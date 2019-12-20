68 Best Products With Over 1,000 Perfect Reviews On Amazon

The most important thing to remember when shopping online is to always read the customer reviews. Reviewers are often brutally honest — so keeping to the highly-reviewed products on Amazon is the safe move. Just thinking about all the money I could have saved from making unsavory purchases from sites with no reviews gives me a headache — which is why I always try to buy all my wants, needs, and desires from Amazon.

Not only does Amazon encourage its customers to leave reviews, but there are thousands of products with four- and five-star reviews to choose from. So when you're searching for a specific something — whether it's for yourself or a gift for someone else (that you're hoping they won't just send right back) — but aren't sure what's worth picking up, it almost always pays to check what other people had to say.

Besides, no one likes having to return their online purchase. And if you're giving said gift, you want the person receiving it to love what you give them. So seriously: take my advice and just stick to all the brilliant products on Amazon. That way, you won't have any inconvenient returns, and I'll get to keep sharing all the fabulous finds I discover.

1. The Silk Pillowcase That Helps Reduce Frizz In Your Hair ALASKA BEAR Natural Silk Pillowcase $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it made from 100% mulberry silk, but this natural silk pillowcase produces less friction on your hair than regular cotton, which in turn helps any reduce frizz in your hair. It has a 600 thread count, and the hidden zipper prevents your pillow from sliding out.

2. A Handheld Steamer That's Completely Leak-Proof BEAUTURAL 1200-Watt Steamer for Clothes $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Compact enough that you can easily take it with you while traveling, this handheld steamer is completely leak-proof so you won't have to worry about any stray drips from the water reservoir. It heats up in just 30 seconds, and can provide a continues stream of steam for up to 15 minutes.

3.The Bed Pillows That Are Lightweight And Incredibly Breathable Down Alternative Luxury Hotel Pillow by White Classic $35 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with a 100% cotton cover, these bed pillows are super-breathable so that you don't grow hot and sweaty while you sleep. They're hypoallergenic as well as resistant to mold, mildew, and dust mites, plus they strike the perfect balance between soft and firm.

4. A Travel Pillow That Keeps Your Head From Flopping Forward BCOZZY Chin Supporting Patented Travel Pillow $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Most travel pillows only support your head from the sides, whereas this one has extra support in the front so that your head won't flop forwards while you try to sleep. It can be twisted into several different positions depending on your preferences, and the flat back won't uncomfortably push your head forwards.

5. The Bed Sheets That Are Resistant To Wrinkles, Fading, And Stains Mellanni Brushed Microfiber Bed Sheet Set $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is the brushed microfiber weave incredibly soft on your skin, but these bed sheets are also resistant to fading, stains, and wrinkles. Each order comes with two pillowcases in addition to the flat and fitted sheet, plus they're available so many colors you're sure to find one to love.

6. A Smart Home Camera That's Compatible With Alexa And Google Wyze Labs Indoor Smart Home Camera with Night Vision $38 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking to add some easy security to your home, why not use this smart home camera? It's compatible with Alexa as well as Google Assistant, plus it lets you stream from anywhere in full 1080p resolution. It can even record video in the dark with its night vision function, and it stores 12-second videos in the Cloud for up to 14 days.

7. The Hydrating Cream That's Chock-Full Of Hyaluronic Acid Radha Beauty Retinol Moisturizer Miracle Cream $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Hyaluronic acid is great for reducing inflammation and puffiness in your skin, and this hydrating serum is absolutely chock-full of it. The added vitamin E helps brighten up your complexion, plus there is zero alcohol, sulfates, or parabens in the formula — and it's even vegan as well as cruelty-free.

8. A Stool That Makes Eliminating Bathroom Waste Easier Squatty Potty Bathroom Stool $25 | Amazon See on Amazon As seen on Shark Tank, the squatty potty is a brilliant invention — by putting your feet up on it whenever you use the bathroom, your intestines are automatically aligned in a way that makes it easier to eliminate waste. It's made from durable polyurethane plastic, and it's designed to work with any standard toilet.

9. The Ear And Nose Hair Trimmer That's Completely Waterproof FlePow Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from high-quality stainless steel that's rust-resistant, this ear and nose hair trimmer features dual-edge spinning blades that remove unwanted hairs without any painful tugging. It's waterproof so that you can use it in the shower, plus it runs at an ultra-silent level.

