7 Birth Control Apps & Websites That Can Help Make It More Affordable

From pregnancy prevention to alleviating symptoms of serious medical conditions, access to birth control can change people's lives. And with Thanks, Birth Control Day falling on Nov. 13, 2019, it's important to get the word out about websites and apps that help you access affordable birth control if you don't have insurance.

In 2017, The Trump Administration made an amendment to the Affordable Healthcare Act that would allow publicly traded companies to deny employees birth control coverage for religious reasons, NPR reported. Though the policy has been blocked in court, it can still be difficult for some people to get birth control in rural areas. The same goes for if their families or partners don't support their choices. Online birth control services can make a big difference in these cases, and they're a safe option according to a 2019 study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Planned Parenthood noted on its website that birth control and annual visits to the gynecologist are free for people with insurance, though your insurance company can decide which types of birth control it will cover. For example, your insurance company may only cover a generic version of a medication. If there is no generic version of the medication you are prescribed, your insurance company might require you to try something else.

If you don't have insurance, you live far away from your doctor or Planned Parenthood, or you want to keep your reproductive health private and you need access to affordable birth control, these apps and websites can help.

1. Nurx Nurx / App Store Your reproductive health is nobody's business. Nurx understands that. Available for both iPhone and Android, Nurx is an app that lets you consult with a doctor online and get your birth control delivered right to your door. It's free for people with insurance and birth control starts at just $15 for those without insurance. They also offer STI testing, emergency contraception, and HIV prevention services.

2. SimpleHealth SimpleHealth isn't an app, but you can use their mobile site. This service takes your medical history and asks about your personal preferences so a qualified doctor can prescribe a birth control method that's right for you. The one-time consultation fee is $20, and your prescription is free with most insurance. If you don't have insurance, you can still get your birth control delivered from SimpleHealth for $15 a month.

3. Alpha Medical Because you should be in charge of your own reproductive health, Alpha Medical offers free and low cost birth control delivered right to your doorstep. You can use Alpha Medical to consult with a doctor and request the pill, the patch, or the ring. Your prescription is free with most insurance and starts at $15 for those who don't have insurance.

4. Pill Club For affordable birth control that comes with extra goodies, Pill Club is a perfect choice. When you join Pill Club online, you start by filling out a questionnaire, or transferring an existing prescription. Then, get your birth control delivered for free with most insurance or for as low as $3.99 without insurance. In addition to your medication you'll get a box of goodies that includes stickers, tampons, and chocolate.

5. Lemonaid Health Lemonaid Health / App Store In addition to treatment for myriad medical conditions, the Lemonaid Health app will deliver your birth control for $15. Available for both iPhone and Android, this app requires an annual consultation with a doctor for $25. If you don't have insurance, Lemonaid will offer you the best price available on your prescription.

6. Pandia Health Founded by doctors, Pandia Health is an online service that lets you transfer an existing birth control prescription and get it delivered for free, or get a new prescription for a $29 consultation fee. Your birth control is free with most insurance and starts at just $15 if you don't have insurance.