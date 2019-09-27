After what feels like an eternity for fans of the hit Netflix show, the third series of The Crown is nearly upon us, and this time around Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, and Olivia Colman will portray some of our best loved royal family members. The brand new season is set to debut on the streaming platform in November, meaning we still have a little while longer before the Netflix original makes its highly-anticipated return. So, here are the best series about the royals to watch before The Crown season 3 starts, because now feels like the perfect time to delve into our British Monarchy's rich history.

Although its hard to beat Netflix's gripping take on the royal family's story, there are plenty of other brilliant options out there, and whether you're looking for drama, comedy, or a juicy documentary — you're sure to find something to suit your tastes on platforms including Amazon Prime and Netflix. The tragedy of Princess Diana and the behind-the-scenes life of Britain's longest serving Monarch are just some of the topics covered in this run down of the best shows to watch right now — and I can't think of better way to prepare for The Crown season 3 than a royal-themed streaming marathon.

1. 'The Royal House of Windsor' Tim Rooke/Shutterstock The Royal House of Windsor examines how the British Monarchy has managed to survive for more than 100 years. The 2017 documentary series includes newly retrieved information, and showcases how power struggles and politics have never managed to dent our royal traditions. Watch The Royal House of Windsor on Netflix UK.

2. 'The Story Of Diana' Shutterstock The late Princess Diana is commonly referred to as 'the peoples princess,' and that might explain why interest in the story of her life remains sky high. The Story of Diana explores the life and private struggles of Diana, and features interviews from the people who knew her best. Watch The Story of Diana on Netflix UK.

3. 'The Windsors' Channel 4 on YouTube This comedic take on the royal family is a welcome departure from some of The Crown's heavier storylines — and throughout The Windsors, which originally aired on Channel 4, the daily trials and tribulations of our favourite royals are given a hilarious makeover. Watch The Windsors on Netflix UK.

4. 'Diana: Seven Days That Shook The World' Shutterstock Diana: Seven Days That Shook The World looks into the aftermath of Princess Diana's untimely death back in 1997, and the dramatic events which took place in the week before her funeral. Watch Diana: Seven Days That Shook the World on Netflix UK.

5. 'Princess Margaret: Her Real Life Story' Shutterstock There's much more to Princess Margaret than being the Queen's only sibling, and throughout this intriguing Amazon Prime documentary, viewers are given an in-depth look into the Princess' real story. Watch Princess Margaret: Her Real Life Story on Amazon Prime.

6. 'The Majestic Life of Queen Elizabeth II' American Public TV on YouTube As the title suggests, The Majestic Life of Queen Elizabeth II takes a peak inside the life of Britain's longest serving Monarch. The documentary covers some of the Queen's most notable life events, including the death of her father, and the marriage of William and Kate. Watch The Majestic Life of Queen Elizabeth II on Amazon Prime.