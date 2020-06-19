Every year around this time, a huge range of summery beauty products begin to appear on the shelves. And while this year, these are more likely to come to us via 'virtual shelves' rather than actual shop shelves, there has been no shortage of new beauty products suited to the warmer summer months.

Take for example, the summery scents that are being released at present, like Sol De Janeiro's Sol Cheirosa '62 Eau De Parfum. You may not be able to go on your summer holiday this year, but the brand's luxurious perfume (with the same smell as their Bum Bum Cream) will transport you to any beach you'd like in a single spritz.

Victoria Beckham's new Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer in Golden will also take you there, as it promises to give skin a radiant, summery golden glow while still keeping things plumped and nourished.

Read more about these two products below, as well as seven other brilliant new launches you'll want to get your hands on now.