10. A Juicer Made With Durable Stainless Steel Cuisinart Pulp Control Citrus Juicer $21 | Amazon See on Amazon With a brushed stainless steel exterior that's rust-resistant, this juicer is a great option for anyone who loves fresh juice in the morning. The extra-long spout helps prevent any accidental drips, and the entire device is completely BPA-free.

11. The Vitamin C Serum That Helps Even Out Your Skin Tone Amara Beauty Vitamin C Serum $18 | Amazon See on Amazon You can use this vitamin C serum before moisturizer, or even mix it right in with your favorite creams and lotions in order to help even out your complexion. It won't leave any greasy residues on your skin, and it even helps to minimize the appearance of pores — and prevents blemishes.

12. A Sleep Mask Made From Natural Silk Alaska Bear Natural Silk Sleep Mask $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Most sleeping masks leave your face feeling hot and sweaty, whereas this one is made from lightweight, high-quality silk that lets your skin breathe. It won't exert uncomfortable pressure on your eyes, and the headband is adjustable for added comfort. It comes in so many adorable patterns and colors.

13. The Flat Iron Designed With Universal Voltage KIPOZI Professional Titanium Flat Iron $38 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does the universal voltage mean you can easily use this flat iron while traveling, but it can also be used on all types of hair since the temperature can be adjusted all the way up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The plates are made so that they won't snag your hair as you pull it through, and they're also extra-wide to make straightening thicker hair a little easier.

14. A Pair Of Insoles That Help Alleviate Pain From Plantar Fasciitis NAZAROO Arch Support Inserts $15 | Amazon See on Amazon If you suffer from plantar fasciitis, or if you have pain from high arches, these orthotic insoles can help distribute and minimize the pressure in your feet. They're moisture-wicking so that your feet stay dry while exercising, and they're designed to fit both men and women's shoes. They're also great if you're always on your feet.

15. The Light Therapy Lamp That Helps Improve Your Mood Verilux HappyLight $35 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're not getting enough sunlight during the fall and winter months, try using this light therapy lamp to improve your mood during the cold weather blues. The compact size makes it great for vanities and office desks alike, plus over 1,000 reviewers gave it a five-star rating. It's also great to help you sleep — because it resets your circadian rhythm.

16. A Toothpaste Made With Activated Coconut Charcoal FineVine 100% Natural Charcoal Teeth Whitening Toothpaste $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of relying on harsh bleaches to whiten your teeth, try using this activated coconut charcoal toothpaste. The activated charcoal helps brush away stains from coffee, tea, wine, and more — plus it's sweetened with xylitol and peppermint oil for a pleasant taste.

17. The Pain Relief Cream That You Can Use All Over Your Body Penetrex Pain Relief Therapy $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Anytime your muscles are sore and achy, just use this pain relief cream to soothe away the pain. It won't leave any greasy residues on your skin like competing creams, plus the added vitamin B6 helps it soak deep into tired muscles. It won't stain your clothes, and it's even paraben-free.

18. A Luxurious Pillow Stuffed With Soft Memory Foam EPABO Contour Memory Foam Pillow $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Stuffed with breathable memory foam that won't leave you hot and sweaty while you sleep, this pillow is also ergonomically designed to support your head, neck, shoulders, and back. The memory foam interior contours to the shape of your body if you sleep with it on your side, plus it's even stuffed with 20% more foam than competing pillows.

19. The Knee Pillow That's Designed For Side Sleepers Cushy Form Knee Pillow for Side Sleepers $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Speaking of side sleepers, check out this memory foam pillow that helps keep your hips and spine properly aligned if you sleep on your side. It can help alleviate sciatica pain and knee pain — and it even works to improve blood circulation within your leg muscles while you sleep.

20. A Heating Pad That Helps Soothe Away Cramps And Pain MIGHTY BLISS™ Large Electric Heating Pad $37 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with soft micro-plush fibers that feel incredibly soft on your skin, this heating pad is extra-large so that it can easily soothe away pain on your neck, shoulders, back, stomach, or anywhere else you may need it. The temperature can be adjusted depending on your preferences, and it's particularly great for alleviating pain from muscle cramps.

