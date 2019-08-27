Summer is slowly drawing to a close and September is just around the corner which means 2019 Pride season is well and truly over. It’s always a little sad knowing that there’s an entire year before Pride rolls around again. However, that’s no reason to fret. Whether you donned some rainbow and glitter and danced through the streets or saw the coverage of Pride online, this year felt more fun, vibrant, safe, and tolerant than ever before. And if the season has left you feeling reflective here are the seven best LGBTQ books coming out in autumn 2019. If you’re looking for an excuse to stay in, snuggled under a blanket as the autumn evenings roll in then you have to pick up these seven books.

When it comes to making people feel accepted and seen, representation matters. I feel incredibly lucky that we live in a time where so many writers are dedicating their work to the stories of LGBTQ people and characters. And autumn is going to be a big season for bookworms. If you’re anything like me and take the turn in the season as an opportunity to find a new favourite coffee spot, fill up on pumpkin spice lattes, and catch up on the reading you missed out on when you were busy over summer then you’ll need some book inspiration. I can’t think of a better place to start than these seven books with seriously strong LGBTQ characters and twists and turns that will have you gripped.

1. 'Find Me' by Andre Aciman Viewers were enchanted by Call Me By Your Name, the turbulent love story of Elio (Timothée Chalamet) and Oliver (Armie Hammer) when it was brought to the big screen in 2017. The book, which was first released in 2007, was written by Andre Acimen, and in autumn 2019 he will release the sequel. Joining the characters years on Aciman poses the question, does true love ever die? Elio has found epic success as a pianist in Paris and Oliver is a professor in New England. While life has taken them in separate directions are they destined to come together? You’ll be gripped. You can pre-order it here.

2. 'A Year Without A Name: A Memoir' by Cyrus Grace Dunham For years Cyrus Grace Dunham felt like a visitor in their own body. In an incredibly personal account Dunham, who is the sibling of Lena Dunham, shares their experience of gender transition, growing up queer, and sharing that with their with their family. This story is immensely personal and written from a super vulnerable perspective. You can pre-order it here.

3. 'How We Fight for Our Lives' by Saeed Jones In How We Fight For Our Lives Saeed Jones tells the story of a young, black, gay man growing up in the South of America. Building a wider picture highlighting how intersections of our identity fit together and work against each other How We Fight For Our Lives is a coming of age novel with a twist. Jones looks at community, family, and wider society, demonstrating what happens when you feel like you don’t fully belong anywhere. You can pre-order it here.

4. 'Gender Rebels' by Anneka Harry Unless you go looking for them, it can feel like the real heroes in the LGBTQ movement have been silenced and left out of the history books. Anneka Harry is amending that. Gender Rebels proves (wo)men were there all along challenging the rules, their identity, and getting things done. From the swinging jazz musician Dorothy ‘Billy’ Tipton to the massively inspiring Iranian football player Zahra Khoshnavaz Gender Rebels puts the names we should learn about at school on a pedestal. You can pre-order it here.

5. 'A Wild and Precious Life: A Memoir' by Edie Windsor Edie Windsor is a LGBTQ hero. She became famous around the world when she sued the U.S. government, seeking federal recognition for her marriage to Thea Spyer, her partner of more than 40 years. The Supreme Court ruled in Windsor's favour. This victory set the stage for full marriage equality in the U.S. In her memoir Windsor tracks the progress in the LGBTQ community, from the Stonewall riots to equality in the eyes of the law. You can pre-order it here.

6. 'The Secrets We Kept' by by Lara Prescott If spy novels, the fifties, and stories of deceit and deception are your cup of tea then you have to get your hands on The Secrets We Kept by Lara Prescott. It’s 1956 and U.S. typists Sally and Irina have been set the almost impossible task of smuggling controversial Russian author, Doctor Zhivago out of America and back to Russia. He’s written a book that some are willing to die for and the mission becomes far more personal when Sally and Irina become intrinsically intertwined. This won’t be like any spy novel you’ve read before. You can pre-order it here.

7. 'Bury The Lede' by Gaby Dunn A murder of a business man, a scrappy young reporter, and his glamourous, mysterious widow. If thrillers are your thing then Bury the Lede will have you gripped all autumn long. When 21 year old Madison T Jackson lands an internship at one of Boston's most popular newspapers she can’t believe her luck. However, as she gets increasingly intertwined with a source for a story, the socialite widow of a deceased rich businessman she lands herself in a whole lot of trouble. You can pre-order it here.