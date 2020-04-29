I'll be honest: maintaining your roots and skincare routine aren't exactly of peak importance right now, but they sure can make you feel a little better in the grand scheme of things. With the unprecedented levels of stress and anxiety we are all feeling at present, keeping your hair, skin, body, and makeup on point is a welcome distraction, and one that'll give you some semblance of normalcy. Luckily, these brands offering beauty consultations during lockdown are making it easier than ever to feel like your best self.

There are certain things many of us may be missing right now in terms of beauty upkeep. For me, it's definitely getting my hair coloured, and my roots are currently the stuff of nightmares. So it's nice to know that there's an expert at the end of a phone line or video chat screen that may be able to help in some way. I may not be able to get my highlights done, but I can speak to someone who can show me ways to hide my dark root area with styling, and to take care of my locks in the mean time.

The same goes for skin, wellness, makeup, and body; there are brands that are now offering their services virtually that will cater to all your beauty needs. I picked out eight of them.

1. Hair: Hari's Boujee London salon Hari's is offering one-on-one video hair consultations, where you'll be able to get advice on everything from how to hide outgrown roots to giving yourself a salon-worthy blow dry, or even just to learn some new styling tips and tricks. HARI's Hotline appointments are £25 (redeemable in-salon when you book any service) and are available to book via email at emma@harissalon.com

2. Skin: The Inkey List The Inkey List Accesible skincare brand The Inkey List has developed a loyal following in their infancy, and not just for their products. The brand's personalised advice and direct to consumer connection hasn't gone unnoticed, and their new campaign, named 'Knowledge Is Your Power,' revolves around their #askINKEY offering, which allows their community to speak to an Inkey expert for advice on skin issues, products, and routines. Users are able to use any platform such as Instagram or Whatsapp to connect with an Inkey expert, and can also request video consultations in future for a more bespoke feel.

3. Wellness: Goop If you're feeling stressed out or not your usual self, why not join one of Goop's In Goop Health: The Sessions? Essentially a free version of the brand's usually very pricey summit talks and workshops, the sessions will stream live on YouTube every Wednesday at 12pm PDT (8pm over here) and made available to watch post-livestream also. The sessions will be hosted by Goop's chief content officer, Elise Loehnen, alongside fellow editors, and will cover everything from spiritual to physical health. As mentioned, the streams are free, but you are encouraged to donate to Doctors Without Borders to support the COVID-19 relief efforts in place of a fee.

4. Makeup: Cosmetics A La Carte Independent British makeup brand Cosmetics A La Carte are offering free online video consultations for anyone hoping to up their skills now that many of us have more time on our hands. Whether it's tips on applying certain products, achieving a specific look, or what to buy next, the experts at the brand are on call. Visit their website to find out more and book in.

5. Skin: Lion/ne Lion/ne Skincare consultancy Lion/ne have taken their sessions online, and this is a great option for anyone hoping to really understand their skin and what it could benefit from in lockdown. Prior to the 1:1 Virtual Consultation, named 'La Cozy,' users are asked to fill out a skincare questionnaire, which is then discussed in the video portion on Zoom. The first five minutes are free, and if you choose to continue, the 35 minute session is £35 in total. Following the chat about your skin and current routine, you will receive a full skin report, skin regime calendar, and a seven day check up.

6. Skin: Lush A big part of Lush's appeal is its friendly, knowledgable staff who really are passionate about the brand. Those missing this can now book in to chat to a Lush expert from Lush Birmingham. The experts can give skincare advice and direct you to new, exciting products, as well as long-standing heroes. It's a lovely way to stay connected to the brand if it's one of your favourites. Simply drop the Lush Birmingham team a DM or email at birmingham@lush.co.uk to enquire for more details.