As British summer time officially comes to an end and and the leaves are finally turning orange, there's nothing I love more than finding a nook in a coffee shop and settling down with a hot drink, a cuddly jumper, and a new book. Summer may be great with its long evenings spent in beer gardens, but you can’t beat crisp autumn mornings and evenings spent by the fire getting lost in a new read. If you've finally exhausted your summer reading list, here are 7 books coming out in October 2019 that you need to get your hands on. Whether you want to get behind-the-scenes access to the rich and famous or lose yourself completely in a fantasy land, there’s something for everyone coming out this October.

From massive critically acclaimed novelists to some of the most glamorous and well known names in show business, if you’re a big reader, you’re certainly not going to be bored this October. This is probably for the best as, while summer involved a lot of lazing around in the sunshine, trips away, and time spent traveling from place to place, I didn’t get nearly as much reading done as I wanted to. If you’re in need of a little inspiration to get you back in your reading grove here are seven books coming out in Oct. 2019 that you can’t miss.

1. ‘The Secret Commonwealth’ by Philip Pullman The Secret Commonwealth is Pullman's second instalment in The Book of Dust series, and is set 20 years after the adventures in volume one: La Belle Sauvage. This novel tells the tale of how Lyra and Malcolm navigate new worlds travelling from Oxford to Asia in search of a lost city. This is a pure piece of escapism. You can pre-order it here.

2. ‘Face It: A Memoir' by Debbie Harry She was the front woman of Blondie and is an out and out living legend. Face It: A Memoir is one of the most hotly anticipated books to come out in Oct. 2019, and for good reason. While Debbie Harry may have lived her professional life loud, proud, and unapologetically, now she is opening up about her private life for the first time. A must read for any music fan. You can pre-order it here.

3. ‘The Giver Of Stars' by Jojo Moyes You only need to know that The Giver Of Stars is written by Jojo Moyes to know you’re in for a treat. Set in America in the Depression, this is the story of five amazing women as they journey through the hills of Kentucky. Each leading very different lives the women, are drawn together by the sense of adventure and companionship. Moyes will have you laughing and crying in equal measure. You can pre-order it here.

4. ‘The Grace Year’ by Kim Liggett If thrillers are your cup of tea then you have to get your hands on The Grace Year in Oct. 2019. There’s one simple aim of your grace year: just survive it. In Garner Country, girls are sent away for their sixteenth year. This is to stop them luring men in and driving other women mad with jealousy. Tierney James’ grace year grows ever closer and it becomes abundantly clear that it isn’t just the place that she’s going that she needs to worry about. It’s the poachers who hide in the hopes that they’ll be able to snatch a girl to sell on the black market. And what about the other girls going with her? You can pre-order it here.

5. ‘Twas The Night Shift Before Christmas’ by Adam Kay Since the release of This Is Going To Hurt, Adam Kay has become a household name. He touched the hearts of many and had readers laughing, crying, and seething in frustration as he detailed what it’s like being a junior doctor in the NHS. If you loved This Is Going To Hurt then Kay is diving back into his diaries to reveal what it’s like being a junior doctor working the wards at Christmas time. Promising more tales of miraculous births, bitter disappointment, and items getting stuck where they shouldn’t, you have to pick this up in time for the festive season. You can pre-order it here.

6. ‘Cilka’s Journey’ by Heather Morris Heather Morris rocked the literary world with her novel The Tattooist of Auschwitz, and now she's back with Cilka’s Journey. Her new novel charts what happened to Cilka Klein after her liberation from the concentration capture, when she is charged as a collaborator and jailed in Siberia. Met with the horrible familiarity of imprisonment, Cilka meets new friends and allies and even opens herself up to love. You can pre-order it here.