21. The Umbrella That Won't Invert In Strong Gusts Of Wind Sharpty Inverted Umbrella $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Unlike traditional umbrellas that can get blown away by strong gusts of wind, this umbrella is completely windproof up to 60 miles per hour — and it's even designed so that it won't leave a drippy mess on your floor. The handle is ergonomically-designed for added comfort, plus it's available in a variety of patterns and colors.

22. A Set Of Packing Cubes That Keep Your Luggage Organized YAMIU Packing Cubes (Set of 7) $21 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're tired of your belongings getting disrorganized and wrinkled in your luggage, try using these packing cubes to keep everything neat and sorted. Each order comes with four cubes, one shoe bag, a toiletry bag, as well as one TSA-approved bag for your carry-on. They're made from tear-resistant nylon.

23. The Bag Hanger That Doubles As A Cute Bangle Bracelet Clipa2 - The Instant Bag Hanger by Clipa $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Keeping your bag on the ground is a quick way for it to get dirty, so use this bag hanger whenever you need a place to let it hang. This hanger also doubles as a cute bangle bracelet you can wear around your wrist, and it's guaranteed not to tarnish. It comes in a few finishes, and you can even use it as a bracelet.

24. A Pan And Lid Organizer That You Can Use Vertically Or Horizontally SimpleHouseware Pan and Pot Lid Organizer $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Store it vertically in your cabinets, or let this pan and lid organizer rest horizontally on your countertops as an easy way to store your cookware. It can hold up to five pans and lids, plus it even comes with the hardware required to secured down if you so choose.

25. The Zester That Doubles As A Cheese Grater Deiss PRO Citrus Zester & Cheese Grater $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Most zesters easily get clogged when you try to use them on cheese, whereas this one powers through parmesan just as easily as it gets the skin off of lemons and limes. It's made with a stainless steel blade, and it even works great on ginger, garlic, nutmeg, chocolate, and more.

26. A Skimmer Lade Made From Rust-Resistant Stainless Steel Hiware Solid Stainless Steel Spider Strainer $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it perfect for pulling fried foods out of hot oil, but this skimmer ladle also works great with pasta, quinoa, and more. It's made from rust-resistant stainless steel, plus the extra-long handles help keep your hands safely away from the stove's heat.

27. The Utensil That Helps You Break Up Hamburger Meat Good Cook High-Temp Hamburger Meat Chopper $5 | Amazon See on Amazon You can use it to break up hamburger meat in the pan, but you can also use this handy chopping utensil with ground turkey, stews, soups, and more. The five-blade design helps move around your ingredients so they cook evenly, plus it's heat-resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

28. A Sweatshirt That's As Comfortable As A Plush Blanket THE COMFY: Original Blanket Sweatshirt $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Because of it's extra-large size and soft sherpa material, "The Comfy" fits like a hoodie, but with the comfort of an oversized plush blanket. It's great for keeping warm during outdoor sporting events as well as lounging around the house, plus the large hood keeps you super-cozy.

29. The Screen That Prevents Hot Oil From Splattering Everywhere RSVP International Stainless Steel Splatter Screen $25 | Amazon See on Amazon No one likes getting hit with hot oil, so why not use this splatter screen to protect yourself? It's made from durable stainless steel that's resistant to rust, and it's large enough that it can fit over practically any pot, as well as most pans.

30. A Safety Handle You Can Easily Install In Your Shower Safe-er-Grip Bath & Shower Handle $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Because it's made with two super-strong suction cups at either end, this shower handle is a quick and easy install without any tools required. It easily sticks to any non-porous surfaces, plus over 1,800 Amazon reviewers found it worthy of receiving a five-star rating.

31. The Callus Remover Gel That Gets The Job Done In Minutes Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Gel $10 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're tired of calluses on your feet, or if you don't like using foot files, why not try using this callus remover gel? All you have to do is allow this gel to sit on your feet for up to 10 minutes, then watch as it scrubs away effortlessly with a pumice stone.

32. A Pair Of Socks That Help Chill Out Tired Feet NatraCure Cold Therapy Socks $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Are your feet hot and swollen after a long day? Then try wearing these cold therapy socks. They're great for helping to soothe away soreness and pain from ailments like plantar fasciitis, plus they can even help with sprains. You can even tighten them for a light compression effect.

