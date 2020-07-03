This week, the collection that has everyone talking is Maddie Ziegler x Morphe, which marks another exciting collaboration for the brand, having recently partnered with Coca Col. You may remember Maddie from reality TV show Dance Moms, or as the dancer in Sia's "Chandelier" music video, but the star is all grown up now, and ready to showcase her love for bright, vibrant makeup. As well as the palette from this collection, I've selected seven new beauty products to invest in this coming week.

These include some seriously summery buys that will put a smile on your face despite not being able to jet off to a far-flung beach destination just yet. Aesop's new citrusy body wash and Beauty Pie's latest mandarin-based fragrance, for example, will bring summer vibes direct to your shower and beyond. Then there's Ameliorate's illuminating version of their bestselling Transforming Body Lotion, which will have your limbs feeling smooth and looking radiant for picnics in the park all summer long.

Along with launches from Indeed Labs, Wishful (owned by Huda Beauty), and Boots favourite Soap & Glory, here are the seven new beauty products I recommend trying out from this coming week: