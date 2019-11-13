65 Ridiculously Awesome Gifts On Amazon Even Picky People Will Love

Trying to find the perfect Amazon gift for a picky person can be difficult. Whether it's someone who prefers shopping for themselves or a friend who just can't decide what they actually want, buying a present for them is difficult task. Before giving up and accepting defeat, you should know that there is a solution, all thanks to some of the awesome gifts on Amazon that tons of people — yes, even the picky ones — will love.

Before you start shopping, it might be helpful to take a moment to examine the lifestyle and habits of the person you're buying for. Perhaps, you have a friend who loves cooking and could use a miniature food chopper for quick-and-easy meal prep. Or maybe, there's a family member with a stressful job who could benefit from a relaxing set of aromatherapy oils. Even though they may be difficult to shop for, leaning into who that person truly is could be a beneficial step in making a thoughtful decision about what to buy for them.

To make your shopping experience a bit easier, I've created a list of the most awesome Amazon gifts that your finicky loved ones never knew they needed.

1. A Water Bottle That Encourages You To Stay Hydrated QuiFit Gallon Water Bottle $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Give the gift of hydration with this water bottle that motivates users to drink up. The gallon-sized container comes with a removable straw and motivational time markings that are sure to help you increase your daily water intake. This food-safe, plastic bottle is totally BPA-free — and its loop grip makes it extremely easy to carry everywhere you go.

2. This Electric Kettle That Boils Water Quickly And Easily Electric Kettle $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Tea lovers will be able to heat water quickly and easily with this electric kettle, which is made of borosilicate glass. This BPA-free pot has a full swivel base that's made with stainless steel — and it features an auto shut-off function. There's also an LED indicator bulb that signals when the water is being boiled.

3. An Electric Foot File For Your Home Pedicures UTILYZE Most Powerful Rechargeable Electronic Foot File $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Your feet will instantly feel softer and smoother with the use of this rechargeable foot file. Its powerful motor assists in the removal of tough calluses, helping you get a salon-quality pedicure right in the comfort of your own home. The rechargeable device is both cordless and water-resistant, making to easier than ever to care for your feet wherever go.

4. A Sink Caddy That Organizes Your Kitchen Items Kitchen Sink Caddy $11 | Amazon See on Amazon This plastic kitchen sink caddy is an extra-convenient option for any home. Made to be placed neatly in a sink corner, it will help free up a tons of space by holding all of your sink tools — including sponges, brushes, dish soap, and more — in one optimized location.

5. The TSA-Approved Containers That Will Make Traveling A Breeze TSA Approved Leak Proof Refillable Travel Containers (10 pk) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Going though airport security will be a breeze with these leakproof, TSA-approved travel containers. This 10-piece kit comes with four silicone bottles, two spray bottles, two jars, and two toothbrush covers that will fit neatly into your carry-on or checked bag. Each container meets TSA's liquids rule — coming in at less than 3.4 ounces — while the clear bag keeps it all together for a simple and streamlined screening process.

6. A Heavy-Duty Garment Bag With Pockets For Your Shoes Heavy Duty Garment Bag $9 | Amazon See on Amazon This heavy-duty garment bag is sure to be a big hit with any avid traveler. Its extra-long sizing is great for suits, gowns, and coats — and its dual handles allow for easy transport. It also comes with two extra-large pockets that are large enough to fit a pair of shoes, making it a great all-in-one travel item for people on the go.

7. This Food Chopper That's Perfect For Easy Meal Prep Ninja Food Chopper $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Meal prep will be simpler than ever before with this food chopper. Backed with 200 watts of power, this device works to mince, chop, and grind items such as onions, celery, peppers, tomatoes, and garlic. The chopper is totally BPA-free and features a non-slip base — and its storage lid can be used to keep things fresh at all times.

8. These Moisturizing Gloves And Socks With Touchscreen Capabilities Gel Moisturizing Gloves and Socks $17 | Amazon See on Amazon These gel gloves and socks will help keep your feet moisturized and feeling great, because they're designed to be paired with your favorite lotion or cream. They also come with touchscreen capabilities, so you won't have to worry about any downtime when it comes to using your phone.

