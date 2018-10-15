If you followed the Dear David saga on Twitter, or you've seen any paranormal-themed movie, then the idea of being haunted probably terrifies you and intrigues you at the same time. Despite the scare factor, many people are curious about what it's like to encounter the supernatural. The creepiest signs you're being haunted include unexplained sights, sounds, temperature changes, objects moving, unexplained physical injuries, and more. In short, if your ghost isn't friendly, it sounds pretty unnerving, especially if you live alone.

Maybe the haunting is fun at first, like in the movie Poltergeist when the kitchen chairs start rearranging themselves on their own. However, it stops being funny after Carol Anne gets sucked into the TV set. What's more, this movie franchise is rumored to have been cursed with a number of its actors meeting an early demise IRL. Because I've had my own haunting experiences, I'm a believer, and I'm pretty content to shut myself off from the ghost world.

"Sometimes, ghostly hauntings are so intense they make believers out of non-believers. Sometimes, ghosts are so faint that even the most adept and in-tune psychic can't pick up on their energy waves," Kitty Fields, a paranormal writer, explained on Exemplore. So, whether you feel it or not, there's probably a ghost hanging around your pad. But if you fear that ghost is haunting you, be on the lookout for these creepy signs.

1 Objects Moving On Their Own Giphy OK, a lot of signs of a haunting can be easily explained by non-believers who will point out that other things could be causing your strange experiences. However, unless someone is playing a really scary joke on you, objects in your house aren't going to move on their own. "I’ve seen books thrown through the air by an invisible force. I’ve watched a grown man with a $2,500 camera in his hand drop the camera to the ground because something was strangling him," ghost hunter Greg Newkirk told Reader's Digest. If this happens to you, it's time to call in some ghostbusters ASAP.

2 Strange Sights Giphy This one has totally happened to me. A few years ago, I woke up in the middle of the night (two nights in a row) to my dog barking at a shadowy figure hovering in my bedroom. According to Fields, "shadows in your peripheral vision, flickering lights and electronics, objects seeming to switch places/positions when your back is turned, figures in the dark, etc." are clear signs you might have a haunting on your hands.

3 Feelings Of Being Watched Giphy When you're being watched by someone IRL, you might experience an intense feeling that causes you to look around to see who has you in their sights. If this starts happening to you on the regular when you're alone, it's worth investigating the history of your home to see if anything creepy has happened there in the past. When you feel like you're not alone in your home, "Cold chills move throughout the room," Newkirk noted, "and even just the feeling of being watched. Sometimes whispers, or being awoken in the middle of the night because of the feeling that somebody’s standing there."

4 Phantom Mania Giphy This one is not only the creepiest sign you might have a haunting on your hands, it also means your ghost isn't at all friendly. According to Fields, phantom mania refers to feeling like someone is holding your down in your sleep and waking up with unexplained bites, scratches, or bruises on your body. If this happens to you, get out ASAP.

5 Persistent Electrical Problems Giphy If your ghost wants to make its presence known, it might decide to mess with your electricity. On her website, author and paranormal investigator Joni Mayan explained that disruption to your electronics could be a ghost's way of powering itself. However, she added that sometimes actual electrical problems can be identified and allow investigators to debunk a haunting. So, before you call the ghostbusters, you might want to consult an electrician first.

6 Unexplained Sounds Giphy According to Joel A. Sutherland, author of Haunted Canada, Volume 5, strange sounds are the most commonly reported sign of haunting, Yahoo News Canada noted. While a lot of unexplained sounds can be attributed to things other than the supernatural, that's not always the case. "People often report hearing voices as well, in other rooms. Sometimes it sounds like one person speaking or moaning or crying, other times people report hearing what seems to be a conversation — perhaps a few spirits. When they run into the room, there’s nobody there."