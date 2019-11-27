69 Highest-Rated Gifts On Amazon With 2-Day Shipping

While I sometimes hate to admit it, I am a serial procrastinator. This especially pertains to completing simpler tasks, like shopping and running errands. But when it comes down to the wire, I know how to hit the pavement and make things happen — and the highly rated gifts on Amazon make it even easier.

Trust and believe me: I am no stranger to last-minute shopping for my loved ones. However, the Amazon has made it exponentially easier to buy popular products from the comfort of my home (and get them in the mail fast). Yup, I am talking about the beauty of the company's two-day shipping feature. You can literally purchase thousands of products and have them at your doorstep before you know it.

Naturally, having access to that many items can be overwhelming — no matter how convenient it is. So how do you decipher what's worth your hard-earned dollars? Allow me to guide you, my friends. I've compiled a list of some of the highest-rated items that Amazon has to offer with two-day shipping. This list has a little something for everyone in your life — whether it's a set of delicious spices for your mom or quality makeup brushes for your niece.

1. The Fitness-Tracking Watch That's Also Waterproof Willful Fitness Tracker $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This fitness band can help you keep track of the steps you’ve taken while monitoring your heart rate, sleep quality, and more. The watch has a silent vibration feature which allows it to wake you without disturbing others — and its waterproof capabilities make it perfect for swimming and other aquatic activities. You can also receive phone calls and text messages while being away from your phone.

2. A Reverse-Fold Umbrella That Won't Get You Wet Repel Reverse Folding Umbrella $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Never get caught in torrential downpours unprepared with this extra-strong umbrella. Its "reverse-fold" design makes it windproof and allows you to enter and exit buildings and cars without getting wet. The umbrella also has an inverted frame that prevents leaks once it's already collapsed. It's constructed with eight layered ribs that reinforce its strength during inclement weather — and the top canopy is coated with teflon that allows it dry quickly after a few shakes.

3. The Trio Of Serums That Work Wonders On Skin Valjean Labs Facial Serum $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Get a handle on your beauty routine with this trio of facial serums. Each serum is packed with ingredients that work to hydrate and rejuvenate your skin. The "Hydrate" bottle contains hyaluronic acid (a beauty favorite) and a boost of vitamin B5. "Glow" aims to reverse the damaging effects of everyday pollutants, leaving your visage with a luminous appearance. And finally, "Firm" is the perfect finishing touch because it provides antioxidants.

4. The Essential Oil Diffuser That Doubles As An LED Light ASAKUKI Premium, Essential Oil Diffuser $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Aromatherapy is a great way to uplift any space. This essential oil diffuser creates a calming ambiance with its seven LED light options and multiple mist-diffusing modes. It's designed with an automatic shut-off function that prevents the item from overheating, and it also works as a humidifier to improve the air quality in the room.

5. A Gap Filler That Prevents Things From Falling Underneath Your Car Seats Drop Stop - The Original Patented Car Seat Gap Filler $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Are you tired of having your keys, chapstick, and other small items fall in between the spaces in your car? You can prevent that mishap with this best-selling gap filler. It can be attached to your car seat belt buckle to create a barrier that catches things before they fall. Upon purchase, you'll receive two neoprene gap fillers, a slide-free pad, and an LED credit card light.

6. This Simple Tool That Will Sharpen Your Kitchen Knives PriorityChef Knife Sharpener $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of cooking with dull knives, you can keep your kitchen tools in shape with this simple knife sharpener. Loved by chefs, the sharpener has an ergonomic design and a two-stage sharpening system. Its base is complete with a cushion that prevents the product from slipping while in use. For best results, place the dull blade into the slot — and then, it'll be good as new within a few seconds.

7. The Belt-And-Tie Organizer That You've Been Waiting For Rubbermaid Configurations 30-Hook Tie and Belt Organizer $29 | Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to finding a spot in your closet for ties and belts, it can be tough. Rubbermaid has solved that problem with this 30-hook organizer. The item is designed with a sleek titanium finish, and it has a smooth pull-out feature that lets you access your accessories as they dangle on tiny hooks. It can store up to 30 belts, scarves, and ties.

