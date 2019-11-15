67 Unexpected Gifts That Are All The Rage On Amazon This Year

Shopping for gifts — no matter the occasion — can be a very specific and trying sport. You’re forced to mull over tons of questions in your mind and make decisions within a few minutes. Even after you've made a purchase, you're left with lingering thoughts and doubts. My favorite life hack in those situations is shopping for unexpected Amazon gifts that I'm almost certain the recipients will love.

It makes the process simpler, but it does still require a little bit of creativity. First, I would suggest thinking about your loved ones' favorite hobbies, likes, and tastes. Then, go a level deeper to find unique ways to surprise them with thoughtful gifts. When the people in your life have it all, this will be your best strategy in wowing them.

Let's say, for example, the person you're shopping for loves cats. They obviously have all the essentials for their pets — but what they might not have is this cat water fountain that comes with a built-in filter. You can also get them an item that reminds them of their kitties, like an adorable feline tape dispenser.

Shop for those unexpected (but awesome) gifts with this curated list of items that are all available on Amazon.

1. These Measuring Spoons That Are Perfect For Cat Lovers World Market Cat Shaped Ceramic Measuring Spoons $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Designed with irresistibly-cute feline faces, this set of ceramic measuring spoons is the perfect novelty gift for the cat lover in your life. It has four different spoons that allow you to cook and bake to perfection. Plus, they're all held together by a cloth ribbon that you can use to hang them when you're done.

2. The Fruit Tablets For Turning Sour Foods Sweet mberry Miracle Fruit Tablets $17 | Amazon See on Amazon If you want to play a fun trick on your friends and family, then you might want to consider grabbing a pack of these miracle fruit tablets. They turn sour foods sweet by manipulating your taste receptors. The miracle fruit package comes with 10 tablets that are totally natural and chemical-free.

3. This Over-The-Door Hanger With A Feline Edge Evelots Over The Door Hanger $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Standard organizers just got a little more stylish with the this over-the-door hanger. Made in the image of a black cat with two extending paws serving as hooks, it's capable of withstanding up to 20 pounds in weight. And no tools are required for installation, which is always a bonus.

4. A Pet Hair Remover That Doesn't Use Sticky Tape ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $25 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're a pet parent, then you know how quickly shedded hair can take over your home. A handy device like the this pet hair remover comes to the rescue with its sturdy and reusable design. The eco-friendly tool gathers hair from sofas, blankets, and more through short forward and backward strokes. This means there is no adhesive or sticky tape involved.

5. The Hammock Designed Specifically For Your Feet DMcore Canvas Foot Rest Hammock $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Spending hours and hours behind a desk can leave your lower back susceptible to aches and pains. However, some of those aches can be mitigated with this canvas foot rest hammock. It takes the pressure off your lower back while also improving blood circulation. It's compatible with most desks, and it only takes a few minutes to install. It also has an adjustable rope that allows you to get just the right height to suit your needs.

6. This Door Stopper That Looks Like Dropped Ice Cream Thumbs Up UK Ice Cream Door Stopper $8 | Amazon See on Amazon This ice cream door stopper is a great gift idea for a practical joker. In fact, it looks so real that people will be fooled into thinking you dropped your sweet treat. The quirky item is made from plastic and works best on hard, flat surfaces. Keep your doors ajar in a funny way.

7. The Microfiber Towel Set That's Super Absorbent Relefree Microfiber Towel (Set of 2) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This microfiber towel set includes two towels that deliver on being ultra-soft and absorbent. In fact, they can absorb up to four times their weight in water and dry up to 10 times quicker than terry cloth or cotton towels. When placed in the sun, they're good to use again after three minutes.

8. These Foldable Headphones That Travel Well Sony Dynamic Foldable Headphones $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Sony's dynamic foldable headphones provide both style and functionality. They guarantee impeccable sound, and their cushioned ear pads ensure optimal comfort. Plus, their swivel design lets you fold them up once you're done listening. They're also equipped with wide-range frequency for distinction between the highs and lows.

