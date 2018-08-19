If you've been having a rough time, and you're reluctant to embrace crystals, these healing gems aren't just for new age-y people who only wear red. Wild Wild Country, anyone? There are some crystals for the August 2018 full moon that will help all zodiac signs stay zen. And, you don't have to move to Oregon and worship at the feet of a guru to reap the benefits of healing crystals. If you live in Los Angeles like me, crystals are just a regular part of life like gluten-free pasta and traffic.

However, if you don't live in an area where people spend their days meditating with their crystal collection instead of going to work, you might be skeptical about this whole crystal business. Crystals are naturally derived from the earth, and they actually do provide healing benefits. Even if you don't believe, you can get yourself some jewelry made out of crystals for a little extra protection during the August 2018 full moon. Hey, it can't hurt, and a lot of celebs have embraced crystal jewelry in recent years.

"Crystals have a specific and clear vibration. By openly engaging with these vibrations, crystals can act as a tuning fork to help recalibrate your vibrations to a more 'in-tune' place, helping you to be more balanced physically, emotionally, and spiritually," Azalea Lee, founder of Place 8 Healing, told Victoria Hoff for The Thirty. If you're willing to give crystals a chance, here are some you can use to successfully harness the energy of the August 2018 full moon.

1 Clear Quartz Crystal For Full-Moon Manifestation Clear quartz is one of the most versatile crystals you can use. I have one that I tied a string around to make a necklace, and I wear it when I'm feeling extra bajiggity. "Clear quartz crystal is a chameleon — its clear look and energy allow it to take on any intention you have," Katalina Aster wrote for Spirit Science Central. "It can be a great choice during the full moon regardless of what purpose you have."

2 Moonstone For Balance Moonstone crystal is known as the "destiny maker," according to Energy Muse. If you want to use the August 2018 full moon to manifest, then moonstone is a crystal you should definitely have at the ready. Moonstone can also foster feelings of calm and balance, which is especially helpful during a full moon when you're more likely to experience a wide range of emotions. "Keep moonstone close by and feel the glow of the moonlight infusing your chakras with its brilliant white light," Energy Muse noted on its website. "If you're facing issues of stability, whether it's emotional or otherwise, the moonstone crystal meaning reminds us of the night sky and its steady and reliable cycle of darkness giving way to light."

3 Selenite For Protection & Rejuvenation If you need some extra protection against everyone else's feelings during the August 2018 full moon, then selenite is going to be your jam. Selenite can be used to create a protective shield around your energy field, and it can also help you recharge your batteries. The big benefit here is that it's much easier to hit the reset button when you're not busy managing everyone else's emotions. "During the full moon, it can receive the intention to increase the full moon’s harvest or to clear any blockages and help you let go of the past that no longer serves you," Aster explained. "It will recharge you, your energy field, and all your chakras to step into the next phase of the moon with your full power and unlimited potential."

4 Aragonite Star Clusters To Soothe Your Soul After this cruel, cruel summer of cosmic chaos, you're probably pretty tense. Aragonite star clusters can help. These crystals provide a vibrational massage for the soul, and their energy will help you release both physical and mental tension that's accumulated over the past few months. "Aragonite star clusters facilitate the release of negative energy, anger, anxiety, and fear from the body," Energy Muse explained. "They radiate energy outwards in all directions, beaming rays of light and love out in all directions."

5 Geodes To Stay Grounded Full moons have powerful energy that can make you feel untethered. Kind of like you're floating away from yourself. If you want to keep both feet on the metaphorical ground during the August 2018 full moon, get yourself some geodes. "Geodes take millions of years to come into being. They are not as ancient as the moon, but they have felt time and have matured to gift you their energy," Aster revealed. "They also heal and rejuvenate the feminine side in all of us, which is interconnected with the moon."

6 Aventurine Stone For A Little Extra Luck If it feels like nothing is going your way lately, aventurine is a lucky crystal, and it can't hurt to keep one in your pocket during the August 2018 full moon. Green aventurine can help remove the proverbial blinders from your eyes so you're better able to identify new opportunities. "Green aventurine is known as the stone of opportunity. This powerful crystal helps release old patterns, habits, and disappointments so new growth can take place," Audrey Kitching explained on the Crystal Cactus. "It emits the frequency of pure optimism, allowing one to move forward with confidence while embracing change."