8. This Adjustable Pillow That's Filled With Shredded Memory Foam Snuggle-Pedic Ultra-Luxury Bamboo Shredded Memory Foam Pillow $60 | Amazon See On Amazon This bamboo memory foam pillow is designed to never go flat. It's engineered with shredded memory foam that can be adjusted to the perfect level of thickness to suit your comfort and needs. The pillow is also made with a breathable cover, so you won't have to worry about succumbing to night sweats. You can even rest easy know that it's hypoallergenic and dust mite-resistant.

9. The Gourmet Salt Sampler That's Perfect For Your Foodie Friends Caravel Gourmet The French Sea Salt Sampler $19 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have friends and family who are obsessed with all things food, then they'll love this salt sampler. It features small containers of six different sea salts that are straight from France, including Fleur de Sel, French Grey, French Citrus Fennel, and more. The package even comes with a tiny bamboo spoon.

10. This Upgraded Amazon Echo Dot With Tons Of Perks Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) $35 | Amazon See On Amazon It's hard to resist this sleekly-designed 3rd Generation Amazon Echo Dot. With over 73,000 rave reviews, the smart speaker can be activated at the sound of your voice to play music, podcasts, and more. This updated version boasts a better speaker, and it lets you utilize other smart devices in your home that it's compatible with.

11. The Portable Steamer That You'll Want To Bring Everywhere MagicPro Portable, Garments $34 | Amazon See On Amazon Don't let a fancy night out be ruined by wrinkles in your garments. This portable steamer allows you to straighten out your crushed clothes — even while you're traveling. It heats up in 25 seconds and gets rid of creases found on all fabrics including silk, linen, and velvet. The steamer also works on drapes, curtains, tablecloths and toys. Engineered with an electronic pump system, it won't leak or spit out water while in use.

12. These Colorful Organic Bath Bombs Made With Essential Oils Inteye Organic & Natural Bath Bombs (24-Pack) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Take up your bath a notch with a set of of organic bath bombs. The colorful globes are filled with essential oils from roses, mint, lavender, and lemon. When placed in the tub, they give off an incredible bubbling-and-floating effect. The bath bombs are made entirely out of natural ingredients that range from shea butter to coconut butter to deeply nourish dry skin.

13. The Bluetooth Speaker That Can Play For 12 Hours DOSS SoundBox Touch Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Play your favorite tunes for hours on this portable Bluetooth speaker. It has easy-to-use touch buttons at the top of the device that allow you to switch through tracks without a fuss. The rechargeable battery can go on for 12 hours of continuous play, and it can be powered back up within three to four hours. It's compatible with all Bluetooth devices and has a full-bodied stereo sound.

14. A Set Of Delicious Spices For The Chef In Your Family FreshJax Handcrafted Spices (Set of 5) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon No meal is complete without the proper seasonings. Be sure to spice up your eats with this grilling spice set. It has a total of five spices that include peppered habanero, fresh bay, citrus pepper, and more. Whether you're having a BBQ, a potluck, or a picnic, this set will help you impress your guests with your culinary skills.

15. This Extra-Large Heating Pad That Relieves Aches And Pains Sunbeam Heating Pad for Pain Relief $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This electronic heating pad works to soothe the aches and pains found deep within your muscles. In fact, it's large enough to place over various areas, like your spine and legs. The pad comes with a digital LED controller that enables you to switch between heat settings — and it also has a two-hour automatic shut-off function for safety and energy preservation.

16. An Exfoliator That's Made With Manuka Honey, Aloe Vera, And More Era Organics Microdermabrasion Facial Scrub & Body Exfoliator $24 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a new skincare product, consider adding this facial scrub and body exfoliator to your collection. The natural scrub can help remove blackheads and minimize the appearance of your pores. Formulated with organic aloe vera, manuka honey, walnut, and more, it's 100% paraben-free and non-toxic. It's also a great option for those with sensitive skin.

