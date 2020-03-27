It's fair to say we're all pretty stressed and highly strung right now due to the current COVID-19 health crisis. Being unable to lead our daily lives, along with social isolation and potential money worries can really leave you feeling overwhelmed. And while applying a face mask isn't going to solve the world's problems, it's one tiny thing you can do for yourself that can promote calm, and improve how you look and feel about your skin. These best aromatherapy face masks will particularly help you out in this way.

When we're especially stressed and anxious, we experience an increase in the stress hormone, cortisol. And while our mental health is the priority, cortisol can do some pretty nasty things to our skin, which is at least something we can try and gain control over right now. "We know that scientists have observed that a high level of Cortisol is also linked with flare-ups and skin conditions, which are related to our immune systems such as acne, dermatitis and psoriasis," explains Dr Anna Persaud, CEO of this works.

Luckily, there are plenty of emergency face masks to reach for in times such as these, and stressed out skin can particularly benefit from aromatherapy masks, which contain soothing and calming ingredients like essential oils. Aromatherapy techniques have been proven to significantly lower stress levels, and while we can't go out for a luxurious facial or massage right now, we can invest in a face mask. Keep scrolling to shop my favourite seven.