9. The Massage Tool For Hard-To-Reach Aches Q-flex Acupressure Massage Tool $25 | Amazon See on Amazon This massager's genius design will help you relieve hard-to-reach aches. The angled tool includes a hand grip that keeps your arms in a low, comfortable position as it reaches behind to the furthest parts of your back. Plus, its pear-shaped tip gives just the right amount of pressure to address pain.

10. A Cute Bottle Stopper That's Shaped Like A Curious Cat Fred & Friends Black Cat Bottle Stopper $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Wine lovers, rejoice: This black cat bottle stopper is a cute way to preserve your pricey bottles of wine. It fits most standard bottles, and it's crafted with food-safe silicone. The cat with a buried head is sure to be a conversation starter. "It's adorable and does exactly what it should," wrote one Amazon customer. "My wife giggles about it constantly."

11. This Strong Magnetic Phone Mount For Your Car TechMatte Magnetic Phone Mount $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your smartphone firmly in place with this magnetic phone mount. Engineered with high-quality rubber in a minimalist design, it sits inside the air vent slats of cars and can be swiveled with ease. The powerful magnetic head is what holds the phone in the position as you drive through rough terrain. The best part? It's compatible with most smartphones.

12. A Pumpkin Pie-Flavored Sauce For Homemade PSLs Torani Pumpkin Pie Flavored Sauce $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Pumpkin season can be a yearlong event with this pumpkin pie-flavored sauce. The squeeze bottle is packed with tons of warm flavors for making your own pumpkin lattes at home. That's right: There will be no more waiting in long lines to get your sweet fixes. If you're feeling bold, you can even add a splash to your cocktails or your favorite soda beverage.

13. These Funny Socks That Ask For Tacos Zmart Funny Socks $9 | Amazon See on Amazon If wacky items are your jam, then you'll love these funny taco socks. The pattern sends a very direct message: "If you can read this, bring me some tacos." And honestly, same. Throughout the rest of the design, you'll find a visual splendor of tacos and chili peppers. The stretchy and breathable fabric means they're comfortable to wear and won't bog your feet down in sweat.

14. The Fuzzy Slippers That Look Like Animal Paws LazyOne Animal Paw Slippers $21 | Amazon See on Amazon These animal paw slippers bring cozy footwear to the next level. Perfect for both kids and adults, they're designed with toasty fleece on the inside and furry material on the outside. You can buy them in various animal forms, such as yetis, dinosaurs, bears, and more. Machine wash them on warm once they're dirty and allow the slippers to air dry.

15. This Adorable Tape Dispenser That's Shaped Like A Kitty Scotch Brand Kitty Tape Dispenser $13 | Amazon See on Amazon This kitty-shaped tape dispenser by Scotch earns its keep by being utterly adorable and including a roll of tape. Plus, the white exterior is designed to be written on with pens, pencils, or markers. One customer wrote, "This is the cutest thing ever! I have this on my desk at work and get lots of compliments on it."

16. A Cozy Hooded Onesie To Relax In Cherokee Onesie Sleepwear $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Cooler temperatures are made a bit more bearable with these cozy onesies. Each one is designed with a lush sherpa lining in the hood — and they're all sewn with comfortable polyester fabric. The zipper closure at the front also makes it easy to slip and out of, which is especially crucial for bathroom breaks.

17. This Soft Throw Blanket Lined With Sherpa And Faux Fur The Connecticut Home Company Faux Fur Throw Blanket $39 | Amazon See on Amazon Cuddle up on your couch or bed with this cozy throw blanket. It's made with sherpa material on one side and faux fur on the other to provide a luxurious feel as you're relaxing. The blanket won't shed or succumb to unseemly pilling with repeated use, either. It's also available 33 different colors — so take your pick.

18. A Cow-Inspired Cheese Slice Holder MSC International Cow Cheese Slice Holder $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Skip the back and forth between the backyard and the kitchen during your next barbecue and store your cheese slices in this cow-inspired cheese slice holder. The BPA-free plastic box is crafted to hold up to 24 pieces of wrapped cheese. It's also compact enough to be stored in coolers while you're out camping or picnicking.

19. This Pasta Server That Looks Like A Dinosaur Fred & Friends PASTASAURUS Pasta Server $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Serve up dinner like a culinary pro with this adorable pasta server. Where regular spoons and forks fail, this silicone tool excels. It has a dinosaur-shaped head that cups a considerable helping of pasta in one swoop, while the teeth collect stray noodles throughout the process. Place the dirty item on the top shelf of the dishwasher for safe cleaning.