17. The Electric Can Opener That's Really Easy To Use Hamilton Beach Automatic Can Opener $21 | Amazon See On Amazon The Hamilton Beach can opener will make the perfect addition to any kitchen. The electric device eliminates rugged edges by slicing below the rim (and along the side), resulting in a smooth removal. It works on both flat-top and pop-top goods, and customers have given it an impressive 4.6-star review.

18. These Vintage Sunglasses That Block Harmful Rays SOJOS Fashion Round Sunglasses $14 | Amazon See On Amazon These rounded sunglasses have a vintage design, and they're available in six different colors. They're also non-polarized and have polycarbonate, anti-glare lenses. The sunglasses can even block out 100% of harmful UVA and UVB radiation while reflecting the glare from the sunlight.

19. The Slim Leather Wallet That Minimalists Will Adore SERMAN BRANDS Blocking Wallet Slim Bifold $30 | Amazon See On Amazon A great way to fight clutter is to opt for something like this slim wallet. Made with genuine leather, it comes in several hues to best suit your style. Each wallet is crafted with RFID-blocking technology to help protect your personal information. It has four exterior pockets that allow you to draw your go-to cards quickly, along with a money clip at the interior to secure your cash.

20. A Set Of Packing Cubes To Organize Your Suitcase AmazonBasics Packing Travel Organizer Cubes Set (4 Pieces) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of aimlessly throwing all of your items into your suitcase, you can separate them into these travel organizer cubes. They're made out of soft mesh that isn't harsh on delicate fabrics, which also lets them breathe while being transported. While they come in varying sizes, each cube includes a webbed handle that allows them to be carried easily on their own.

21. This Water-Resistant Flashlight That's Extra-Bright GearLight LED Tactical Flashlight S1000 (2-Pack) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon When you're out in nature, you want to be sure you have durable equipment that you can rely on. This LED flashlight proves its reliability with its water-resistant capabilities and bright lights. It can focus on objects on objects up to 1,000 feet away, and it's 10 times brighter than standard incandescent lights.

22. The Oil Diffuser That's Compatible With Alexa And Google Home Birgus Smart Wifi Essential Oil Aromatherapy Diffuser $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This smart essential oil diffuser takes aromatherapy to the next level, allowing you to enable it with Alexa and Google Home. The diffuser has a wide range of colors for you to choose from, and it can emit light or heavy mists in any room of your home. Its water capacity allows it to operate for up to eight hours, and it'll automatically shut off when the water level gets too low.

23. A Heavy-Duty Spiralizer That Does More Than Slice Your Veggies Spiralizer Vegetable Slicer $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This heavy-duty spiralizer goes a step above the rest with its seven interchangeable blades. It includes an additional caddy for storing them, along with a user manual. You can use the kitchen tool to create vegetable noodles — but it also lets you make garnishes for dishes and turn food into thinly-sliced chips.

24. This Stainless Steel Toaster That Has Six Browning Settings Cusibox Toaster $50 | Amazon See On Amazon This stainless steel toaster caters to your preferences with its six browning settings. It includes four thick slots, which are ideal for different bread types. Cleaning up is as simple as removing the two bottom trays and wrapping the cord in its storage base before putting it away. The toaster comes in light blue, cream, and black.

25. An Electric Eyelash Curler That Heats Up Acavado Heated Eyelash Curler $21 | Amazon See On Amazon This electric eyelash curler can heat up in seven seconds, and it has two heat settings for you to choose from. With its generously-spaced grooves, you'll be able to curl your lashes with one or two swoops. It can also be charged via USB, so don't worry about any cords.

26. This Sleek Electric Toothbrush With Wireless Charging AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $31 | Amazon See On Amazon This electric toothbrush comes with eight brush heads that each last for four months, which means you'll be covered for a while. The toothbrush itself is engineered to produce over 40,000 vibrations per minute that can be alternated on four different modes — and it's powered with a rechargeable battery.

27. The Natural Dead Sea Mud Mask That's Packed With Nourishment New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask $15 | Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to body products, I love gifting items that are as toxic-free as possible. New York Biology's Dead Sea Mud Mask gets it right with its natural formula. Packed with aloe vera, chamomile extract, vitamin A, sunflower oil, jojoba oil, Dead Sea mud, and more, the beauty treatment works hard to clear clogged pores, remove excess oils, and leave the skin refreshed.

