Mascara is a beauty must have for most of us who are obsessed with makeup. In fact, I'd bet that a huge percentage of women would say mascara if they were asked which beauty product they couldn't live without. It lengthens, it adds volume, it defines; there's seemingly nothing a great mascara can't do for lashes, and just like eyebrows, beautiful lashes can really frame a face. It's safe to say many of us have a black mascara in our beauty arsenal, but the best coloured mascaras deserve your attention too. So if you're feeling brave, it's time to ditch the black or brown mascara and opt for an electrifying blue, gold, or even a pink.

When it comes to knowing what colours suit you, there are a few "rules," although I would always recommend just playing round with shades and seeing what you love. For brown eyes, it's recommended that you start with blue and green hues, as these colours sit at the opposite side of the colour wheel to brown, so can really make eyes pop. A lovely earthy red-toned brown can look great with green eyes, and burgundy particularly complements them. Blue eyes can get away with a lot, but a purple or deep navy can look particularly striking.

At the end of the day, there are no hard and fast rules about what makes a colour mascara look amazing on each person. It's just about giving lots of different shades a try, and finding something you really love. With this in mind, I have picked seven of my absolute favourite coloured mascaras, which are fun, vibrant, and eye-catching. Enjoy!

YSL Beauty Vinyl Couture Mascara in Im The Madness £26 YSL Beauty I remember when this mascara first launched, and I was lucky enough to be sent the whole set, featuring cobalt blues, shimmering golds, and this amazing pink. I was like a kid in a candy store. Pink is a bold choice, but if worn right, it can have the most incredible impact. Buy Now

Urban Decay Double Team Special Effect Coloured Mascara in Dime/Goldmine £19.50 Urban Decay There are not many gold mascaras around, so when you see a good one, you need to pounce. These new formulas from Urban Decay mean you get two shades for the price of one, and a lot more bang for your buck. On the other side of the gold wand is a metallic silver, meaning you can get all the shimmery goodness in just one product. Buy Now

Benefit They're Real! Lengthening Mascara - Blue £22 Cult Beauty This is honestly one of the best blue mascaras I have ever tried, which is unsurprising when considering how beloved Benefit's They're Real! formulation is. The colour is super vibrant and bright, and catches the light beautifully. I would definitely recommend this for brown eyes. Buy Now

No.7 Intense Volume Mascara in Navy £10 Boots If you're a little wary of the "bright mascara" thing, why not start small and invest in a subtle navy blue shade. This one by No.7 at Boots is understated, and affordable, so you can't really go wrong when trying it. Buy Now

Dior Diorshow Pump'n'Volume Mascara In Coral Pump £28 Dior I'm not sure I've ever seen a more amazing orangey pink mascara in my life! I love wearing coral on my lips, so it's super tempting to pick this up and double it up come summertime. Buy Now

Kiko Smart Colour Mascara in Metallic Burgundy £3.99 https://www.kikocosmetics.com/en-gb/make-up/eyes/mascara/Smart-Colour-Mascara---01/p-KM0030106600144 At an eye-wateringly affordable £3.99, it is worth picking up more than just one of these mascaras, which come in all sorts of shades. My favourite is the metallic burgundy, which would complement green or hazel eyes amazingly. Buy Now