20. A Set Of Quirky Oven Mitts That Look Like Bear Paws Fred & Friends Bear Oven Mitts $21 | Amazon See on Amazon There's nothing quite as nerve-racking as scorching your hands on a hot pot while cooking. You'll never have to feel the burn again with these bear paw oven mitts. Crafted with insulated cotton at the mitts and heat-resistant silicone at the paws, your fingers will be safe from harm. They're designed to fit a variety of hands, making them great for any cook or party host.

21. The Squirrel-Shaped Spoons That Can Stand On Their Own AKOAK Squirrel Shape Standing Spoon (Set of 3) $6 | Amazon See on Amazon These squirrel-shaped standing spoons are some of the most clever products I have ever seen. This set of three includes serving tools in white, grey, and orange. They feature squirrels on the handles that help them stand up, which ultimately keeps them off potentially dirty surfaces. On the other hand, it also prevents the spoons from getting gravy or rice grains on your counters.

22. The Filtered Drinking Fountain For Your Cats Catit Pet Water Fountain $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Give your cat the gift of luxury with this pet water fountain. The 3-liter drinking unit is made with BPA-free materials, and it includes a filter along with an energy-efficient pump. It's designed to release water at three different flows, so cats who are picky drinkers can find their preferred speeds.

23. A Cotton Oven Mitt That Sassy Chefs Will Love Blue Q Oven Mitt $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Do you have a cook in your life with tons of confidence and a bold sense of humor? If so, treat them to the cotton oven mitt. It features an image of a woman peacefully cooking in a kitchen with a sassy phrase above her head. The yellow-and-grey mitt is insulated, and it's designed to keep the heat from hot pans away from your hands.

24. This Jewelry Stand That Doubles As A Palm Reader Kikkerland Palm Reader Jewelry Stand $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your jewelry organized and learn the key to reading palms with this jewelry stand. Designed in the shape of an open hand with spread-out fingers, it features the "map of life" drawn in black paint. The map is said to show how energies flow in order to tell a person’s personality and future. Anyone who's a fan of astrology will probably love to have this atop their vanity.

25. The Pirate-Inspired Corkscrew Made With Stainless Steel Suck UK Pirate Corkscrew Keychain $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Add the finishing touches to your bar with this corkscrew keychain. The stainless steel novelty item resembles a pirate complete with a cork-screw leg. But beyond the pirate imagery, it includes an easy-open lever, an integrated serrated foil cutter, and a bottle opener. The keychain is also small enough to fit into your pocket, so you can take it with you for picnics or a day at the beach.

26. The Cheeky Cat Coloring Book For Adults Cat Butt: An Off-Color Adult Coloring Book for Cat Lovers $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Who said coloring books are just for children? This "Cat Butt" coloring book begs to differ. The paperback book from Honey Badger Coloring comes with 66 pages of cats waiting to be colored. It’s hilarious and a bit graphic — so let’s keep this one strictly for adults. According to reviews, the pages are thick and won’t let the markers bleeding onto following pictures.

27. This Pan That Molds Perfectly-Shaped Donuts Axe Sickle Large Donut Pan $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Take the DIY approach to baking with this large donut pan. Made with BPA-free silicone, it can mold up to nine donuts in one go. However, with this is a non-stick pan, you should wait a few minutes before removing the baked goods to ensure seamless extraction. It's the best approach to having delicious donuts every time, and it makes cleaning a breeze. It's safe to use in the dishwasher, microwave, and freezer.

28. The Donkey Notepad Holder That Can Also Store Pens Monkey Business Donkey Desktop Notepad Holder $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Give your office a boost with this donkey-shaped desktop notepad holder. The tiny holder comes in red, black, and white — and it's a great organizational tool to add to your arsenal. The clothespin mouth can be used to hold an important memo front and center, or it can store a pen or pencil. It's a cute way to jazz up your space and get rid of clutter.