28. A Weighted Blanket That's Filled With Heavy Glass Beads YnM Weighted Blanket $45 | Amazon See On Amazon Having some trouble sleeping at night? This weighted blanket might be just the thing you're looking for. The weight it provides gives you a snug touch, making you feel like you're being held as you fall asleep. The blanket is filled with hypoallergenic, toxic-free glass beads — and it has eight loops that keep the weighted portion securely in place.

29. This Stainless Steel Scraper That Doubles As A Chopper OXO Good Grips Multi-purpose Stainless Steel Scraper & Chopper $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This versatile scraper is made with rust-resistant stainless steel, complete with quarter-inch markings for measuring. Its soft handle allows you to get a firm grip as you keep your hands safely away from the prepared food. It's also the ideal tool to cut dough, section pie and pizza crusts, and dice up your favorite vegetables.

30. A Bamboo Cheese Board With A Slide-Out Utensil Drawer Bambusi Organic Cheese Board and Knife Set $55 | Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't get much better than this cheese board. The bamboo platter is handmade, and it includes a hidden draw with four serving utensils. Its non-porous surface allows it to be used again and again — without being stained or absorbing any fall-out from food. The cutting knives are crafted out of high-quality stainless steel, and they slice through cheeses smoothly and easily.

31. This Hilarious Voting Game That Reveals The Truth About Each Player Player Ten The Voting Game $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Gather your friends and family for a thrilling game night with The Voting Game by Player Ten. It comes with 160 question cards that inquire questions like, "Who is friends with someone they would rather be dating?" And then, players vote. It's meant for people who are at least 17 years old — and it takes about 90 minutes to play. "Just played this last night and it was awesome," one reviewer wrote.

32. A Chiller That Gives You Iced Coffee In 1 Minute HyperChiller HC2 Patented Coffee/Beverage Cooler $29 | Amazon See On Amazon I know quite a few people who drink iced coffee even when the temperatures dip below freezing — and those are the people I have in mind for this coffee cooler. For those mornings when you're in a rush, it gives you an iced beverage in 60 seconds flat. The chiller uses its frozen interior to chill your brew — and because it doesn't utilize gels or other chemicals, it's safe to throw into your dishwasher.

33. These Moisturizing Socks That Have Slots For Your Toes NatraCure 5-Toe Gel Moisturizing Socks $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Soften dry, callused feet with a pair of these gel moisturizing socks. They aid your feet, toes, and cuticles on their journey back to health with a mix of botanical oils and vitamins. In other words, they're the at-home spa treatment that you can enjoy while relaxing in bed or on the couch. The hypoallergenic socks can also be washed whenever a cleaning is needed. Available in sizes: S - L

34. The Game-Changing Magnetic Eyelash Kit That Doesn't Require Glue Aliceva Magnetic Eyelashes $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Do you have a hard time applying fake lashes? If so, these magnetic eyelashes will make things a whole lot easier by getting rid of the need for sticky glue. They're made with high-quality synthetic fibers that have magnetic strips attached, which means you can keep using them. The lashes are lightweight, and they won't leave your lids feeling heavy as you flaunt your eyes. They seamlessly combine with your own lashes for an overall natural appearance.

35. A Therapeutic Lotion That's Made With Macadamia Oil And More Adamia Therapeutic Repair Lotion $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Give your body the renewal it needs with a bottle of this therapeutic repair lotion. Formulated with a non-greasy blend of macadamia oil and more, it provides rich and soothing moisture to distressed skin. The lotion has been tested by dermatologists — and it's also paraben-free, petroleum-free, and vegan-friendly.

36. The Sassy Calendar You Need To Organize Your Life You Are a Badass Planning Calendar $19 | Amazon See On Amazon There is no time like the present to get your life in order. Allow this planner to assist you on your road to organization. It includes some of the sassiest quotes found in the best-selling book, You Are A Badass — and it'll keep you in check with a slew of organizational features. The planner also comes with two pages of inspirational stickers.

