64 Brilliant Things On Amazon Every Adult AF Woman Needs

Contrary to popular belief, "adulting" doesn't mean that you're capable of handling everything, all the time, entirely on your own. Quite the opposite, actually. It means that you know when to accept help — whether that help be from people, or from a few clever items that every adult AF woman needs. In this case, it's both, because if I have any worthwhile information to share, it's the names of these products that make my life so much easier on a daily basis.

When it comes to appearing as if you've got everything all together, I've got a few pro tips. Stay organized so you can find your essentials, invest in a few great cleaning products, and always be prepared for emergencies — whether it's as serious as an accident, or as fixable as a red wine stain on your white rug. Last but not least, always invest in your mental health. Fill your self-care arsenal with a few genius products that'll help you chill the F out, so when stress inevitably strikes, you can handle it. These purchases cover all that stuff and more.

So whether you're shopping for yourself or you're searching for a practical gift for the grown-ass woman in your life, these 64 brilliant items can seriously help with the pressures of adulthood.