29. An Intricate Fruit Bowl With A Banana Hanger Simple Houseware Fruit Basket Banana Tree $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Purchasing your weekly supply of produce is one thing, but finding the right place to store it is another. This Simple Houseware fruit basket eliminates that worry by serving as a bowl for apples, oranges, and pears. It also includes a removable hanger for your bundle of bananas and grapes. The bowl is designed with a bronze coating that seamlessly blends into many kitchen decors.

30. This Dead Sea Magnesium Oil That Relieves Aches Magnum Solace Dead Sea Magnesium Oil $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Traveling can take its toll on your body, so it's best to have items at the ready that can help combat the strain. A small bottle of Magnum Solace's Dead Sea Magnesium Oil goes a long way with its ability to relieve aches and pains. It's 100% natural and comes directly from the Dead Sea. Each spritz can help with everything from anxiety, migraines, soreness, and more.

31. These Moisturizing Gel Socks Can Repair Dry, Cracked Feet NatraCure Moisturizing Gel Socks $15 | Amazon See on Amazon On those days where you find yourself in need of a pedicure (but can't quite make it to the spa), turn to these hypoallergenic, moisturizing gel socks. At first glance, they look like regular socks — but on the inside, you'll find a gel lining that slowly releases essential oils and botanicals while leaving you with a lavender scent and soft feet. For best results, wear two to three nights per week while you sleep.

32. The Windproof Umbrella That Won't Leave You Wet LANBRELLA Compact Reverse Umbrella $20 | Amazon See on Amazon What good is an umbrella if it buckles under pressure? You can depend on this particular one during the windiest of weather conditions. The windproof design comes by way of eight reinforced fiberglass ribs that won't turn inside out. It even has inverted folding for keeping the wet part inside of the umbrella when you close it.

33. A Himalayan Pink Salt Inhaler To Relieve Nasal Congestion Natural Solution Himalayan Pink Salt Nasal Inhaler $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Sometimes, the best gift you can give is that of a clear nasal passage. This Himalayan pink salt nasal inhaler does just the trick. It uses a blend of essential oils to soothe your irritated respiratory tract. The natural remedy will open your lungs and make breathing a little easier. All you have to do is inhale through your nose and watch as relief washes over you.

34. The Arch Support Wraps Made With Compression Fabric Copper Compression Arch Support $14 | Amazon See on Amazon These arch support wraps are infused with copper that help provide comfort throughout your day and night. They can help support people who have flat feet, fallen arches, arthritis, and heel spurs. The wraps are made with a compression fabric for full support, but they don't restrict your feet movement. "I've had these for about a month now and I'm pretty impressed," wrote an Amazon reviewer. "I didn't think something as simple as putting a band around my foot would help so much with foot pain, but it did."

35. These Loofahs That Are Infused With Charcoal WhaleLife Bamboo Charcoal Shower Loofahs (4-Pack) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Your shower won't be complete without one of these loofahs. The bath time necessity comes infused with natural bamboo charcoal, working to exfoliate and cleanse your skin. Unlike washcloths, this loofah lathers up quickly, so you'll only have to use a dollop of soap while showering. It also has a branded strap, making it easy to hold while you're scrubbing all over. The set of four also comes with a free comb.

36. The Lens Kit That Enhances Your Smartphone Pictures Mocalaca Cell Phone Camera Lens Kit $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Take your smartphone images up a notch with this lens kit. It includes 11 various lens options that allow you to explore your creativity and capture more defined photos. The detachable clamp allows you to quickly change your lens to achieve the best picture possible. They're all compatible with both iPhone and Android devices.

37. This Soft Headband With Bluetooth Capabilities Lavince Bluetooth Headband $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're sleeping or working out, it's always nice to have hands-free access to your music and phone. With this Bluetooth headband, you'll be able to listen to tunes without the need for additional headphones. It also has a built-in microphone so you can take calls while you're running or relaxing in bed. The wireless headband pairs well with Bluetooth-enabled devices within a 45-foot range. It has a built-in rechargeable battery that allows up to 10 hours in play time.

38. This Notebook That Sends Your Writing To The Cloud Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook $24 | Amazon See on Amazon This eco-friendly notebook comes with 36 pages with dotted grids that can be wiped clean with a cloth. But what about your important notes? You can send them from the notebook straight to your preferred cloud service. One Amazon customer wrote, "This product amazed me and exceeded my expectations. It works exceptionally and as described."