37. A Burrito Blanket That's Sure To Make You Hungry CASOFU Burritos Blanket $25 | Amazon See On Amazon I kid you not: This burrito blanket it looks like a real charred tortilla. It's made out of high-quality flannel fabric, and it uses eco-friendly dyes. The blanket is easily the best novelty gift for anyone who love tacos and burritos. Not only will it remind them of their favorite food, it'll keep them nice and toasty on those chilly evenings.

38. This Lotion Applicator That Helps Moisturize Your Back Aquasentials Easy Lotion Applicator $5 | Amazon See On Amazon It's hard to moisturize when it comes to lathering your back with lotion. Thankfully, this applicator serves as an extra-long arm that can help you apply it. The PVA sponge is also great for bath gels, and it even includes a clear protective cover. It even has over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

39. The Cozy Bath Pillow With Strong Suction Epica Luxury Bath Pillow $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Your warm bubble bath will be complete with this luxury bath pillow. Constructed out of double-thick foam, it gives your your head and neck proper support when you're submerged in suds. On the back, you'll find several strong suction cups that ensure the pillow stays put. It works well with tubs and jacuzzis of all sizes.

40. These Headphones Are Great For Workouts And Sleeping Lavince Bluetooth Sleep Headphones $20 | Amazon See On Amazon What good are headphones if they can't be worn during all activities? These comfortable headphones were designed to be used during rigorous workouts or nap time. They're made into a snug headband that's complete with a microphone. The headphones are Bluetooth-enabled and work with most devices — and their rechargeable battery offers up to 12 hours of continuous use.

41. The Oil-Blotting Tissues That'll Keep Your Face Fresh PleasingCare Natural Green Tea Oil Absorbing Tissues $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Soak up excess oil without the need for powder with these these absorbing tissues. They help to control shine while soothing and refreshing your complexion. The dispenser allows you to easily draw one at a time, preventing any waste as you wipe down on-the-go. They're made out of linen fibers and organic green tea, and you can use them with or without makeup.

42. This Argan Oil Hair Mask That's Extra-Hydrating Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Give your hair a little TLC and treat it to this deep conditioner, which is completely sulfate-and paraben-free. It's also made with argan oil and nourishing essential vitamins — so it'll leave your strands silkier, shinier, and stronger with continued use. It also works hard to repair and restore hair that has been damaged.

43. A Silicone Food-Molder To Help Shape Your Snacks Aozita Silicone Egg Bites Molds $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Whenever you're in the mood to add extra flair to your meal, use this molder. Made out of food-grade silicone, it's durable enough to withstand temperatures up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. It can be used to create all kinds of frozen treats, or it can be used to mold eggs and other foods into fun shapes. The molder has a total of eight slots, and it includes a cover to keep food from spilling over.

44. These Delicious Pastilles That Can Help Relieve Stress Bach Rescue Pastilles $7 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're ever feeling overwhelmed and need some instant stress relief, these alcohol-free rescue pastilles will help to do just that. Made with flower essences and an orange-and-elderflower flavor, these natural bites will help to instantly quiet your overworked mind and body. Be sure to pay attention to the expiration date, and consult your doctor before consuming them.

45. This Egg Peeler That's Basically Magic The Negg Boiled Egg Peeler $15 | Amazon See On Amazon I'll shamelessly say this boiled egg peeler would make a great gift for people like me. You know, those of us who love boiled eggs (but hate peeling them). Simply add water and your boiled egg to the container — and then snap the top shut. You then want to shake the egg hard enough for it to tap the top and bottom caps. The shell will begin to soften after four to 12 shakes.

46. A Silicone Ice Maker That Creates Jumbo Cubes The Classic Kitchen Chillz Ice Ball Maker Mold $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of packing your wine glass with one too many ice cubes, use one jumbo ball of ice by way of this kitchen mold. Made with BPA-free and non-toxic silicone, the maker can produce up to four large chilled molds at once. It won't crack or break while dislodging its contents, and it's easy to fill. The mold is also perfectly safe to use in the dishwasher.