9. This Non-Abrasive Exfoliant That Moisturizes Your Skin Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant for Blackheads, Enlarged Pores, Wrinkles, Fine Lines $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep acne and blackheads at bay with this non-abrasive exfoliant. It works with all skin types to unclog pores, slough off unwanted skin cells, and brighten skin tone with the help of beta hydroxy acid. Simply apply the formula daily after cleansing to reap all of its wonderful benefits.

10. A Rose Quartz Roller Set That Vibrates Rose Quartz Finishing Touch Flawless Contour Vibrating Facial Roller & Massager (Set of 2) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This vibrating facial massager set features two genuine rose quartz attachments that work to smooth and soothe your skin. The main roller head helps stimulate circulation and relaxation, while the under-eye press works to keep puffiness and dark circles at bay.

11. A Personal Blender That Makes Smoothies On-The-Go Hamilton Beach Personal Blender $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Perfect for the smoothie lover in your life, this personal blender has the ability to create shakes and smoothies on-the-go. The device's one-touch blending allows you to mix and drink your favorite beverages directly from the jar, making it a great gift for anyone with a busy lifestyle.

12. A Popcorn Popper That Comes With A Butter-Melting Cup PopLite Hot Air Popper $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Enjoy freshly-popped popcorn while watching your favorite show or movie with this hot air popper. It has the ability to pop up to 18 cups of popcorn in less than three minutes, and it also comes with measuring scoop that doubles as a butter melter.

13. A Nose Hair Trimmer That's Both Effective And Painless Nose Hair Trimmer $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Groom and eliminate unwanted hairs from your nose, ears, eyebrows, and more with this nose hair trimmer. The waterproof device works with one AA-battery, and it's small enough to transport anywhere you go. Not to mention, its rotating design helps get rid of hairs both effortlessly and painlessly.

14. These Stainless Steel Tongue Scrapers You Can Travel With Tongue Scraper (2-Pack) $8 | Amazon See on Amazon These stainless steel, easy-to-grip tongue scrapers can help remove odor-causing bacteria in your mouth. Each tool comes with its own travel case and can be stored away for easy transportability. With a 4.8-star rating, the duo worth adding to your cart.

15. This Essential Oil Set That's Great For Aromatherapy Lovers Lagunamoon Essential Oils Top 6 Gift $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Sit back, relax, and release with this set of great-smelling essential oils. The collection includes six bottles of fragrant aromatherapy scents including lemongrass, peppermint, orange, lavender, eucalyptus, and tea tree. It makes a great gift for anyone who enjoys diffusing them throughout their home and beyond.

16. A One-Step Hair Dryer And Brush That Cuts Styling Time In Half Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush $39 | Amazon See on Amazon Cut your hairstyling time in half with this one-step, ceramic-coated hair dryer that also acts like a brush. It features three heat and speed settings that help customize the drying process — and its curved design helps create volume. Choose from four colors: black, blue, mint, and turquoise.

17. These Silicone Oven Mitts That Can Also Protect Your Forearms Silicone Oven Mitt $15 | Amazon See on Amazon These oven mitts are perfect for the baker or cook in your family. Thanks to their elongated design, they'll help to protect your hands, wrists, and forearms from burns and heat damage. Made of BPA-free silicone, they're textured and non-slip, which makes them great tools for gripping hot items that come straight from the oven, grill, stovetop, and more.

18. A Memory Foam Travel Pillow That Wraps Around Your Neck ComfoArray Travel Pillow $37 | Amazon See on Amazon Sleep comfortably and soundly on buses, planes, trains, and more with this memory foam travel pillow. Made to wrap around the neck, this pillow supports your head while you're sitting up — and it comes with a removable cotton cover that can be easily placed in the washer for cleaning. In addition to the pillow, you'll receive an eye mask, ear buds, and a carrying bag with a hook that conveniently attaches to your backpack or luggage for hands-free transportation.

19. This Moldable Glue That Turns Into Durable Silicone Moldable Glue $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Great for builders, crafters, and more, this moldable glue magically sets as silicone rubber within 24 hours of use. It gives you the ability to mend, fix, and create just about anything under the sun. Made for use with many projects, this glue effortlessly bonds to a myriad of surfaces including glass, plastic, wood, metal, and more.

