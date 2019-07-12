The full moon this month adds an astrologically intriguing element to the mix with a partial lunar eclipse in Capricorn. This full moon lunar eclipse also happens to take place during a whopping six-planet retrograde, including Mercury and Neptune, which rule communication and dreams, respectively. You're bound to feel off your game at some point this summer, but for more on which zodiac signs the July 2019 full moon will affect the least, Bustle spoke to the experts. These five signs will merely have all that other stuff to contend with.

Cancer and Capricorn, as the two signs in which the sun and moon reside during this full moon partial eclipse, stand to feel its effects pretty strongly. Libra, which is positioned square to Cancer and Capricorn in the zodiac, may also feel some psychic tension during this period. But the other earth signs, Taurus and Virgo, are in good shape this full moon and likely won't feel much of an effect at all. Water signs Scorpio and Pisces shouldn't feel much interference during this period either — at least, not from the full moon. But read on to find out more about how these signs will fare during this full moon with a partial lunar eclipse.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Instead of fielding whatever the partial eclipse is throwing at the rest of us this full moon, Virgo is "exploring higher minded activities right now, which will elevate your spiritual practices and lust for life," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle.

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle If you're feeling frisky this full moon, Virgo, then you're free to break character a bit and explore it more intuitively than you might under normal circumstances. "You’ll be in the mood for L-O-V-E during this lunar eclipse and openly discussing your feels with others," Stardust says. "This may juxtapose your standoffish and analytical senses, but love makes us all do wild things and you are no exception to that rule."

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpio has been doing a lot of personal work as of late, and it's time to let that work go. "It’s been a long road towards evolving into the person of your dreams — but, you are here," Stardust assures. "Let your confidence shine and speak your truth."

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Tina Gong/Bustle It's safe to indulge in any unexpected joy during this time, Aquarius, without waiting for the other shoe to drop. "Already in an objective mindset, Aquarians will ride this full moon eclipse quite nicely," astrologer Cindy Mckean of Kansas City Astrology tells Bustle. "The retrograde planets will bring pleasant surprises and delights. It's a wonderful time for your energy to reboot."