33. The Foot Cream That Helps Heal Dry, Cracked Skin O'Keeffe's for Healthy Feet Foot Cream $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether your feet are always dry, or you've got painful, deep cracks you'd like to heal, this foot cream creates a protective layer on the top layer of your skin that helps boost its moisture level, as well as prevent it from drying out. Results are typically visible within just a few days.

34. The Foot File That Powers Through Stubborn Calluses Amope Pedi Perfect Electronic Foot File $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it great for getting rid of stubborn calluses, but this callus remover can also be used to exfoliate skin off of your feet. It uses two AA batteries so you don't have to worry about recharging it, and the roller head is replaceable so that you can use this file again and again.

35. A Mask That Exfoliates Away Skin From Your Feet Dermora Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) $17 | Amazon See on Amazon You could pay for an expensive treatment at the salon, or you could use these foot peel masks to get rid of dry skin while simultaneously hydrating cracked heels. It's made with lavender and papaya extract that delivers a nourishing dose of moisture to your feet, and it's even safe for all types of skin.

36. The Yoga Pants That Are Completely Squat-Proof IUGA High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is the four-way stretch material squat-proof when you're at the gym, but these yoga pants are also made with a high waist that looks flattering on any body type. There's also a hidden pocket where you can stash your phone, keys, money, and more, plus they also wick away moisture to keep you dry while you sweat. Available sizes: XS-XXL

37. A Deodorizer That Powers Through Tough Shoe Odors Foot Sense Natural Shoe Deodorizer Powder $14 | Amazon See on Amazon All you have to do is sprinkle it into your shoes, hockey skates, gloves, or any other odorous piece of athletic equipment, and this deodorizer will quickly get rid of any stubborn odors. You can also use it to prevent athlete's foot as well as jock itch, plus it's made from 100% natural zinc oxide.

38. The Foot Rasp Made From Surgical-Grade Stainless Steel Rikans Colossal Foot Rasp Foot File $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Tough calluses are no match for this foot file, as it's not only made from surgical-grade stainless steel, but it's also resistant to rust. The large file plate makes quick work of any spot on your feet, and it's designed to work on both wet as well as dry skin.

39. A Device That Massages Away Pain From Your Neck And Shoulders InvoSpa Shiatsu Back Shoulder & Neck Massager with Heat $50 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with eight massage roller balls that soothe away pain from your neck and shoulders, this electric massager is versatile enough that you can also use it on your waist, feet, thighs, calves, and more. There are three speeds to choose from depending on your preferences, and there's even a heating function for added comfort.

40. The Pen That Helps Get Rid Of Toenail Fungus Ariella Toenail And Nail Repair Pen (2-Pack) $18 | Amazon See on Amazon If your nails are discolored or damaged, try using this repairing pen to bring brittle, cracked nails back to life. The liquid applies easily using the built-in brush applicator, and it dries quickly so you can quickly continue on with your day.

41. A Travel Mug That's Vacuum-Insulated So Your Beverages Stay Warm Contigo AUTOSEAL Stainless Steel Travel Mug $20 | Amazon See on Amazon The next time you want to drink coffee while you're on the go, use this insulated travel mug so that it stays warm for up to five hours. It'll also keep cold drinks chilly for up to 12 hours, and the lid is leak- as well as spill-proof so you won't have to worry about accidental messes.

42. The Serum That Helps Your Eyelashes Grow Long And Thick Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash $30 | Amazon See on Amazon It only takes about 60 days for this eyelash serum to help your lashes grow thicker and fuller, and the formula is even non-irritating as well as hypoallergenic. You only need to apply it once before you go to bed in order to experience the full benefits, plus it's completely cruelty-free.

43. A Mouthwash That Won't Burn Your Mouth While You Swish TheraBreath Fresh Breath Oral Rinse (2-Pack) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Able to keep your breath fresh for up to 24 hours, this pack of mouthwash is unique in that it won't burn your mouth like competing brands. There are zero artificial flavors or colors in the formula, and it's also completely gluten-free.

