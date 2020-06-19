Bustle

9 Beauty Products to Buy This Week, Including Spectrum's Cruella De Vil Makeup Sponges

By Rebecca Fearn
Bustle

Every year around this time, a huge range of summery beauty products begin to appear on the shelves. And while this year, these are more likely to come to us via 'virtual shelves' rather than actual shop shelves, there has been no shortage of new beauty products suited to the warmer summer months.

Take for example, the summery scents that are being released at present, like Sol De Janeiro's Sol Cheirosa '62 Eau De Parfum. You may not be able to go on your summer holiday this year, but the brand's luxurious perfume (with the same smell as their Bum Bum Cream) will transport you to any beach you'd like in a single spritz.

Victoria Beckham's new Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer in Golden will also take you there, as it promises to give skin a radiant, summery golden glow while still keeping things plumped and nourished.

Read more about these two products below, as well as seven other brilliant new launches you'll want to get your hands on now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle UK's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Salicylic Acid Exfoliating Scalp Treatment
£11.99
|
The Inkey List
After months of doing things their way when it came to skincare, it's no wonder The Inkey List have given haircare their own unique spin. Instead of starting with shampoos and conditioners, the brand has chosen to give targeted treatments a go. Of course, they are all super affordable (under £15), much like their skincare, and while you may want to try them ALL, this exfoliating treatment seems to be the hit so far, winning great reviews and fans all over the UK within weeks.
Space Wash
£13
|
Starface
If you've not tried Starface's incredible star-shaped spot stickers, you must order a pack ASAP. The super cute patches have become the stuff of legend within months, and now the brand is extending its range to include this super gentle, does-what-it-says-on-the-tin cleanser. It's super simple, non-irritating, and delightfully cleansing, making it perfect for first thing in the morning.
Morphe x Coca Cola Thirst For Life Artistry Palette
£22
|
Morphe
Coca Cola fans will delight in this epic palette by Morphe, who have teamed up with the iconic drinks brand to create a range of makeup merch. There are shiny lipsticks, powder highlighters, and makeup brushes and sponges in the range, but the palette has to be the ultimate buy. Out June 18.
Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer in Golden
£92
|
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Anything Victoria Beckham touches, turns to gold — and her latest skincare product is quite literally the ultimate example of that fact. Her clean beauty brand Victoria Beckham Beauty has released a golden version of their bestselling Priming Moisturizer, which promises to add a touch of golden glow to your complexion, while hydrating, and prepping for makeup. It may be £££, but if any brand is worth forking out your cash for, it's VB's.
Cruella De Vil Sponge Set
£11.99
|
Spectrum Collections
Spectrum Collections is always coming out with the boldest, most vibrant and fun makeup brushes, and their latest Disney collab was no different. The main pieces in the Cruella De Vil collection sold out instantly (they'll be re-stocking in July), but you can still get your hands on some smaller bits, like these sponges.
NOTOX Youth Boost Eye Serum
£26
|
Scientia Beauty
Scientia is a new beauty brand I'm really rather excited about. Their Peachy Clean Cleanser is my go-to cleansing product of the moment, and everything is packaged so cutely, making it extra enticing. Their new eye serum is a super lightweight product that helps with any kind of puffiness, and contains hero ingredients retinol-alternative bakuchiol and hyaluronic acid.
Nectarine Blossom & Honey Cologne Pen
£26
|
Jo Malone London
Everyone has a favourite JML scent, and Nectarine Blossom & Honey is one of mine. I like to mix it with Wood, Sage & Sea Salt for a unique combo. Jo Malone's fragrances are notoriously pricey however, meaning buying a top up of your must-have perfume can often be a major expense. Enter: the fragrance pen, which will give you portable fragrance delight for less £££.
Olaplex Hair Repair Trial Kit
£24
|
Cult Beauty
Olaplex is my go-to hair brand for keeping my bleached locks feeling nourished and less dry and frazzled. If you've not tried their products yet, or are curious, give their new kit a go. Four mini products are included, from their iconic pre-shampoo bond builder, to a shampoo and conditioner, and a styling cream. All for £24.
Sol De Janeiro Sol Cheirosa '62 Eau De Parfum
£78
|
Cult Beauty
Let's be honest: chances are few of us will be going anywhere further than the UK this summer. So a perfume thats tagline is 'the scent of summer,' sounds pretty much ideal right now. This luxurious elixir boasts the same scent as the brand's beloved Bum Bum Cream. In short, it's like sun cream and fruit thrown into a little glass bottle.