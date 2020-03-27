Bustle

7 Aromatherapy Face Masks To Soothe You During A Weekend In Quarantine

By Rebecca Fearn
It's fair to say we're all pretty stressed and highly strung right now due to the current COVID-19 health crisis. Being unable to lead our daily lives, along with social isolation and potential money worries can really leave you feeling overwhelmed. And while applying a face mask isn't going to solve the world's problems, it's one tiny thing you can do for yourself that can promote calm, and improve how you look and feel about your skin. These best aromatherapy face masks will particularly help you out in this way.

When we're especially stressed and anxious, we experience an increase in the stress hormone, cortisol. And while our mental health is the priority, cortisol can do some pretty nasty things to our skin, which is at least something we can try and gain control over right now. "We know that scientists have observed that a high level of Cortisol is also linked with flare-ups and skin conditions, which are related to our immune systems such as acne, dermatitis and psoriasis," explains Dr Anna Persaud, CEO of this works.

Luckily, there are plenty of emergency face masks to reach for in times such as these, and stressed out skin can particularly benefit from aromatherapy masks, which contain soothing and calming ingredients like essential oils. Aromatherapy techniques have been proven to significantly lower stress levels, and while we can't go out for a luxurious facial or massage right now, we can invest in a face mask. Keep scrolling to shop my favourite seven.

Darphin Vetiver Aromatic Care Stress Relief Detox Oil Mask
£48
|
LookFantastic
This is the ultimate calming mask to invest in right now. It's honestly so glorious to use; it smells incredible, has a beautiful light gel texture, and uses vetiver essential oils to leave you feeling incredibly calm and soothed. Lie back and breathe this one in deeply.
Aesop Chamomile Concentrate Anti Blemish Masque
£31
|
Cult Beauty
Chamomile is one of the most calming ingredients to both ingest and apply topically. This mask by Aesop is a great soothing option for acne-prone skin, which is relatively hard to find. In addition to chamomile, the formula also contains tea tree, rosemary, sage, and lemon peel.
Aurelia Overnight Recovery Mask
£58
|
Victoria Health
This super rich buy contains lavender, chamomile and calendula; in short, all the calming ingredients you'll be dreaming off to ease your stress. It has a lovely texture and gets to work as you get into bed.
Chantecaille Jasmine & Lily Healing Mask
£75
|
LookFantastic
This one may be pricey, but it's the perfect luxurious treat for self isolation right now. It contains a base of rosewater, along with soothing jasmine and lily extracts.
Garnier Moisture Bomb Chamomile Hydrating Face Sheet Mask
£1.50
|
Superdrug
Want a cheap as chips option that'll still do the job? There's nothing quite like a sheet mask, and this one is pumped full of soothing chamomile for an affordable aromatherapy experience.
Aromatherapy Associates Rose Hydrating Face Mask
£36.55
|
Liberty London
Is there a better brand to go to for aromatherapy goodies other than this? I think not! Fans of rose (join me over here) will delight in this super hydrating, floral formula, which comes in a hygienic, handy tube.
Fresh Rose Face Mask
£21
|
Fresh
Another lovely rose option, this one is a bestseller for a reason. It's ultra cooling, refreshing, and hydrating, and is infused with real rose petals for a luxury aromatherapy experience from the comfort of your own home.