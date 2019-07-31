Traveling is stressful, and traveling with a pet can raise that stress level to a very uncomfortable degree. Rules, restrictions, certificates and regulations aside, making the flight comfortable for your pet is a headache all on its own. There are so many pet carriers on the market, but the ones that are going to make traveling with your pet much simpler are going to be the cheap, airline-approved pet carriers for plane travel. The last thing you have time to do is to inspect and measure a pet carrier to make sure that it's going to fit under the seat in front of you and keep your pet safe. Those kinds of standards should just come with the carrier, and with many brands, they do.

There are tons of carriers that have a TSA stamp of approval, and those are the carriers you're going to want to invest in. You definitely don't want to risk your pet's health or comfort, and you also don't want to risk any complications at the gate. There's a lot of assurance and confidence that comes with choosing TSA-approved travel items, it takes the personal reasoning out of the equation and allows you to stress over other things that the TSA can't help with, like how loud your dog is going to whine when you take off, or how you're going to get your potty-trained dog to pee on a wee pad on a layover because you won't have time to take them out of the airport. Oh, the joys of making a pet fit into a human world. Here are some trusty TSA-approved pet carriers for in-cabin travel that are cheap, sturdy, and totally reliable:

Plush Carrier

This carrier looks sleek and business-like, but it's actually completely padded, offering sturdy but extra plush foundation for your pet in-flight.

Max Airflow Carrier

The Sherpa carrier is a very popular carrier for a good reason; it's mostly constructed with mesh, but yet it's still very study and structural. Your pet will get a lot of air, but will also feel safe and sound too.

An Expanding Carrier

This genius carrier has expandable extensions so that while you're in the airport or in your hotel room, you can use the carrier as a crate. Your pet can stretch out and utilize more space with this feature, off the plane.

Colorful Carrier

This soft carrier comes in a variety colors. It features mesh siding and military grade nylon, making it durable and functional.

Simple Carrier

If you're looking for an even more affordable option for the Sherpa bag, this AmazonBasics carrier will be a great comp. It's breezy, it's sturdy, and the fleece mat will be perfectly cozy for your pet on a long flight.

Smart Airline Carrier

This carrier will attach to the top of your human luggage so you and your pet can cruise through the airport without breaking you back. Plus, there are tons of pockets so you can use it as storage for your pet's travel items, too.

Premium Carrier

If you're looking for a carrier that you'll want to use on car and train trips too, this one will be a great long-term solution. It's loaded with pockets and compartments so you can keep your pet's items organized and it's incredibly durable and stylish.