39. The Bottle Of Honey With A Spicy Kick Mike’s Hot Honey $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Satisfy your sweet-and-spicy cravings with Mike's Hot Honey. The 12-ounce bottle of goodness goes beyond what you traditionally expect of honey and provides the spice from chili peppers and the savory taste of vinegar. The all natural, gluten-free mixture doesn't contain any artificial sugar or preservatives. Drizzle some on your pizza or wings for the perfect finishing touch.

40. A Weighted Eye Pillow Designed By An Orthopedic Surgeon Brownmed Compression Pain Relief Eye Pillow $14 | Amazon See on Amazon If you often find yourself with intense migraines or sinus pains, you might want to consider using this compression eye pillow. Designed by an orthopedic surgeon, the mask is built with beads that gently massage around your eyes, while its patented stitching relieves direct pressure. For added effectiveness, you can place the pillow in the freezer to provide cooling relief. It even blocks out light, so can be worn with ease while you sleep.

41. The Reusable Face Cloth That Washes Deep Into Your Pores Life Miracle Nano Towel Wash Cloth $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Makeup removal just got simpler with this wash cloth. Soak it in warm water, and it'll get deep into your pores to clear out any residual debris that are left behind. Per reviewers, it's able to remove even the most stubborn foundation and mascaras — all without the need of harsh, drying chemicals.

42. This Popular Chapstick That's Extra-Moisturizing O'Keeffe's Unscented Lip Balm $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Having having cracked lips is never fun. That's why this unscented lip balm makes such an excellent gift. The coating absorbs quickly, providing immediate relief to a dry pout. Once applied, it maintains moisture for up to eight hours (even after eating and drinking). It's recommended to use the product as needed, so feel free to give your lips a generous helping of balm.

43. These Essential Oil Diffusers For Your Car's Air Vents RoyAroma Aromatherapy Car Vent Clip $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Stop odors in their tracks with these aromatherapy car vent clips. These stainless steel lockets includes multiple felt pads in various colors that absorb essential oils and release fragrances into the air. While the package doesn't include the oils, it gives you the freedom to separately purchase the ones you can rely on to provide stress relief while you're on a long drive. Simply place it on your air conditioning vent and let the scents flow.

44. The Eco-Friendly Face Masks Made With Fruit Extract CNF Iceland Mask Sheet Set $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Take on sustainable beauty practices with a set of these face mask sheets. The eco-friendly masks are made with fabric extracted from wood pulp, and they have remarkably smooth texture. They're noted as being more absorbent than cotton, allowing them to easily unclog pores. The sheets contain concentrated fruit extract that work to provide clearer skin with a natural glow. Cleanse your face before applying the masks, and keep them on for 10 to 20 minutes.

45. This Funny Tissue Holder That's Shaped Like A Cat WHAT ON EARTH Cat Butt Tissue Holder $36 | Amazon See on Amazon This cat-shaped tissue holder is the kind of statement piece guests won't be able to ignore. Crafted out of molded resin, the feline holder is easy to clean and does the job of hiding branded tissue boxes. Place your box in the cavity of the cat and pull individual pieces through the cat's behind. (Yes, through the cat's behind.)

46. These Chic Sunglasses That Come In Tons Of Colors SOJOS Classic Square Polarized Sunglasses $15 | Amazon See on Amazon These square sunglasses will never go out of style. They have polarized lenses that filter out the glares caused by sunlight reflection, and they can block out 100% of UVA and UVB rays. They're accessories that you can rely on during all seasons and all climates. Feel free to throw them on while driving or while taking a casual stroll on a sunny day.

47. The Portable Blender For Smoothies On-The-Go Hamilton Beach Personal Blender $15 | Amazon See on Amazon You'll never have to skip your morning smoothie with the Hamilton Beach Personal Blender. Even when you're in a rush, all you have to do is throw your favorite fruits and vegetables into the BPA-free container and hit the road. The device allows you to blend and drink from the same portable vessel no matter where you are. The stainless steel blades are also powerful enough to crush ice, so you'll be treated to a smooth beverage.

