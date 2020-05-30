For huns, outdoor drinking can be tricky business. How do you manage to share gin o'clock with the gals without being able to slice those limes and sip from a huge goblet? How stressful is bringing a shedload of flutes for your magnum of pink prossexy to the park? And the thought of mixing a sugary cocktail in the great outdoors? One word: flies. Thank god, then, for canned drinks. The answer to all our al fresco drinking woes. Even though summer 2020 is looking a lot different from previous years, canned drinks remain just as convenient and #cheeky as ever. With a new line of canned bevs aptly named HUN having just hit the market, I thought I'd round up some other huntastic drinks for your to try this summer.

Let's face it, canned drinks and hun culture go together like Kim Woodburn and a faux fur coat. It just works. Alongside a bottle of bubbly and a naughty glass of rosé, a premixed, colourful cocktail is a hun's drink of choice, especially when the girlies are getting together for an afternoon of day drinking in the park. Any melange of floral, berry, fruity flavours are just the ticket and even better if you can wrap your newly manicured nails around it.

If you're looking for the most hunbelievable (sorry) drinking experience, get ready to live, laugh, love with these eight canned bevs. Just don't forget to drink responsibly and practice social distancing when you're imbibing this summer.

1. HUN HUN Rosé £2.50 | Tesco See on Tesco Wow they've nailed this one haven't they? HUN is a new range of drinks that incorporates all the elements of an ideal hun drink. Available in pale or sparkly Rosé or Sauvignon Blanc, this drink really speaks for itself.

2. Pink Grapefruit & Lavender Spritz All Shook Up Spritz Pink Grapefruit & Lavender £1.50 | Tesco See on Tesco It's pink, flowery, and fizzy AF. This is a white wine spritzer with a difference. The can is as cute as the flavour combo and is just the right amount of deliciousness for your big day out with the gals.

3. Shake Baby Shake Passion Fruit Martini Shake Baby Shake Passion Fruit Martini £1.60 | Sainsbury's See on Sainbury's Passion fruit juice, vodka, and fruit alcohol all swirled into a delicious drink. And if the the flavour combo isn't enough, this can is to absolutely die for. Purple zebra print? I mean... it just makes sense.

4. WKD Mixed Cocktail Oh Schnapp WKD Mixed Cocktail Oh Schnapp £1.50 | Sainsbury's See on Sainbury's Heaven called, it wanted to let all those 90% angels out there know that WKD just upped its game. This drink combines peach schnapps, berry, and orange. Say it with me: stun. ning.

5. Violet Cosmo All Shook Up Violet Cosmo £1.60 | Tesco See on Tesco Parma violets fans, this one's for you. Deliciously sweet with a hint of that unmistakable perfume-y flavour, this recipe includes lemon, lime, cranberry juice, sugar syrup and natural flavours, all shaken up with fruity alcohol and vodka.

6. Espresso Martini All Shook Up Espresso Martini £1.60 | Tesco See on Tesco Anybody who's worked in a bar will know the fresh hell that is making round after round of espresso martinis. People love them and I am not one to profile but there's a fairly high hun level when it comes to who's downing them, myself included. This can gives you your own taste of bar life and at a fraction of the cost.