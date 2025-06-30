Your card for the week is The Empress. It represents beauty, sensuality, care, creativity, and abundance. If you had a serious case of go-getter energy last week that had you running around and sweating, then this may be your sign to slow way down in the days ahead. Let yourself take a deep breath, reconnect, and relax.

To switch gears, why not see how it feels to start the morning without your phone? Even just 20 minutes away can be surprisingly refreshing. Without texts rolling in and TikTok yapping in the background, you can properly savor your coffee and breakfast. The peace and quiet will let you actually hear your own thoughts.

From there, try moving through the week at leisurely pace (at least, as much as possible). Take your time, follow a whim, and do what feels right. The Empress isn’t here for rigid rules, stress, or overwhelm. Instead, she’s all about appreciating the little things and letting life unfold naturally. Buy yourself flowers.

This major arcana card reminds you to take good care of yourself, but it’s also about reaching out to others. If it’s been a minute since you messaged your friend group, take it upon yourself to say hi. You’ll likely notice that you feel closer and more connected to others. The same is true for romantic relationships. Give yours a little extra attention.

Since The Empress also represents nature, this is your not-so-subtle sign to go outside. It’s so easy to spend the entire day indoors, and it isn’t until you have “sunflower time” or take the scenic route through the park that you realize what you’re missing. To recharge, go for a stroll, sit under a tree, or have a princess moment and feed the birds.

This card hints at all things beauty, too, which means yes — you should 100% get bangs. If you’ve been eyeing a new style for summer or contemplating a major chop (à la Sofia Richie Grainge), this could be the week to do it. Imagine how fun it’ll be to show up to a picnic this weekend with a fresh look.

In a tarot reading, the appearance of The Empress can also suggest it’s a good time to start a creative project. It’s possible you’ve been itching to take a pottery class, start a junk journal, or peruse a craft store. Again, follow that desire. Even if you ditch your hobby in a week, it’s still meaningful to dabble in something new.

