Summer is Leo season, and it's the time for Leo-born people to live their best lives. This includes planning a getaway worthy of the lion's fiery and expressive nature. If you're a Leo looking to get out of dodge, consider some summer vacation ideas for Leo zodiac signs. "Leo is the astrological showstopper, the sign that loves being the center of attention. During Leo season, we can be self-centered at times, but also excited, enthusiastic, and loyal," the AstroTwins Ophira and Tali Edut noted on their website, AstroStyle. Excitement and enthusiasm are two qualities that ensure Leo never has a boring travel experience.

While some low-key Leos will be happy to lounge on a deserted island, most Leos prefer to vacation somewhere they can take center stage. "[Leos are] supremely talented and have a flair for the dramatic. Warmth and enthusiasm seems to seep from every Leo pore, making these folks a pleasure to be around," Astrology.com said on its website. "Lions are outgoing, self-assured and have a tremendous zest for life." Leos are also super social and would prefer to vacation with their squad. However, if no one else can get away, Leos are so good at attracting admirers that a solo vacation doesn't mean they'll be alone. If you're a Leo looking to live your best life this summer, head to one of these vacation destinations.

1. Las Vegas, Nevada f11photo/Shutterstock Luck be a Leo, tonight! That's right, Leos are born under a lucky star, and what better place to try your luck than Vegas? "The pleasure principle is paramount to the lion, and along those lines, Leos are great at spending money," Astrology.com noted. "Leos also enjoy trying their luck at the tables, so expect to find them living it up in Las Vegas." In addition to gambling and attracting admirers, take in a show, like Lady Gaga's Enigma.

2. London, England Shutterstock Leo, just because you're not a member of the royal family doesn't mean you're not royalty. "London, England, is one of the best travel destinations for Leos, because they will enjoy everything from the grandeur and royalty of Buckingham Palace, the West End Theaters, and all the royal history that this land has to offer," Astrology Club said on its website. Hey, maybe you'll even get a glimpse of Meghan Markle and Archie!

3. New York City ShutterStock For Leos who love to be the center of attention in the center of it all, New York City is a must. From clubs to cultural activities to one of the best foodie scenes in the world, New York is a perfect complement to Leos vibrant personality. Spend your summer vacation in the city that never sleeps, and strut down the street like it's your own personal runway. After all, the world is your stage, so work it like the boss you are.

4. South Beach In Miami, Florida Shutterstock Leo, if you want to feel like the A-lister you are, South Beach in Miami is the only place to be. I live in Los Angeles, but have spent time in South Beach — it trumps L.A. all day for glitz and glam. Wade up to your knees in an after-dark pool bar where you can sip champagne until the sun comes up. See and be seen on the beach during the day, and head to exclusive clubs at night. For Leos looking to live their best lives this summer, South Beach is it.

5. Sail Away On An Adult-Only Cruise Ship Virgin Voyages Grab your swim trunks and your flippy-floppies, because you're going on a boat. For the Leo who doesn't want to be bothered with details, an adult-only cruise like one from Virgin Voyages is basically a traveling hotel with fabulous suites, bars, clubs, pubs, and all the food you can eat. The ship will whisk you away to exciting locales, including private islands, where you'll be entertained by some of the hottest D.J.s on the club circuit, like Mark Ronson. The website Astrology Answers listed cruising as the best vacay for the fun-loving Leo.

6. Paris, France Shutterstock For romance, red wine, and Instagram-worthy opportunities around every corner, the City of Lights is an ideal summer vacation destination for Leo. Head to Paris, France, for fun, food, fashion, and an experience that will stay with you long after you've come back home.