44. The Hyaluronic Serum That Helps Combat Puffy Under-Eyes Cosmedica Skincare Hyaluronic Acid Serum $15 | Amazon See on Amazon All you have to do is add it to your favorite lotion, or even apply it directly to your face, and this hyaluronic acid serum will help get rid of puffy under-eyes. It's also great for fighting blemishes — plus it's vegan, oil-free, and safe for people with sensitive skin.

45. A Hair Mask Made With Hydrating Argan Oil Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner By Arvazallia $13 | Amazon See on Amazon If you struggle to tame the frizz in your hair, try using this hydrating argan oil mask so that your locks are left soft and silky after every shower. It's made with cosmetic-grade argan oil that's completely free from any sulfates or parabens, and it's also safe for all types of hair.

46. The Cast Iron Skillet That Arrives Seasoned And Ready To Cook Lodge Miniature Skillet $5 | Amazon See on Amazon Not all cast iron skillets arrive seasoned, whereas this one is not only pre-seasoned with vegetable oil, but its compact size is perfect for individual desserts or sides. You can also use it to make eggs and other breakfast foods, plus the hook at the end makes it easy to hang while in storage.

47. A Body Roller Made From High-Density Foam AmazonBasics High-Density Round Foam Roller $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Plenty of foam rollers start to collapse over time, whereas this one is made with high-density foam that helps it keep its shape under your body weight. It's light enough so that you can easily take it with you to the gym, and it's particularly great for soothing your muscles after a long day.

48. The Resistance Bands That Get Your Muscles Toned At Home Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only are they made from 100% natural latex, but these resistance bands come with five varying resistance levels depending on how much of a pump you're looking for. You can use them to tone your arms, legs, or even your core — plus, they're especially great for performing deep stretches.

49. A Yoga Mat That's Resistant To Accidental Rips And Tears BalanceFrom Anti-Tear Exercise Yoga Mat with Carrying Strap $16 | Amazon See on Amazon No one likes when their yoga mat begins to fall apart at the edges, whereas this one is made from tear-resistant material which makes it super-durable. It's moisture-resistant so that sweat won't cause it to deteriorate, and the included strap makes it easy to transport from home to the gym.

50. The Strap That Helps You Do Assisted Stretches By Yourself The Original Stretch Out Strap with Exercise Book by OPTP $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Some deep stretches require a partner, or you could just use this stretching strap and do it by yourself. It's made from tear-resistant nylon so you won't have to worry about accidentally snapping it, and it's a great way to get your muscles warmed up before you exercise.

51. A Fanny Pack That's Resistant To Water Damage Waterfly Water-Resistant Fanny Pack $15 | Amazon See on Amazon The next time you're caught in the rain, this fanny pack can help keep your valuables dry and safe from damage. It's designed to fit most adults (and even kids) since the strap is adjustable, and it's available in too many fun colors to list here.

52. The Organizer That Fits Neatly Over Your Cabinet Doors SimpleHouseware Over the Cabinet Door Organizer $14 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for an easy place to store cutting boards, plastic grocery bags, and more, try using this over-the-door organizer. This organizer fits over practically any cabinet door, and the hooks are padded with foam so that they won't scratch your cabinets.

53. A Shower Caddy With An Extra-Wide Shelf For Shampoo Bottles iDesign York Metal Wire Hanging Shower Caddy $20 | Amazon See on Amazon No one likes when their shampoo bottles won't fit in their shower caddy, which is why this one is designed with an extra-wide top shelf so that bottles of all shapes and sizes will fit. It's made with a rust-resistant bronze finish, plus the hooks on the bottom are great for hanging loofahs and scrubbers to dry.

54. The Makeup Organizer That Looks Great On Any Vanity Sodynee Jewelry and Cosmetic Storage $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only will the clear acrylic design look great on any vanity, but this makeup organizer can also be used to store jewelry, as well as art and office supplies. The removable mesh padding on the bottom keeps your items safe from scuffs, and the drawers slide out smoothly without any hassle.

55. An Organizer That Hangs Over Any Door To Save You Space SimpleHouseware Over The Door Hanging Shoe Organizer $8 | Amazon See on Amazon You can use it for shoes and shirts, or you can even use this over-the-door organizer to store kid's toys so that your floors stay clear. There are 24 pockets so that you most likely won't run out of storage space, and each pocket is clear so that you can easily see inside without having to unpack it.

