It's always comforting to know that, if you're having setbacks, your fate may not be in your hands at all. It may (at least in part) be down to astrology, your birth chart. But, when it comes to understanding your horoscope and everything associated with it, unless you're talking to someone who has knowledge in this area, it's easy to get completely lost. If you want to know more but don't know who to turn to, here are the seven best astrology podcasts to listen to in 2019.

Finding podcasts that teach you something can be a great first step in a self care routine. There's nothing better than tuning out from the world and listening to a conversation that takes you somewhere completely new. Throw in the fact that astrology is all about thinking which direction you're going to take, connecting with who you are and who you want to be, and tuning in to your body, and it would appear that podcasts and astrology are a match made in self love heaven. Whether you're an astrology novice or a complete astro babe, there's always more to know. If you've got any long car trips coming up or need a new gym companion, then there will definitely be an astrology podcast to suit you. Prepare yourself, because star sign memes on Instagram are about to take on a whole new meaning for you.

1. 'The Astrology Podcast' I couldn't compile a list of the best astrology podcasts and not include The Astrology Podcast. Whether you've never read your horoscope before or consider yourself to be an expert, you will take something new away from The Astrology Podcast every time you listen. Hosted by professional astrologer Chris Brennan, this podcast discusses astrology with the experts, explores different traditions within the discipline, and looks into what different plantary movements could mean for individuals. It's also a great place to start if you're a beginner and want to learn the basics of astrology, what your birth chart is, and how to navigate it. You can download it here.

2. 'What's Your Sign?' There are very few things I like to see more on Instagram than astrology memes. I love a good laugh at my indecisive Libra ways. If you want to learn more about yourself and have a good laugh in the process then What's Your Sign is the podcast for you. Hosts Julia Loken, Stevie Anderson, and Lisa Chanoux prove that astrology can be pretty damn hilarious. With episodes on each of the signs during their season, planetary rulership, and cheese astrology (you heard right) What's Your Sign is a completely accessible exploration into astrology. You can download it here.

3. 'Alchemy With Ambi' The fact that astrology makes you look within makes it a really good exercise in mindfulness. If you're feeling a little bit lost or distracted then you need to download Alchemy With Ambi. Listening to Ambi Kavanagh is like having a really soothing friend talk you through the issues you may be facing. Rather than focusing solely on astrology, Alchemy with Ambi tackles topics from forgiveness and authenticity to manifesting happiness. This is a real essential for your next self care session. You can download it here.

4. 'Astro Twins Radio' With nearly 60 thousand followers on Twitter, identical twins Ophira and Tali Edut are your girls if you're looking for a guiding light through astrology. Bringing together career success, creativity, and the stars, the Astro Twins highlight how you can use astrology to achieve your goals. By speaking to famous faces as well as talking you through some super easy meditations and affirmations, Astro Twins Radio is great at clearing your head and building your understanding of how you can use your star-given talents. You can download it here.

5. 'Cosmic Cousins' If you find astrological terminology and charts a little bit intimidating then Cosmic Cousins will be a good option for you. Jeff Hinshaw hosts this totally accessible and down-to-earth podcast under the mantra "groundin' your ass from all the new age sass." With a focus on how astrology activates your intuition and connects us all, hence the use of the word cousins, the infectiously positive Hinshaw preaches that we should leave the world a more beautiful place than how we found it. It'll have you beaming from ear to ear with so much more clarity. You can download it here.

6. 'Hermetic Astrology Podcast' If you've got a pretty firm grip on your birth chart and what the stars mean to you but want to learn from different astrologers and experts on how to live your best life, then download Hermetic Astrology Podcast. Host Gary Caton explores the intricacies of astrology with guests in order to help you better understand why things may be going incredibly well for you or why you may be having a tough time. There's no question as to why Hermetic Astrology Podcast has been listed as one of the best for the last decade. This is astrology for the pros. You can download it here.

7. 'Stars Like Us' If you want all the low down on what the stars have in store for you with a bit of glitz and glam thrown in for good measure, then Stars Like Us is the podcast for you. Celebrity astrologer, host, and author Aliza Kelly will be your go-to girl for all things magical, mystical, and pop culture. Sharing the airwaves with some very special guests every episode Kelly will teach you how to hone your intuition, understand tarot cards, and find your correct cosmic coupling. Listening to Kelly feels like talking to a friend — this podcast is funny, comforting, and completely addictive. You can download it here.