to look at," too. You can get it in five sizes and 18 gorgeous colors.

24. These Stretchy Lids That Keep Your Food Fresh And Spill-Free TEMEISI 6-Pack Silicone Stretch Lids $11 Amazon See on Amazon No more searching endlessly through a drawer of mismatched Tupperware. These brilliant stretchy lids are made from silicone, so they stretch to fit over jars, bowls, and plates of any shape or size. They're also BPA-free, dishwasher safe, and can even be used in the microwave or oven.

25. This Special Cleanser That Totally Renews Your Makeup Brushes Ecotools Makeup Brush Shampoo $6 Amazon See on Amazon This Ecotools brush shampoo is a number one best-seller in makeup brush cleaners because it's gentle on bristles, but effectively removes germs, build-up, and residue. According to reviewers, their brushes that were "discoloring and fraying" looked like new after they used this stuff once.

26. This Roll-Up Organizational Case For Your Electronics (Or Cosmetics) patu Roll Up Electronics Case $10 Amazon See on Amazon Three zipper pockets, six easy-access pouches, and six elastic bands make it easy to organize and travel with all your essentials. The patu roll-up electronics case works well for wires, headphones, memory cards, adapters, and flash drives — but its versatile pockets and waterproof exterior also makes it great for toiletries, makeup brushes, and cosmetics.

27. These Wine Glasses That Keep Your Drink Cold Without Diluting It True Fabrication Wine Freeze Cooling Cups $13 Amazon See on Amazon Chill your wine without diluting it thanks to these cooling wine cups. Instead of ice, they store in your fridge or freezer so the interior gel can get cold. The BPA-free walls can keep your drink between 53 and 43 degrees Fahrenheit for hours, but the insulated silicone bands (available in various colors) keep your hands comfortably warm.

28. A Heated Blanket Shawl That Reviewers Are "Absolutely Obsessed" With Beautyrest Sherpa Heated Blanket Wrap $55 Amazon See on Amazon "As a constantly-freezing person, this blanket is a dream come true." The Beautyrest Sherpa comes in seven stylish colors and designs, and each one features three heat settings and an auto-off function for safety. You can even wash it in the washing machine, and the U-shaped design is ideal for wearing over your shoulders while reading, watching TV, or answering emails.

29. This Sleek Case That Extends The Life Of Your Fresh Herbs Prepara Herb Savor Pod $15 Amazon See on Amazon Fresh herbs wilt within days, but dry herbs don't have the same culinary effect. Cue the Prepara herb keeper, which utilizes a water reservoir and a borosilicate glass container to expand the life of your fresh herbs — or even vegetables like celery or asparagus. Thanks to its compact, minimalist design, it fits effortlessly in your fridge.

30. A Makeup Organizer That's As Practical As It Is Pretty DreamGenius Makeup Organizer $27 Amazon See on Amazon Thanks to its six adjustable tiers, washable acrylic parts, and 360-degree rotation, this DreamGenius makeup organizer brings luxury and order to your vanity simultaneously. It fits all different types of cosmetics, and reviewers say it's "gorgeous" in person and "bigger than [they] thought" it'd be.

31. This Versatile Cast Iron Skillet With A 4.6-Star Rating Lodge Cast Iron Deep Skillet $25 Amazon See on Amazon Nothing says, "Hello, adulthood," quite like your very own cast iron skillet. This pick is more than 10 inches deep for various culinary masterpieces, pre-seasoned for immediate use, and has a handle loop for hanging. "So versatile," says one buyer who calls it "the best skillet" they've ever had. Whether "used on the stovetop or in the oven, it cooks evenly and quickly."

32. These Mesh Scrubbers That Won't Smell, Scratch, Or Fall Apart LiBa Original Safe Scrubbers $9 Amazon See on Amazon If you're sick of mildew-filled sponges and smelly cloths, these multi-use scrubbers make for a genius replacement. Since they're made from a quick-dry, non-scratch, and antibacterial mesh, they can be used on any surface, and they won't get an odor. They'll also hold up to repeated wear, making them last way longer than your average sponge.

33. This Roll-On Anti-Chafe Formula That You Can Use Basically Anywhere 2Toms SportShield (2 Bottles) $25 Amazon See on Amazon Rub 2Toms SportShield on your heels, between your thighs, or under your bra to prevent pain, blisters, and chafing. This convenient roll-on bottle contains a moisture-rich, antibacterial formula that protects skin without causing irritation — and since it washes off with soap and water, you don't have to worry about a gross residue.

34. A Handy Travel Case That'll Keep Your Jewelry From Tangling BAGSMART Travel Jewelry Storage Case $24 Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers love travel jewelry case the because it helps with tangle- and damage-free storage of all your essential pieces. It has necklace clips, padded ring loops, earring cards, and large miscellaneous pockets, so long trips and destination weddings no longer have to go un-accessorized.

35. A Pair Of Toe-Separating Socks To Ease Foot Pain TRiiM Fitness Toe Separator Socks $10 Amazon See on Amazon Prevent cramps, realign toes, minimize bunions, and ease foot pain with these TRiiM Fitness toe separator socks. "Thanks to lots of high heels and lots of gym time my feet have taken a beating," one reviewer says. "These are soothing and I honestly feel like they are correcting my feet." The cotton-blend material is washable, stretchy enough to fit sizes from 6 to 10, and available in several colors.

36. This Sturdy Device Stand That Won't Wobble Or Tip Over PWR+ Adjustable Tablet Stand $25 Amazon See on Amazon Designed for compatibility with all devices from 4 to 11 inches in length, the PWR+ adjustable stand holds your tablet steady and allows you to rotate it to your best viewing angle. Reviewers say it's "sturdy" and "doesn't move or wobble," so it's ideal for video chatting, reading, and watching Netflix. It can also hold your phone vertically — and it has a built-in cable management system, too.

37. A Portable Foot Massager That Also Has A Soothing Heat Setting Relaxzen Shiatsu Foot Massager $36 Amazon See on Amazon This Relaxzen Shiatsu foot massager has two selective rotation directions, soothing heat, and an easy-to-use controller. Since the washable plush fabric cover can also be removed, you can just as easily use it as a back massager, too. After a stressful day at work, it's a great thing to have waiting for you at home.

38. A Travel-Friendly Makeup Remover Pen To Fix Tiny Mistakes e.l.f. Cosmetics Makeup Remover Pen $12 Amazon See on Amazon Fix lipstick smears, rogue eyeliner mistakes, and shadow fallout — without having to wash your entire face and start over. The e.l.f. Cosmetics makeup remover pen erases all kinds of makeup (even waterproof) with its precise tip. Since it's infused with ingredients like cucumber, chamomile, and vitamin E, it's skin-friendly and hydrating, too.

39. These Brilliant Clips That Keep Your Jeans From Creasing When You're Wearing Boots Boottique The Original Boot Clips` $13 Amazon See on Amazon These easy-to-use boot clips comfortably clip onto the bottoms of your jeans and secure under your feet, so no matter what pair you're wearing, the denim has the effect of tight skinny jeans alongside your boots. "Didn't know these even existed and so glad they do," one reviewer raves. "I ordered several different brands and these are by far the best."

40. A Lavender Aromatherapy Mist For Maximum Relaxation ASUTRA Premium Aromatherapy Mist $14 Amazon See on Amazon Spray it on your linens, around your room, or on your body — thanks to ASUTRA aromatherapy mist's totally natural ingredients (like distilled water, essential oils, aloe, and witch hazel), even those with sensitivities have "no allergic [reactions] at all." Most importantly, the soothing lavender aroma "really does work well for relaxing you and getting you to sleep. "

41. This $36 Fitness Tracker That Can Track Your Fitness Levels & Sleep Quality YAMAY Fitness Tracker $36 Amazon See on Amazon Even though it's a fraction of the price, the YAMAY fitness tracker has all the same features as expensive models, and some reviewers say it's just as good. It's waterproof, rechargeable, and has a battery life of several days to track your fitness levels, sleep quality, steps, and heart rate. You can even use it to record your running routes or check your calls and messages from your wrist.

42. A Full-Body Dry Hair Remover That's Painless, Easy, And Rechargeable Finishing Touch Hair Remover $60 Amazon See on Amazon There's a reason why reviewers say the Finishing Touch hair remover is "way better than using a razor every couple of days." Gold-plated heads contour to every curve without irritating skin, built-in LED lights ensure that you can see what you're doing, and a rechargeable design means you can take it anywhere.

