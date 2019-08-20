Ah, Anthropologie — the store known for having a little bit of everything. Step inside its doors and you'll find an assortment of jewelry, clothing, furniture, intimates, beauty products, décor, and gifts for every occasion. If you're looking to jazz your home up this autumn, here are seven new fall home decor items that just hit Anthropologie, all of which are so cozy you're going to want to snap them up, fast.

What is it about autumn that has all of us so obsessed? Is it the pumpkin-flavored treats? Perhaps. Is it the sound of a dried leaf crunching under your Ugg boot? Possibly. Is it the fact that you can wear sweatshirts with no bra on underneath and the people around you are none the wiser?

That's it. That's what it is.

Fall is so amazing that some of us, people who shall remain anonymous (me), "accidentally" leave their fall decorations up year round. We don't play by the rules! If you've been bitten by the autumn bug and want your home to be extra cozy this season, Anthropologie has you covered — and luckily, the finds in this list are all $30 or less, so you won't even have to break the bank to do it.

1. Quill & Fox Pumpkin Cookie Set Quill & Fox Pumpkin Cookie Set $12 | Anthropologie Make delicious pumpkin treats using the Quill & Fox Pumpkin Cookie Set. The set includes one spatula and one cookie cutter, and both are equally adorable. The spatula head is made of silicone with a wooden handle, and it's dishwasher-friendly for easy cleanup. Music to my ears. You're going to eat all the pumpkin-shaped cookies this year, and you're going to love every minute of it.

2. Heirloom Pumpkin Cocotte Heirloom Pumpkin Cocotte $14 | Anthropologie Even if you're not entirely sure what a cocotte is, you probably need this anyway. Bake and serve your favorite recipes in this Heirloom Pumpkin Cocotte that's shaped like a gourd. This beautiful piece of glazed stoneware is oven-safe up to 450 degrees, so you literally can't set it on fire. Great news. We all remember what happened last year...

3. Homebody Mug Homebody Mug $14 | Anthropologie The Homebody Mug will make your cold mornings cozy and delightful while you drink your favorite pumpkin-spiced beverage. Make sure you're wearing a floppy hat and an infinity scarf while you do so, or it doesn't really count. Sorry.

4. Gourd Dish Towel Quill & Fox Hello Gourd-Geous Dish Towel $20 | Anthropologie Designed by Quill & Fox for Anthropologie, this cotton dish towel is adorned with various gourds. Who doesn't love a nice gourd? Even when you're dripping sweat while drying dishes, you can celebrate the fall season.

5. Jar Candle Pumpkin Clove Jar Candle $30 $0 | Anthropologie Pop quiz: Don't you already have too many candles? (Correct answer: never.) Capri Blue's fragrances are a real hit among Anthropologie shoppers. The Pumpkin Clove Jar Candle has a creamy, buttery pumpkin scent with a hint of orange zest, plus a touch of vanilla and cinnamon. Why does this sound like it would taste good?

6. Oven Mitt Quill & Fox Hello Gourd-Geous Oven Mitt $16 | Anthropologie Weren't you just saying that you're looking for a fall-themed potholder? What a coincidence! Your regular oven mitt just won't do this fall. Get fancy with this gourd-patterned mitt instead.