47. These Shower Puffs That Are Infused With Bamboo Charcoal WhaleLife Shower Puff (4-Pack) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Do your body all of the favors by lathering up with one of these shower puffs. This pack of four comes infused with bamboo charcoal that works to exfoliate and cleanse sensitive skin. Each puff is made out of soft-and-fluffy material that is easy on the skin — and they lather up quickly.

48. An Automatic Soap Dispenser To Upgrade Your Bathroom Secura Touchless Automatic Soap Dispenser $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Why spread germs while washing your hands when you can use an automatic soap dispenser? This water-resistant device is battery-operated, and it can store up to 17 ounces of liquid soap. It has an adjustable dispenser that allows you to control the volume of liquid it emits, and its infrared sensors allows it to detect your hands from up to 2.75 inches away.

49. This Soothing Lamp That Looks Exactly Like The Moon Mydethun Moon Lamp $30 | Amazon See On Amazon I was immediately sold on this moon lamp, but became even more intrigued when I realized it's the product of a 3-D printer. Made entirely out of eco-friendly materials, the lamp can switch between white and yellow light with varying levels of brightness. It also has a rechargeable battery that can give you anywhere from eight to 10 hours of power at once.

50. The Cellphone Lens Kit That Helps You Take Quality Photos Mocalaca 11 in 1 Cell Phone Camera Lens Kit $20 | Amazon See On Amazon There's no need for several expensive cameras with these phone lenses. The 11 included lenses allow you to take high-quality images on your handheld device by simply clipping them onto your phone's original lens. They're compatible with iOS and Android phones and can be attached using the included kit.

51. This Blackhead-Removing Kit That's Made With Stainless Steel Ellesye Blackhead Remover $7 | Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't hurt to have a few additional tricks up your sleeve when combatting unwanted acne — and this blackhead-removing kit will take your skincare regiment to the next level. It includes six stainless steel tools in different sizes and angles that can be positioned to extract blackheads. The blackhead tweezers can also be used to scrape away whiteheads, as the curved tip is designed not to cause damage to the skin.

52. The Peeling Mask For Your Feet Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This popular foot peel mask provides real results after one to two weeks of use. It's made with a mixture of botanical extracts and aloe vera that work to penetrate deep into skin to help restore moisture and softness. It peels away dried cells that leave a cracked appearance in your heels.

53. These Silicone Brushes For Facial Cleansing INNERNEED Super Soft Silicone Face Cleanser and Massager (4-Pack) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon There's no better feeling than a freshly-washed face after a long day — but when soap and water aren't enough, you can turn to these silicone brushes. They're designed to gently exfoliate your skin and open up your pores while promoting good blood circulation. Plus, the food-grade silicone shouldn't irritate dry and sensitive skin.

54. This Wooden Foot Massager With 10 Turning Rollers TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This dual foot massage roller is designed with 10 rollers that move independently to soothe feet that've been afflicted with plantar fasciitis, heel spurs, and more. Weighing under 2 pounds, the wooden device is light and easy to travel with for relief on-the-go.

55. This Colorful Backlight Kit For More Ambiance In Your Home Vansky TV Backlight Kit $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Sure, this TV backlight kit will immediately elevate any room you use it in — but it has functional purposes, too. You can use the lights to illuminate hardware in the dark (like various plug-ins) — and it also offers a soft glow behind the monitor that reduces eyestrain while watching, per the brand. Choose between any of the 16 color selections.

56. A Much-Needed Organizer For Your Backpack ZTUJO Felt Backpack Organizer Insert $22 | Amazon See On Amazon With this felt backpack organizer, you won't ever have to be left digging through your bag endlessly while searching for your items. It comes with four side pockets, a zippered compartment, two main pockets, a pen bag, and more. The organizer is soft and even includes a slot to store your tablet.

57. This Himalayan Salt Lamp That Has A Dimmer Switch Levoit Elora Salt Lamp $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Allow this Himalayan salt lamp to set the mood in your room as you turn in for the night. Hand-carved in Pakistan, the lamp gives off a warm amber glow that encourages peace and relaxation. You can control the brightness with the touch dimmer switch to get just the right level of glow.