20. A Set Of Lightbulbs That Can Be Controlled Remotely Smart Lightbulb $44 | Amazon See on Amazon You'll never have to come home to a dark house again, all thanks to this pack of smart light bulbs. Designed to be voice-controlled through your Alexa or Google Home device (or managed remotely from your cellphone or tablet), these bulbs offer unlimited, hand-free access to your home's lighting system. They have an estimated lifespan of 15,000 hours, which will give you the ability to control your lights and adjust their brightness for a very long time to come.

21. This White Noise Machine That Doubles As A Night Light White Noise Machine $36 | Amazon See on Amazon Find your way to better sleep with this white noise machine that doubles as a night light. It features a combination of 31 sounds and noises that can be programmed to shut off automatically as you drift to sleep. The night light portion conveniently comes with eight dimmable colors that'll help you navigate through your room safely in the middle of the night.

22. An Extra-Wide Toaster With A Heating Rack For Croissants 2 Slice Toaster $40 | Amazon See on Amazon This extra-wide toaster comes with a series of features that many toast-lovers may find useful. It has a reheat function, a defrost option, and a bagel setting that only toasts one side of the bread. It also comes with a digital timer that allows you to watch your your toast's countdown, along with an added warming rack can be used to warm other types of pastries or croissants.

23. A Pair Of Bright Headlamps That Fit Like Headbands 2-Pack Rechargeable Headlamp Flashlight (2-Pack) $21 | Amazon See on Amazon These motion-activated, elastic headlamps are perfect for nighttime running, camping, hiking, and more, because they fit like headbands. They're adjustable and made with elastic, while the rechargeable lighting fixtures come with six modes that will adjust to accommodate your needs.

24. This Smart Plug That Lets You Control Electronics Remotely Kasa Smart Plug Mini $22 | Amazon See on Amazon This mini smart plug allows you to control your plugged-in devices from afar. It can be paired with Alexa, Google Home, and Microsoft Cortana — or it can be easily managed through your smartphone with the advised app. If you opt for the apt, you can even set timers for your plug to work.

25. A Posture Trainer That Reminds You To Sit Up Straight With Vibrations Up Right GO Posture Trainer $80 | Amazon See on Amazon Decrease the stress on your spine and improve your back pain with the use of this posture trainer. The electronic, USB-chargeable device — which attaches to your upper back — reminds you to sit up (or stand) straight with gentle vibrations. It comes with a travel case, a charging cable, and nine reusable adhesives.

26. A Hand Blender That Comes With A Whisk Attachment Mueller Multi-Purpose Hand Blender $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Whip-up desserts and beverages quickly and easily with this multi-purpose hand blender. Its slip-resistant, ergonomic grip makes for comfortable handling, while the stainless steel blades work hard to blend smoothies, drinks, baby food, and more. It also comes with a whisk attachment that can work wonders on eggs, cake batters, and other treats.

27. A Ceramic Space Heater With Added Safety Features Ceramic Space Heater $32 | Amazon See on Amazon This ceramic heater will keep small spaces nice and toasty on chilly nights. It features a top handle that makes it easy to transport, and it comes with three modes so you can adjust the temperature to keep things at a comfortable level. Designed for maximum safety, this heater also has an automatic shut-off system that will activate if it happens to overheat or tip over.

28. A Neck-And-Back Massager With Warming Capabilities Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager $46 | Amazon See on Amazon Relax your tired and overstressed muscles with this back-and-neck shiatsu massager. It features eight different massage nodules that move at three separate speeds for maximum comfort and control. The device's heating function additionally loosens tense areas, and it comes with an automatic shut-down feature that works after 20 minutes of use.

29. These Toeless Yoga Socks That Keep You Cool And Sturdy Yoga Socks $16 | Amazon See on Amazon These toeless yoga socks allow you exercise to safely and comfortably. Constructed with lycra fabric and non-slip silicone grips, they'll absorb sweat while providing traction with the floor for balanced, dry, and cool workout experiences.

30. An Adjustable Laptop Desk That Comes With A Cup Holder Bamboo Laptop Desk $33 | Amazon See on Amazon Cozy-up with your computer, read a book, or have breakfast in bed with this bamboo laptop desk. The unit tilts, folds, and conforms to function in various ways. Made of natural and eco-friendly bamboo, the tray features adjustable legs — and it comes with a cup holder, a drawer, and a stopper that prevents your laptop from slipping around during use.