43. A Portable Steamer For Tackling Wrinkles On-The-Go And Germs At Home Lemontec Portable Travel Garment Steamer $20 Amazon See on Amazon Even though it's compact and portable, the Lemontec travel steamer heats up in roughly a minute and holds enough water for eight full minutes of steaming. Yes, it works to remove wrinkles from clothes, but buyers say that because it's so lightweight and easy, they also use it to "press and clean drapes, upholstery, kitchen appliances and many other surfaces around the house."

44. This Hypoallergenic, Vegan Set Of Bath Products For The Natural Beauty Lover Puracy Organic Hair And Skin Care Set $38 Amazon See on Amazon Puracy is known for its non-toxic, hypoallergenic, vegan, and biodegradable beauty and cleaning products. Their organic hair and skin care set covers all your natural-beauty basics with citrus and mint shampoo and conditioner, citrus and sea salt body wash, and fragrance-free lotion for your whole body. "Puracy not only delivers the 'cleanest' organic products but the feel of both their body wash and lotion are hands down the best I've ever experienced," one reviewer says.

45. This Pen-Sized Screwdriver So You're Always Prepared For Repairs Swatom Eight-In-One Mini Screwdriver $8 Amazon See on Amazon A rule of thumb with adulthood: Having a solid set of tools nearby is always a smart move. This Swatom eight-in-one screwdriver is the size of your average pen and gives you eight different magnetic tips for all kinds of jobs on the go. It's available in five metallic colors, and buyers love it because it's "convenient and compact," so they're always prepared.

46. A Stainless Steel Ice Roller To Soothe Pain And Puffiness ESARORA Stainless Steel Ice Roller $11 Amazon See on Amazon "Great for puffiness and headaches!" reviewers say about this ESARORA ice roller. Since it's made from stainless steel, the removable head can be stored in the fridge or freezer to absorb the cold. Then you just put it back on the handle and roll it over tense areas, dark circles, or damaged skin.

47. These Packing Cubes So You Can Maximize Your Suitcase Space BAGAIL Packing Cube Set $25 Amazon See on Amazon When it comes to maximizing valuable space in your luggage, a good set of packing cubes can work wonders. Not only do these packing cubes compress your clothes and transform them into block-like shapes, but they allow you to access one thing without upsetting the delicate game of Tetris that is your suitcase. This set of six cubes has a 4.8-star rating and is available in over a dozen colors and patterns.

48. This Insulated Travel Cup So You Can Brew Coffee Literally Anywhere Coffee Gator Pour-Over Coffee Maker $28 Amazon See on Amazon Make your coffee right in the Coffee Gator pour-over travel cup, and then take it with you while it's brewing. It drips manually for a bold, rich flavor, but the stainless steel double-layered vacuum walls keep it hot for hours. "I like the freshest coffee possible and this allows me to make a great cup at the office or when I'm away," one reviewer raves.

49. These Colorful Wraps That Are Lightweight, Gentle, & Dry Hair Fast AuroTrends Microfiber Hair Wrap $12 Amazon See on Amazon "Just what I needed when I get out of the shower. It is super soft and has a button and loop to secure it back," one reviewer says, but the real selling point? The AuroTrends hair wrap is made from an extremely gentle, extra-absorbent microfiber material that dries hair fast while minimizing frizz and damage.

50. A Bamboo Organizer With Customizable Compartments Lipper International Bamboo Adjustable Drawer Organizer $15 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you use it for utensils, art supplies, or your junk drawer (every adult has one), the Lipper International bamboo tray has adjustable dividers for personalized organization. It allows you to create up to 15 compartments of all different sizes, and because all the pieces come out, it's easy to wipe clean should something spill.

51. This New Sleep Mask That Reviewers Are Obsessing Over Nightingale C-Toning Sleeping Mask $19 Amazon See on Amazon Finding quality skin care that won't break the bank is an inherently adult pursuit. And, according to buyers, the Nightingale C-Toning sleep mask works harder than sleep masks that are twice as expensive — plus it's super effective when it comes to dry, flaky skin. One reviewer even comments that the jar (which is 100 milliliters), offers "a lot of product for your buck so this will last you for quite awhile."