48. A Sleek Infinity Cube For Stress Relief SMALL FISH Infinity Cube Fidget Toy $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Stress relief can come in small packages. In this case, it can come in the form of an infinity cube. The pocket-sized toy has an ergonomic design that allows you to do a ton of tricks while playing with it. Its monochromatic color makes for a sleek and discreet fidget gadget, while its stainless steel metal rivets keep all the pieces together.

49. The Wrinkle-Resistant Bed Sheets That Come In Many Colors Sonoro Kate Super Soft Bed Sheet Set $25 | Amazon See on Amazon The best way to end a hard day is to retire to a bed that's decked out in these hypoallergenic, microfiber bed sheets. They’re super soft and silky to the touch, but they're also stain- and wrinkle-resistant. They won’t even fade after repeated washes and have deep pockets to fit most mattresses. The sheets come in a variety of colors and come in six sizes (including California king).

50. An Stovetop Espresso Maker That Brews 6 Cups Each Time Primula Aluminum Espresso Coffee Maker $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Add this chic espresso coffee maker to your list of must-have appliances. It has a modern aluminum body with wide-ridge panels, and it includes a heat-resistant handle that won’t burn your hand upon gripping. The pot works to force pressurized water through ground coffee, delivering delicious espresso to its chamber.

51. These Stylish Rose Gold Opal Stud Earrings GEMSME Rose Gold Opal Stud Earrings $9 | Amazon See on Amazon In my opinion, stud earrings accessory staples that won’t ever fail. This opal pair will make an exceptional gift for the fashion-forward person in your life — especially if they were born in October (since opal is the official birthstone for that month). The rose gold earrings even come with a cute pink pouch for storage.

52. The Yoga Pants With A Convenient Phone Pocket 90 Degree By Reflex Yoga Pants $25 | Amazon See on Amazon These yoga pants come equipped with a high waistband and a side pocket built for storing your cell phone while you're on the move. They're made with a flexible blend of nylon and spandex, and they have moisture-wicking capabilities to control sweat during your workouts. Choose from over 30 different colors.

53. A Wine Wand That Helps Prevent Hangovers And Headaches The Wand Wine Filter by PureWine $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Skip the post-wine hangover with the help of this wine filter. The wand will purify a glass of your favorite vino within three minutes (without altering its original flavor). It removes histamines and sulfites, which are two components that are known to trigger those hangover-related sensitivities. Perhaps one of its best features is that it can restore the original taste of wine that's already been oxidized.

54. This Stainless Steel Garlic Press That's Rust-Resistant Alpha Grillers Stainless Steel Garlic Press $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Speed up your cooking preparation process with this garlic press. The stainless steel kitchen tool is rust-proof and won’t tarnish after continuous washing. Plus, its peeler tube is made with FDA-approved silicone. The high-quality construction allows the mincer to chops unpeeled cloves with a simple squeeze of the handles. A paste will be pushed out, leaving behind the peel in the chamber. You can wash the item by hand or throw it in the dishwasher once you’re done.

55. The Shampoo That's Infused With Caffeine TruePure Natural Caffeine Shampoo $25 | Amazon See on Amazon This caffeine-infused shampoo promises to stimulate hair growth and prevent further hair loss. It’s formulated with a mixture of caffeine, red clover, niacin, and more to provide stronger strands. Aloe vera is also used within the formula to help calm parched scalps. It contains zero parabens and sulfates, and it's strictly made from plant-based ingredients. The shampoo is great for all hair types, including color-treated tresses.

56. These Foot Masks That Painlessly Remove Dry Skin NIFEISHI Exfoliating Foot Masks (3-Pack) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Dry feet will no longer be a pain point with these exfoliating masks. Made with natural botanical extracts and lavender-rose scents, they'll dive deep to break down old layers of coarse skin to leave you with a softer appearance. It’s a painless process that provides spa-like results at a fraction of the cost.

57. The Blue Light-Blocking Glasses That Come In Tons Of Colors TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses $17 | Amazon See on Amazon These glasses are hard not to love, even if you aren’t usually required to wear frames for improved vision. The non-prescription, blue light-blocking readers are super lightweight and won’t cause any abrasion to your face. Their metal hinges keeps them in place through rigorous movement, and they're available in 12 colors (including leopard print and marble).

