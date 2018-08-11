Today's the day. The #81118 partial solar eclipse is here to cap off the cosmic chaos of the summer of 2018. If you're feeling bajiggity AF, these crystals for the August 2018 partial solar eclipse will help you get through this emotional weekend. The Aug. 11 partial solar eclipse is accompanied by a super new moon, and because it occurs on the 11th day of the month in a year that adds up to 11 (2+0+1+8=11), it also allows access to the powerful 11:11 portal of awakening. If that weren't enough, four stars, six retrograde planets, and a retrograde asteroid all influence this eclipse.

The bottom line? You're going to need all the protection you can get, and having some crystals to create a protective shield for yourself against the onslaught of emotional energy can't hurt. "Tools and support within the crystals and other modalities can help us get us through this type of situation," Hibiscus Moon, who focuses on the science behind the metaphysical aspects of working with crystals, explained on her Hibiscus Moon Crystal Academy blog.

"It’s about riding the energy, not letting the energy wave ride you and topple you all over the place." If turning to crystals is a little too new age-y for you, they also make beautiful jewelry. So, if nothing else, you can treat yourself to a new necklace, earrings, or ring. Which crystals provide the best protection during the #81118 partial solar eclipse? These crystals will help you make the most of the last eclipse of 2018.

1 Moonstone Hibiscus Moon on YouTube Moonstone comes in a variety of colors, so feel free to pick any color that speaks to you. "Moonstone promotes goddess energy, divination, [and] feminine energy," Hibiscus Moon explained. "It also has a connection to water. It’s a great stone to work with for allowing you to more efficiently tap into your intuition." Spending time in water is encouraged during the August 2018 partial solar eclipse, so moonstone is a perfect complement to any water cleanse you engage in.

2 Selenite Energy Muse on YouTube The August 2018 partial solar eclipse is the grand finale of this summer's cosmic chaos, and it's an ideal time to release any lingering negative energy. Selenite can help because it basically acts as a bad-energy eraser for your aura. "Comb the crystal up and down your body, visualizing it sucking all the negativity, anxiety, and worries from your day away," Energy Muse noted on its blog. "Make sure you start at the top of your head, moving to the bottom of your feet, about five inches away from the body, and let the selenite healing crystal energetically cleanse you."

3 Clear Quartz Crystal Energy Muse on YouTube Clear quartz is a good every day crystal, but it's particularly helpful today because it can assist you with setting intentions, which is the most powerful thing you can do for yourself during a solar eclipse. "A quartz crystal point is a great tool for setting and maintaining the energy of your clear intentions. If you know what intention you want to set, write it down on a piece of paper," Energy Muse explained. "After folding the paper, set it down on your sacred altar, or somewhere that is easily visible so it can be a constant reminder." If you only use one crystal during the August 2018 partial solar eclipse, this is the one. I keep a clear quartz crystal point next to my bed.

4 Sunstone Adam Barralet on YouTube Sunstone is all about positivity, optimism, and follow through. It's basically the perfect antidote for the dark and twisty energy that has plagued the summer of 2018. "Sunstone allows you to connect with the sun’s energy, blessing you with a joyous spirit," Adam Barralet, author and teacher, wrote on his YouTube page. "As you open up to its energy it will bless you with optimism, self-empowerment, strength, and playfulness."

5 Labradorite Adam Barralet on YouTube Rounding out your August 2018 partial solar eclipse crystal kit is labradorite. Once you've tapped into your intuition with your moonstone, cleansed your aura with selenite, set your intentions with clear quartz crystal, and cultivated a positive mindset with sunstone, labradorite can help illuminate a path for you to become your most authentic self. "Labradorite is a crystal of adventure. It prods the mind to consider new ideas and exciting possibilities," Barralet explained. "It encourages you to think for yourself and not live a life dictated by your surrounding influences. Labradorite is here to help you shine your light on the world."