31. A Mini Hot Pot That's Compact Enough To Bring To The Office Rapid Noodle Cooker $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Perfect for cooking a large array of foods including ramen, vegetables, oatmeal, and more, this 1.6-liter hot pot is both space-saving and convenient. It's also small enough to take with you to the office, so you can prepare meals that friends, family, and co-workers alike would enjoy. It even features a protection against overheating for some extra safety.

32. A Soothing Foot Spa Massager With A Digital Display Ivation Foot Spa Massager $60 | Amazon See on Amazon This foot spa and massager is a great one-stop solution for achy, tired feet. It features multiple jets, rollers, and vibrators that encourage blood circulation, all while the digital heating function soothes swelling, discomfort, and more. There's even a digital display along with buttons that let you customize your foot bath.

33. A Rechargeable Projector You Can Connect To Your Phone GooDee Mini Projector $50 | Amazon See on Amazon How cool would it be to project movies and presentations right in your own home? With this miniature rechargeable projector, you'll be able to do just that. It's compact, easy to transport, and designed with various ports (including HDMI, USB, and more). It also supports use through Amazon's Fire TV Stick, projecting images up to 60 inches in size.

34. A Tilting Foot Rest That Helps Improve Posture Under Desk Foot Rest $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Support and comfort your feet by using an under-the-desk foot rest. It comes with three different height positions and 30-degree tilting capabilities that can help improve your posture. The plank even boasts a studded massage surface, making it perfect for use at work, home, or anywhere your feet and legs may need relief.

35. A Memory Foam Sleeping Pillow That Helps Align Your Body Contour Memory Foam Orthopedic Sleeping Pillow $44 | Amazon See on Amazon This contoured orthopedic pillow will help comfort and cradle your neck for a more relaxing night. It works by aligning your upper body for an optimal sleeping position, thanks its built-in grooves. Meanwhile, the memory foam construction provides a breathable cushion to keep you cool night after night.

36. A Gaming Accessory Bundle That Comes With A Drink Holder Metal Gaming Accessories Bundle $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Gamers will be able to neatly organize all of their supplies in one place with this gaming accessories bundle. It comes with a headset hook, a game controller rack, and a cup holder to keep beverages close. With just a few screws, it easily attaches to any desktop or TV stand for optimal convenience.

37. A Pair Of Blue-Light Blocking Glasses To Help Reduce Eyestrain Gamma Ray Blue Light Blocking Glasses $33 | Amazon See on Amazon Minimize the effects digital eyestrain with these blue light-blocking glasses. They're super lightweight and are designed to alleviate the discomfort associated with long periods of exposure to computer screens, florescent lights, gaming devices, phone screens, and more. They can even help reduce glares.

38. An Acupressure Mat That Comes With A Pillow Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set $20 | Amazon See on Amazon You'll feel an immediate reduction in tension and stress while relaxing on this acupressure mat and pillow. Lined with a specifically-designed set of pressure points, these products help relieve pain while emitting endorphins and improving blood circulation. Choose from seven different colors.

39. This Foam Roller For Extra Stretches And Core Strength Vive Foam Roller $27 | Amazon See on Amazon You'll be able to stretch your entire body or enhance your workouts with this foam roller. Made with high-density foam, it can help improve flexibility and spinal alignment, making it a great tool for both daily exercise and overall rehabilitation. It's available in solid black and blue-speckled black.

40. These Acupressure Hand Clips That Help Relieve Headaches Natural Headache and Tension Relief $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Prevent headaches the holistic way by targeting the LI4 acupressure point with this hand clip. By placing this gadget between your thumb and index finger, it'll help get rid of your tension and pain without the use of over-the-counter methods.

41. This Eyelash Kit That Uses Magnetic Eyeliner To Adhere Magnetic Eyeliner and Magnetic False Lashes $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Get longer, thicker lashes sans the use of glue with this magnetic eyeliner and eyelash set. The kit comes with a set of lashes and smudge-proof liner that contains magnetic particles to help the lashes connect to the lash line. An application tool and carrying case — which are also included — help the process go along smoothly.

