It is mid-November which only means one thing in my calendar, Christmas markets have started to pop up and it is officially acceptable to start feeling festive and excited. I love everything about Christmas markets — the bratwurst, spicy mulled wine, and sweet treats full of cinnamon, I am there for it all. Whilst it is fun to venture to your local Christmas market there is something romantic in taking a trip away this time of the year to explore further afield. So here is a list of the top seven Christmas markets to visit in 2018. If you are planning a solo trip, couples holiday, or girls getaway you are definitely going to feel festive after seeing what these markets have to offer.

1 Edinburgh, Scotland. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images News/Getty Images If you fancy a little trip away but don’t want to go too far Edinburgh is a great shout. Once November hits the Scottish capital turns into a winter wonderland. Based in the centre of the city, on east Princes Street Gardens and open 10 a.m- 10 p.m you can pick up all of the festive treats you could want as well as lots of gifts. A production of Black Beauty will also be coming to the city on Nov. 29 as well as a Christmas Tree Maze. So if you are in need on a little Christmas adventure but still want to stay in the UK, Edinburgh is the perfect option.

2 Dresden, Germany. Sean Gallup/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It would be completely wrong to list the best Christmas markets to visit in 2018 without including some in Germany, the country that arguably does Christmas markets the best. If you are looking to go big this Christmas Dresden’s eleven different Christmas markets should keep you entertained. Running from the main train station there is a mile of twinkly lights and festive stalls. Opening on Nov. 28 and running through to Christmas Eve Dresden comes to life with the sights, sounds, and smells of Christmas. If you like the bratwurst at your local Christmas market then you absolutely must make the trip to Dresden.

3 Budapest, Hungary. Krisztián Horváth on YouTube Not only is Budapest one of the prettiest European cities, it also puts on some great Christmas Markets. The Advent Feast at the Basillica in the centre of Budapest is enchanting. Stalls lining the already charming streets of Buda and Pest sell all sorts of things, from traditional Hungarian food to hand crafted products and gifts. You can also take a wintery boat trip down the Danube or relax in the thermal baths. Opening on Nov. 27 and running through to Jan. 2 visiting the markets might also be a great way to combat the Christmas blues and spend New Year in a new city.

4 Prague, Czech Republic. Sean Gallup/Getty Images News/Getty Images Prague is an immensely fun city and it only gets better at Christmas time. The Old Town and Wenceslas square lights up with twinkly lights and decorations. While it isn’t the biggest Christmas market it is cosy and friendly. It runs from Dec. 1 to Jan. 6 and is the perfect little getaway with friends or a partner. Whilst you are there you have to try langoš- a hot Hungarian flatbread smothered in garlic, cheese, and ketchup. Take my word for it, it will make your Christmas.

5 Strasbourg, France. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images News/Getty Images Running from Nov. 23 to Dec. 30 Strasbourg has been voted as one of the favourite Christmas markets in Europe numerous times and it isn’t hard to see why. Running since 1570 the city's festive stalls were some of the first Christmas markets in Europe and the first in France. While, like many other cities, it has drool-worthy food stalls and cute stalls to purchase thoughtful gifts throughout the festive period, there's also a living nativity, numerous performances around the city, and bags of culture to enjoy. Some have gone so far as to name it the capital of Christmas. Sounds ideal to me.

6 Basel, Switzerland. Should I Visit? on YouTube Ah, Switzerland — the land of melted cheese and bread. It is absolutely no surprise that the Swiss do Christmas well. If you like nothing more than wandering through Christmas markets all wrapped up in your winter coat with snow falling around you, Basel is the place for you. Not only does the Old Town become a festive wonderland but the whole of the city adopts the Christmas spirit with pine trees lining the streets and fairy lights adorning the buildings. It is seriously romantic. The markets are situated on Barfüsserplatz and Münsterplatz and there are over 180 traders and artisans to go and visit.

7 Nuremberg, Germany. Johannes Simon/Getty Images News/Getty Images Since they turn Christmas markets into a fine art it feels right to include another German city. Nuremberg Christkindlemarkt opens on Nov. 30 and runs up until Christmas Eve. With a special type of bratwurst named after the city itself, this is one tasty market. The old streets are transformed with stalls selling mulled wine, gingerbread, and toasted nuts. What better what to get you in the mood for Christmas? And if you want to see the market in style you can ride around in a horse drawn carriage with a footman, just so you don't miss any of the sights.