52. This Gadget That Keeps Keeps Your Home Odor Free WSTA Ozone Generator Purifier $50 Amazon See on Amazon Just put in the batteries, press the on button, and place this brilliant gadget anywhere in your home or office. The ozone generator purifies the air, increases oxygen levels, removes gases, and kills germs to tackle unwanted odors and bacteria. And it's an especially useful gadget to keep in your fridge, where it will help extend the life of your produce.

53. An Adorable Mini Waffle Maker That Costs $10 Dash Mini Waffle Maker Machine $15 Amazon See on Amazon With a $10 price tag, it's no surprise people are obsessing over the Dash mini waffle maker. It's available in eight adorable colors, weighs a little more than 1 pound, and makes quick work out of mini waffles (or hash-browns and paninis). So whether you're hosting brunch at your home (how adult of you!) or cooking up waffles for one, this kitchen tool will come in clutch.

54. This Genius Lap Desk That Even Has A Built-In LED Light Sofia + Sam Memory Foam Lap Desk $41 Amazon See on Amazon When you need to get work done on the go, this Sofia + Sam lap desk has a memory foam cushion underneath that will mold to your legs and provide a solid surface for writing and using a computer no matter where you are. It even has a detachable LED light that you can plug into any USB port.

55. A Two-In-One Portable Humidifier That Provides Dry-Air Relief Anywhere Ostad Portable Humidifier $17 Amazon See on Amazon Get relief from dry air, sinus issues, and allergies on the commute or in the office. The Ostad humidifier has a portable container that fits in your cup holder, but it also has a removable tab that you can place in a water bottle or glass. It's powered via any USB port, and it's quiet, lightweight, and easy to refill.

56. This So-Called "Magic" Stain Remover That Might Just Save Your Favorite Shirt Grandma's Secret Spot Remover $16 Amazon See on Amazon Just because you're a grown-ass woman doesn't mean you don't spill. That's where Grandma's Secret spot remover comes into play. "It gets out every stain I have tried it on... It even removed a large red wine spill on a cardigan." Even though the formula is biodegradable, it easily soaks into all types of fabrics to remove oil, food, grass, and pet stains without causing damage.

57. This Reliable Umbrella With An LED Light Built Into The Handle Adroitbear Travel Umbrella With LED Flashlight Handle $10 Amazon See on Amazon As previously-stated, adulting is about being prepared, and this is more than just a travel umbrella. Yes, it has durable fiberglass ribs and a 46-inch wind-proof canopy, but it also has an LED flashlight built into the handle. When it's not in use, it folds down to a mere 12 inches.

58. An Automatic Egg Cooker That Makes Mornings So Much Better HoLife Stainless Steel Egg Cooker $17 Amazon See on Amazon No time to cook breakfast? The HoLife stainless steel egg cooker automatically makes up to seven eggs at once in just minutes. It can cook up hard-boiled, soft-boiled, poached, or scrambled eggs, and can even cook omelets thanks to the included trays. Best yet, it has an auto-off function that detects when your breakfast is done.

59. These Glass Nail Files That Are Infinitely Better Than Emery Boards SixVector Premium Glass Nail File $12 Amazon See on Amazon It's hard not to fall in love with these glass nail files, because unlike damaging emery boards, they're washable, more effective, and actually seal the keratin layers for healthy, well-shaped nails. This one comes in 13 colors and has its own convenient travel case so you can take it anywhere.

60. These Heat-Resistant Gloves That Actually Let You Use All Ten Fingers Chef Time BBQ Grill Gloves $15 Amazon See on Amazon What's more adult than kitchen safety? People are loving these machine-washable Chef Time BBQ gloves because they're well-insulated, made with no-slip grip piping all over, and are specifically designed to give you full use of all your fingers. They're ideal for grilling, but reviewers also use them for baking and cooking on the stove — plus they come with free silicone finger mitts.

61. This Motion-Activated Light So You Can Get To The Bathroom At 1 AM GE Ultra Brite Motion-Activated LED Light $8 Amazon See on Amazon Plug the GE Ultra Brite light into any standard indoor outlet, and enjoy hands-free illumination whenever you walk by. It's motion-activated to sense movement from up to 25 feet away, and once you leave, it turns off automatically after 90 seconds to save energy. With over 800 five-star reviews, fans have hailed this as the solution to any nighttime stumbling on the way to the bathroom.