42. A Soap Bar Holder With Magnetic Suspension Beauty and the Bees Shampoo Bar Container $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Store your soap neatly and easily with this magnetic soap bar container. Made with beech wood, this in-shower bar holder is both great-looking and incredibly functional. All you have to do is attach the holder to your shower wall and use the magnetically-powered metal piece to suspend your bar of soap while it dries.

43. A Rechargeable Light That Hangs Around Your Neck Vekkia Rechargeable 4 LED Book Light $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Now, you'll be able to navigate in the dark totally hands free with this rechargeable LED book light that hangs around your neck. It's made with dual lighting, and each arm lets you choose your desired brightness level, providing flashlight-bright illumination anytime you need it.

44. A Massage Glove With Roller Balls That Relieve Tension 9-Ball Shoulder and Back Massager $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Designed to fit in the palm of your hand, this shoulder-and-back massager features nine metal balls with 360-degree motion to soothe and relax tense muscles. It also comes with video instructions, which give basic guidance on how to use the glove to improve relaxation, circulation, and more.

45. A Lightweight Lamp That's Foldable And Easy To Store Portable Desk Lamp $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Both easy to use and easy to store, this portable desk lamp pops up for great lighting while saving loads of space at the same time. It features touch usability for simple on-and-off, and it's powered by batteries or the included USB cord. Thanks to its sizing, this lamp is also lightweight and can be folded compactly.

46. A Set Of Packing Cubes That Come In A Variety Of Colors Packing Cubes (3-Pack) $19 | Amazon See on Amazon A great present for avid travelers, these packing cubes will make suitcase-packing both simple and more organized. Made from waterproof nylon fabric, the three cubes in this set are both durable and expandable, adjusting to fit and store all of your travel needs. They come in a variety of colors, so you can choose the shades that best suit your personality.

47. A Memory Foam Back Cushion That You Can Use Pretty Much Anywhere PROMIC Memory Foam Lumbar Support Back Cushion $19 | Amazon See on Amazon This memory foam lumbar support cushion is made to specifically cradle and cushion your spine and back. It'll fit neatly in any chair — but it's also perfect for use at home, work, or in the car. The cushion's protective cover can additionally be removed for simple washing and storage.

48. A Set Of Microfiber Towels That Are Lightweight And Quick-Drying BEARZ Outdoor Microfiber Towel (2-Pack) $17 | Amazon See on Amazon These microfiber towels are quick-drying and easy to take on any outdoor excursion or fitness session. They're ultra-absorbent and come with a detachable hanging loop that allows them to dry in any location with little to no effort. Choose from four colors: living coral, mint green, royal blue, and space gray.

49. This Flowering Tea Gift Set That's Both Delicious And Fun Numi Organic Tea Flowering Tea Gift Set $26 | Amazon See on Amazon This flowering tea gift set is both functional and entertaining, giving you the ability to serve tea while watching floral blossoms grow within the cup. The borosilicate glass teapot comes in a mahogany-bamboo case, and it includes six organic flowering teas for all to observe and enjoy.

50. A Rolling Foot Massager To Relax Your Feet TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Tired, achy feet will enjoy the relaxing comfort of this dual foot massager and roller. It's both small and compact, which makes it an easy device to take with you as you travel. It'll help soothe aches and pains associated with plantar fasciitis, neuropathy, and more.

51. The Whiskey Stones That Are Perfect For Entertaining Whiskey Stones Gift Set with Stand $30 | Amazon See on Amazon This whiskey stones gift set is the perfect gift for whiskey-sippers who love to entertain. It comes with two crystal glasses, eight granite stones, and a pair of stainless-steel tongs which are all uniquely displayed on a wooden stand. It also comes with a velvet storage bag for the stones, making it them easy to transport and use from party to party.

52. A Compact Tool Set That Also Comes In Pink Apollo Tools Tool Set $27 | Amazon See on Amazon You'll never need to call a handyman again this awesome tool set. The included tools are made with non-slip handles and steel alloy, making them durable and easy to use. There are 39 pieces total that comes inside a box that's compact enough to fit in any closet or drawer. It's available in three colors (including pink).

53. A Massage Roller That You Can Adjust For Different Areas Gaiam Restore Adjustable Muscle Massage Stick Roller $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Activate and relax sore muscles with this massage stick roller. Made like a rolling pin, this massager is 18-inches in length, giving it the ability to cover larger areas (such as your back and thighs). It comes with 12 spinning massagers that can be adjusted to help relax muscles and increase overall circulation.

