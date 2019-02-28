If, like me, you’re new to the world of ASMR videos, you might feel slightly puzzled by lengthy YouTube videos of people whispering, tapping softly, scratching, or otherwise making soft noises designed to give viewers "braingasms." How are these so charming, relaxing, and snooze-inducing, you might ask? And yet, for many people, they are. ASMR, or autonomous sensory meridian response, refers to the deeply chill way you might feel while watching certain images or hearing some sounds, the National Sleep Foundation says — and the videos are a relatively new thing. ASMR is characterized by feelings of relaxation, a tingling sensation throughout the scalp and body, goose bumps, and even euphoria. ASMR videos might help you sleep, and if you manage insomnia, they can help, the National Sleep Foundation says

The images and sounds featured in the videos may stimulate memories of mundane childhood comforts, Harry Hill writing for Mashable says — which is why they might be so effective. Gentle whispering, tapping, folding laundry, and flickering candles on a birthday cake are just a few of the odd and super ordinary audio and visual triggers that the videos feature. While ASMR videos don’t work for everyone, they are phenomenally popular among a growing fanbase of YouTube subscribers. Just remember that blue light that comes off screens can be detrimental to helping you drift off, so turn your blue light blockers on or keep your phone stashed while you listen. If you’re new to ASMR videos and don’t know where to start, or if you’d like to add a few new sessions to your routine, here are 7 ASMR videos for your consideration.

1 Eating Mochi Ice Cream For The First Time By Morpheus ASMR Morpheus ASMR on YouTube Words can't adequately describe how weird, hilarious, and yet profoundly calming it is to watch Thomas Clery, AKA Morpheus ASMR, open and savor a package of assorted mochi.

2 Adventure In Nature By Gentle Whispering Gentle Whispering ASMR on YouTube Reminiscent of a childhood bedtime story, a surreal guided meditation, and a way gentler version of your favorite David Lynch movie combined, Gentle Whispering's soft-spoken guide, Maria, creates an amazing, nature-inspired sleepscape in this popular YouTube video.

3 Plucking Away Anxieties By Gibi ASMR Gibi ASMR on YouTube Gibi of Gibi ASMR has such a grounded, nurturing, and genuinely validating way about her. This ASMR video is chock-full of subtle audio cues that have a deeply calming effect, while also feeling comforting and clarifying to boot. Pretty sweet.

4 Quieting Your Mind For Sleep & Relaxation By Ephemeral Rift Ephemeral Rift on YouTube While low-key in terms of visuals, this ASMR offering by Ephemeral Rift is a subtle yet powerful series of audio triggers designed to help ease stress, and quiet your mind in preparation for a sound night's rest.

5 Need Help Falling Asleep? By Caroline ASMR Caroline ASMR on YouTube Caroline's soft whispering, calming hand motions, and assorted visual triggers are deceptively simple. Her popular YouTube channel boasts 455,000 followers, and for good reason. If you respond positively to ASMR, this video is a great option for winding down and calming down. I'm kind of amazed that I'm still awake at this point.

6 ASMR Slow Tapping For Deep Sleep By ASMR Bakery ASMR Bakery on YouTube If you prefer ASMR sans whispers or talking, this is a great option. Gentle tapping on various mundane objects by ASMR Bakery is all about getting you relaxed, and ready for deep, peaceful sleep.

7 Relaxing Haricut Role-Play By Bladewhisperpro 23 Bladewhisperpro 23 on YouTube With a solid roster of ASMR offerings on his YouTube channel, Bladewhisperpro 23 is a master of the soothing whisper technique. Coming in at under 10 minutes, this short and sweet video is powerfully effective when you want to wind down fast.