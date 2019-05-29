On Tuesday, Planned Parenthood said that Missouri's last abortion clinic may shut down if the state doesn't renew its license. Naturally, many abortion rights activists are alarmed about accessible reproductive health care in the midwestern state. No matter where you live, there are several Missouri abortion rights organizations to support if you want to help people there.

The news comes less than a week after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed the state's eight-week abortion ban into law. Of the potentially defunct abortion clinic, Planned Parenthood CEO Leana Wen said in an official statement, "This is a real public health crisis. This week, Missouri would be the first state in the country to go dark — without a health center that provides safe, legal abortion care."

"More than a million women of reproductive age in Missouri will no longer have access to a health center in the state they live in that provides abortion care," Wen added.

The news from Missouri is particularly critical given that if the clinic loses its license, Missouri could become the first state to provide no abortion access since the Roe v. Wade decision took place in 1973, according to CBS News. The landmark Supreme Court decision declared that abortion was a constitutional right for all women in America.

To keep abortion accessible, Planned Parenthood announced on Tuesday it would seek a restraining order to try to stop the clinic in St. Louis from closing. If you want to show where you stand on abortion access and reproductive rights, you can support some chapters and organizations specific to Missouri shared below.

Planned Parenthood Of The St. Louis & Southwest Missouri Region Spencer Platt/Getty Images News/Getty Images According to Planned Parenthood's official website, its Missouri chapter has been providing resources to locals on reproductive health care for the past 85 years. Be it information about health insurance coverage for abortion, birth control affordability, volunteering or donating, Planned Parenthood's Missouri chapter shares a detailed array of information for those interested in helping.

NARAL Pro-Choice Missouri Jack Taylor/Getty Images News/Getty Images The National Abortion and Reproductive Rights Action League's local Missouri chapter focuses on abortion issues central to the state. From working with local activists on expanding reproductive health care autonomy to encouraging lawmakers in supporting safe and legal abortion procedures, NARAL Pro-Choice Missouri provides residents a chance to show their support in many ways. If you're able, you can donate here.

Women's Voices Raised For Social Justice Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images Women's Voices Raised For Social Justice is a nonpartisan organization working on a wide range of issues, including access to abortion health care. It's based in University City, Missouri, and holds events and donation campaigns on reproductive health care, and encourages locals in the state to volunteer in its programs.

Reproaction Reproaction is another organization involved in promoting educational resources and fundraisers for abortion health care, among other things. The organization has campaigns specific to reproductive health care issues in Missouri and encourages people to get involved through volunteering and donations.

Gateway Women's Access Fund Although it doesn't provide counseling, Gateway Women's Access Fund provides financial assistance for covering abortion care costs in Missouri. The organization's mission statement is straightforward: "Our vision is a Missouri where the only factor in a person’s choice to have an abortion is whether or not they want one." If you're interested, you can read their resource page to learn more.

American Civil Liberties Union Of Missouri You can also show your support for abortion access by getting involved with the American Civil Liberties Union's Missouri chapter. The nonprofit organization announced on May 28 that it would file a referendum petition against the state's eight-week abortion ban. By doing so, Missouri voters would have a direct say in the matter.

National Organization For Women's Missouri Chapter You can also show your support for Missouri's access to legal and safe abortion care by joining the National Organization for Women's Missouri chapter. The local chapter offers more information about its campaigning, fundraising, and volunteer efforts on Facebook.