54. This Compact Hand Warmer That Comes In Many Colors Zippo Refillable Hand Warmers $14 | Amazon See on Amazon This refillable hand warmer is a must-have when it comes to camping, hiking, attending outdoor sporting events, and more. Made to be used with warmer fuel or lighter fluid, this gadget has the ability to keep hands nice and toasty for up to 12 hours at a time. Thanks to its thin design, it's also easy to transport and use. It even comes in various colors, so choose your favorite.

55. A Globe-Designed Decanter Set That Comes With Whiskey Stones Whiskey Decanter Set $45 | Amazon See on Amazon This globe-inspired decanter set provides a unique and functional way to display and serve your liquor. In addition to the dispenser, this set comes with drinking glasses with continents etched onto them, a funnel, eight stainless-steel whiskey stones, and a pair of tongs that'll come in handy when entertaining family and friends.

56. These Memory Foam Armrest Pads That Help Relieve Pressure Aloudy Ergonomic Memory Foam Office Chair Armrest Pads $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Relieve arm pressure and discomfort with this set of office chair armrest pads. Easy to get on and off, these memory foam rests are sized to fit various chair arms — and they're lined with velvety polyester for added coziness. They come in three different colors to suit your preference.

57. A Soap Saver That Prevents Soggy Bars In The Shower Idea Works Waterfall Soap Saver $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Put an end to soggy bars of soap with this waterfall soap saver. The holder, which securely stays in place via suction cup, tilts forward to drain excess water brought on by your soap bar. It helps keep your bar of soap from slowly withering and washing away.

58. An Electric Wine Opener That Makes For Easy Bottle-Popping Electric Wine Opener with Charger $29 | Amazon See on Amazon Never struggle with removing a wine cork ever agin with this electric wine opener. This kit comes with four AA-batteries, a foil cutter, a pourer, and a stopper. The automatic corkscrew has the ability to open up to 80 bottles in one charge, and it makes a great gift for any wine lover.

59. A Fruit-Infusing Pitcher That Also Keeps Contents Chilled VeBo Tea and Fruit Infusion Pitcher $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Stay hydrated while sipping on flavor-infused beverages from this fruit-infusing pitcher. The container is made of BPA-free acrylic, and it also features a detachable ice-rod center that helps keep its contents chilled (without having the watered-down effect of traditional ice cubes). Just put your fruit into the infuser, fill it up, and let the flavors flow.

60. A Motion-Detective Night Light That Can Be Mounted Anywhere Anywhere Night Light $13 | Amazon See on Amazon This LED night light is great for lighting things up everywhere you go. It runs on batteries and comes with a sensor that helps it turn on and off when motion is detected. What's great is that it can be used both indoors and outdoors — and it can adhere easily to walls with the included adhesives.

61. A Wristband That Can Reduce Nausea And Vomiting Sea-Band Wristband $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Instantly relieve the nausea associated with motion sickness with this soft, stretchable, and fast-acting wristband. It works by applying pressure to the P6 acupressure point to reduce vomiting from various nausea-inducing causes, such as chemotherapy, sea sickness, morning sickness, and more.

62. A Headphone Stand With Built-In Charging Ports Headphone Stand with USB Charger $35 | Amazon See on Amazon This headphone stand comes with three USB charging ports and two outlets for quick, easy, and convenient charging for all of your devices. The structure's headphone component is compatible with most headphone designs, helping all of your electronic necessities stay neat and organized in one space.

63. A Desk Chair That's Made With A Big, Removable Exercise Ball Gaiam Classic Balance Ball Chair $70 | Amazon See on Amazon Improve your balance and spinal alignment with this ball chair set. This package comes with a removable exercise ball, a chair base with wheels and a support bar, an air pump, and more. The entire unit will help relieve pain for anyone who spends a long time sitting during the day.

64. A Microwavable Heating Pad That Smells Like Lavender Heating Pads for Pain Relief $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Great for cramps, sore muscles, and other aches and pains, this lavender-scented heating pad offers instant relief and comfort for your shoulders, neck, back, arms, and more. Designed with fleece and cotton, this heating pad warms up in the microwave in less than two minutes, providing relaxation and aromatherapy benefits quickly.