58. A Motion-Sensing Night Light That Plugs Into Your Outlet GE Enbrighten LED Night Light $8 | Amazon See On Amazon This night light will automatically turn on if motion is detected within 25 feet, and it'll shut off after 90 seconds of zero activity. Simply plug it into any standard indoor outlet, and it'll emit a soft light. You can use the light anywhere in your home, from the kitchen to the bathroom (or even your staircase).

59. These Basket-Weave Kitchen Towels With Striped Designs COTTON CRAFT Basket Weave Kitchen Towels (4-Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon When it comes time to clean up, you need these trusty basket-weave kitchen towels. They're made with cotton and include tiny loops that make them easy to hang once they're no longer in use. When they're dirty, throw them in the machine for a quick cleaning.

60. A Sleek Vanity Organizer For Your Hot Hair Tools mDesign Metal Bathroom Vanity Countertop $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Store your favorite hair tools in this countertop organizer. Each slot is oversized, giving you enough room to place bigger items in them. Its steel construction is especially important, because it allows you to place items on the rack while they're still hot. Overall, it's a great way to declutter countertops.

61. This Pillowcase That's Made Entirely Out Of Silk Ravmix Both Sides Pure Natural Silk Pillowcase $24 | Amazon See On Amazon It hardly gets better than this pillowcase. Made out of 100% silk that contains 18 amino acids, it's designed to help your skin maintain its moisture. The pillowcase is also hypoallergenic — and it's resistant to dust mites, fungus and, mold. It also creates less friction on your head than cotton, which is good news for your hair.

62. A Dead Sea Peeling Gel That Refreshes Your Complexion Vivo Per Lei Facial Peeling Gel $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This Dead Sea peeling gel mask is formulated to gently exfoliate, and it works well on sensitive, oily, and dry skin types. It works deep to cleanse pores and rid them of any impurities, all while adding nourishment. The best part is that it doesn't include any harsh chemicals that you usually find in facial peels.

63. This Magnified Makeup Mirror That's Lined With An LED Light Anjou Makeup Mirror $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Proper lighting is key when it comes time to apply makeup. With this makeup mirror, you'll get a close-up look at your face. It provides strong magnification that gives you a better look at your eyes, chin, and more. The double-sided mirror has 360-degree rotation, and it's lined with an LED light.

64. A Set Of Professional Makeup Brushes For Your Cosmetics SHANY Cosmetics Artisan's Easel Cosmetics Brush Collection (18 Pieces) $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Score quality and quantity with this set of makeup brushes. Made with professional-grade bristles (a blend of synthetic and natural), they'll help you pick up just the right amount of product with each use. The pack also includes a water-resistant storage pouch that also doubles as a stand.

65. This Refreshing Facial Spray Duo Made With Herbs And Rosewater Mario Badescu Facial Spray $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This facial spray set is an effortless way to give your face a midday boost. Packed with herbs, rosewater, green tea, aloe, and cucumber, each spray does its part to rehydrate dry skin. You can even use them to set your makeup, as it leaves you with a dewy glow.

66. A Spray That Protects Your Hair From Heat Damage Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're constantly using styling tools, then you know that heat can leave your hair weak and damaged — but not with this platinum blow-dry spray. Not only does it cut down on the drying time by a whopping 50%, but it also protects your strands from breakage while leaving your strands smoother and softer.

67. These Toeless Socks That Are Lined With Hydrating Gel ZenToes Moisturizing Heel Socks (2 Pairs) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Deeply moisturize and restore your cracked heels with a pair of these socks. The toeless foot accessories are designed with gel that can help hydrate your feet. While they work great on their own, you can achieve optimal softness by pairing the socks with your favorite lotion or cream.

68. This Heated Travel Blanket That's Large Enough For Two Car Cozy 2 Heated Travel Blanket $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Who said road trips had to be stuffy and uncomfortable? Kick back in the car in style with a Car Cozy heated blanket. This plaid beauty is large enough for two people, and it comes with an automatic shut-off function. It's made with high-quality fleece, and will certainly keep you toasty even when it's not plugged in.