56. The Broom And Tool Organizer That You Can Use Indoors And Outdoors Berry Ave Broom Holder and Garden Tool Organizer $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Designed to be completely weatherproof, you can hang this organizer outside to store gardening tools, or you can hang it inside as a convenient place to store brooms and mops. The rubber-gripped slots won't let your tools slide out, plus it comes with all the screws and anchors you'll need for installation.

57. A Set Of Bath Bombs Made With Shea And Coco Butter LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Unlike other bath bombs, these ones won't stain your tub, and they'll also produce fizzy, colored water for a spa-like experience. They're formulated with cocoa and shea butter to help moisturize your skin while you soak, plus they're a perfect go-to gift when you're not sure what to give someone.

58. The Hair Brush That Helps Detangle Stubborn Knots Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush (Set of 2) $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with ultra-soft bristles that glide through knots to help untangle them, these hairbrushes work great on all types of hair, regardless of whether it's wet or dry. They're also great for stimulating blood flow in your scalp, plus they even help minimize breakage and damage.

59. A Moisturizer Made With Natural Hemp Seed Oil Hempz Original, Natural Hemp Seed Oil Body Moisturizer $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Hemp seed oil is a natural way to help fight inflammation in your skin, and this herbal body moisturizer is chock-full of it. It has a light scent of flowers and bananas that isn't overpowering, plus the added ginseng is great for helping to reduce any redness.

60. The Peppermint Oil That Helps You Relax After A Long Day Sun Organics Peppermint Oil Aromatherapy Essential Oil $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Put a few drops of this peppermint oil into a diffuser to help yourself relax after a long day, or put a little bit on your wrists so you can smell it all day long. Each order comes with a pipette, plus one Amazon reviewer also said he uses it for "muscle aches and pain."

61. A Hair Remover That's Completely Painless Finishing Touch Painless Hair Remover $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of plucking away at stray facial hairs, use this hair remover to get the job done without any pain. It uses one AA battery that's included for added convenience, and it's great for getting rid of peach fuzz from your lip, chin, and cheeks.

62. The Water Flosser That Removes Up To 99.9% Of Plaque Waterpik Water Flosser $63 | Amazon See on Amazon You could keep using wasteful floss, or you could switch over to using this water flosser to get rid of plaque between your teeth. There are 10 pressure settings to choose depending on how sensitive your gums are, and it's able to provide up to 90 seconds of constant water flow.

63. An Essential Oil Diffuser With Eight Different Colors To Choose From VicTsing Essential Oil Diffuser $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does the LED bulb have a lifetime of up to 10,000 hours, but this essential oil diffuser also features eight different colors to choose from when you're setting the mood in your home. The automatic shut-off prevents overheating when the reservoir runs dry, and it runs at an ultra-silent level.

64. The Tumbler Made From Rust-Resistant Stainless Steel bubba Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of letting your drinks grow warm after a few hours, use this stainless steel, vacuum-insulated tumbler to keep your beverages chilly for up to 12 hours without any sweating. It's designed to fit most cup holders, and the silicone base prevents it from sliding across your surfaces.

65. A Pack Of Motion Sensor Lights That Light Up Dark Closets And Hallways URPOWER Motion Sensor Light (10 Bulbs) $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Put them in your closet, garage, or even put these motion sensor lights in your hallways so that it's easy to see where you're going. There are zero tools required for installation since the magnetic strip lets you stick them almost anywhere, plus the 10 LED bulbs in each light will never need to be changed out.

66. The Wireless Mouse That's Ergonomically-Designed To Produce Less Strain Anker Vertical Ergonomic Optical Mouse $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of laying your wrist flat, this ergonomically-designed mouse lets you keep your wrist in its natural vertical position, which in turn causes less strain. The power save mode helps preserve the battery when you're not using it, and it runs using two AAA batteries.

67. A Pair Of Smart Plugs That Are Compatible With Alexa Etekcity Smart Plug $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Compatible with Alexa as well as Google Home, these smart plugs let you turn your devices on and off using only your voice. You can also set schedules so that your lights are on when you come home, and the downloadable app lets you keep track of how much electricity you've been using so that you can cut back on your utility bills.