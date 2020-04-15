The problem: One of the most common issues many of us may be dealing with right now is much drier skin, be it tight feeling faces or flaking and itchy skin.

The cause: The experts I spoke to largely agree that this is down to a change in environment. We are used to being outside and having fresh air, and many of us are now stuck inside.

"There are many factors that can make your skin drier when working indoors," explains Megan Felton, Co-Founder of skin consultancy Lion/Ne. "The first is the artificial environment of your house aka the heating. Heating is a nightmare for our skin, as it dehydrates and can even compromise the bilayer structure of the barrier function."

The solution: In order to avoid dryness or dehydration, you'll need to take a double-pronged approach from the inside, as well as from the outside.

First up, maintaining our body's hydration levels is crucial, says Rowan Hall-Farrise, Global Head of Education, QMS Medicosmetics. "There is no excuse – we can all drink water right now. We are not out and about and we have time and at the moment, so please please drink your water!"

If you don't enjoy drinking water all day long, she has some ideas for changing it up a bit: "Warm, cold, with lemon, with apple cider vinegar or with cucumber and fresh mint; however you prefer it, it counts." She also recommends, "sipping it slowly so your body has time to take the hydration on board; there's no need to gulp it down." Felton also suggests avoiding super hot showers (which can affect your skin barrier and result in dehydration).

Then there's the skincare products you can apply topically to the skin. Colette Laxton, Co-Founder of The Inkey List, recommends using hyaluronic acid twice a day, and also masking regularly.

Felton also recommends adding ceramides to your routine. Ceramides help to protect the skin's barrier, meaning moisture is locked in more effectively. I love the entire range my CeraVe, which all features ceramides.