58. These Makeup-Removing Cloths That Are Reusable STS Always Off Makeup Remover Cloths (5 Pack) $7 | Amazon See on Amazon The soft, reusable microfiber cloths can clear your skin of dirt, oil, and makeup with a couple of wipes. You can simply wet them with water or use with your most trusted cleanser. They're also machine-washable. “I love these makeup remover cloths,” shared a satisfied Amazon reviewer. “I bought these on a whim and it's so worthwhile for the price you pay.”

59. The Bluetooth-Enabled Wireless Earbuds That Are Waterproof HSPRO Wireless Earbuds $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Avoid tangled cords with a pair of wireless earbuds. They're Bluetooth-enabled and provide high-fidelity sound — but they're also designed with internal nano-coating to protect them from rain, water, and sweat. They’re equipped with a single button and a microphone so you can have hands-free conversations while you’re working out or running errands. A single full charge will give you up to 10 hours of continuous usage.

60. This Canvas Tote That Can Be Worn As A Crossbody Bag Lily Queen Canvas Tote $22 | Amazon See on Amazon This canvas tote allows you to switch from carrying it in your hands to wearing it as a crossbody bag by way of an adjustable strap. The medium-sized bag is soft and has a reinforced base, making it suitable for everyday use. Don’t be fooled by its minimalist design, though — it can hold plenty of items, including 13-inch laptops or tablets.

61. The Easy-To-Use Cold Brew Coffee Maker Primula Cold Brew Coffee Maker $13 | Amazon See on Amazon If hot coffee isn’t your thing, you might prefer using this cold brew coffee maker. It’s a great way to make your own brew at home, and it can be used for iced tea and other infused beverages. Made with strong borosilicate glass, it provides a rich and smooth flavor. For the best taste, add the coffee grounds to the filter, pour cold water into it, and then let the container sit overnight. If you’d like a stronger brew, keep it in the refrigerator for a longer time.

62. This Pack Of Dermatologist-Tested Lip Balms JACK BLACK Intense Therapy Lip Balm Variety Pack $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This Jack Black lip balm variety pack has done its due diligence, going as far as being tested by dermatologists. The paraben- and cruelty-free balms come in three flavors: Natural Mint & Shea Butter, Asian Pear, and Black Cherry. They all work to heal and soothe dry, cracked lips — and they have SPH protection. Your chapped lips will thank you.

63. The Shatter-Resistant Wine Glasses Zeppoli Stemless Wine Glasses (Set of 4) $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Take your evening at home up another level with a set of wine glasses. They're made with shatter-resistant glass, so you won’t have to worry about them breaking after an accidental stumble or two. Plus, they can each hold up to 15 ounces of your favorite beverage, and their stemless designs allow them to be packed away easily. You should be able to transport them in picnic baskets without any fear of damage.

64. A Window Hammock Specifically Designed For Cats PEFUNY Cat Window Perch $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Give your favorite kitty the gift of leisure with a window perch. It’s essentially a hammock for cats that's held up by large suction cups and stainless steel cables. The perch can withstand up to 40 pounds in weight, and it has a frame made out of rugged fabric that your cat can comfortably bask in the sunlight on. It’s also completely waterproof and can be cleaned easily.

65. This Scented Soy Candle To Help Eliminate Unpleasant Odors Luxury Scented Soy Candles by Lulu Candles $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Make your home extra cozy with these luxury scents by Lulu Candles. They are completely paraben- and cruelty-free, and they're made with eco-friendly soy wax that surrounds a cotton wick. The hand-poured candles come in a refreshing variety of scents, and some aim to eliminate unpleasant odors. They're also designed to burn for an extended period of time.

66. The Plush Robe That You’ve Always Dreamed Of Seven Apparel Herringbone Textured Plush Robe $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Dreary evenings can be made all the more pleasant with this plush robe. The knee-length housecoat comes in a herringbone zig-zag texture for added pizzazz, while its large side pocket add to its functionality. It even includes a matching belt, so you can secure the robe shut for extra warmth and comfort. To care for it, all you have to do is throw the robe into the washing machine — and then, you can enjoy it all year.